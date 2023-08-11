6 Affordable Style Trends That Tiktok Is Obsessed With Right Now

Summer is more than half over, but that doesn't mean we have to stop embracing every trend we come across, and TikTok couldn't agree more. All of our favorite influencers and celebrities are continuing to show off favorite looks and go-to fashion pieces, from Taylor Swift Eras Tour-inspired beaded bracelets to Barbiecore collaborations galore. We've rounded up the top trends that have taken over our FYP this past month—as always, we've also included ways to get the look with items already in your closet, because sustainable practices will never go out of fashion. Scroll on for five different styles that have been going viral this season.

Staud Tommy Bag

Staud Tommy Beaded Bag $295.00

Naturally, TikTok is obsessing over this relatively affordable designer bag from Staud. Between the delicate beading, U-shape shoulder strap, and ~ludicrously capacious~ interior (if you know, you know), it's the ultimate statement bag to elevate your summer basics.

Barbiecore Collaborations

Zara Barbie Mattel Draped Dress $149.00

Our FYP has been drenched with pink over the past month—thank you, Greta Gerwig and the billion-dollar Barbie movie—but it's hard to pinpoint just one Barbiecore item that's gone viral on TikTok. A good place to start, though, is Zara's extensive Barbie collaboration. We've seen countless videos of moviegoers sporting their favorite looks from the collab. If you aren't looking to make another pink purchase, don't fear: You can embrace the trend with a fun manicure or even a Barbie-inspired hairdo.

Boxer Shorts

Old Navy Soft-Washed Boxer Shorts $30.00

We don't really know how to explain this one, but thanks to TikTok, these Old Navy boxers are everywhere right now. The boxer trend is having a moment, and three for $30 is a deal that we truly can't pass up. Comfy summer is officially in full swing.

Beaded Friendship Bracelets

Bonbonwhims Chaotic Energy Stretchy Bracelet $64.00

Even if you're not a Swiftie, we know you've seen beaded friendship bracelets all over your TikTok FYP. Celebrities from Jennifer Garner to Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta have posted wearing armfuls of bracelets from concertgoers. Get the look at home with these fun bracelets from BonBonWhims (with phrases like "Nepo Baby" and "Call My Shrink," they're not kidding about the chaotic energy), or make your own using beads and a piece of elastic string.

Trucker Hats + Baseball Caps

Goorin Brothers The Queen Bee Hat $40.00

If cowboy hats were the hat of summer 2022, then the trucker hat is the must-have hat for this summer. Whether you're on a beach getaway or taking a hike, the trucker hat has become everybody's accessory in tow—plus, it's a great way to protect your face from the sun during these heat waves.

Charm Bracelets

Morgan x Lottie NYC "Tennis Bracelet" $125.00

Another jewelry trend we've been seeing everywhere is charm bracelets. With racket sports ruling 2023, we're partial to this option from Lottie. The brand's cheeky take on a "tennis bracelet" is a collaboration with content creator Morgan Riddle. If you're an avid vintage shopper, you can also try thrifting your own charm for a one-of-a-kind look by adding it to a piece of jewelry you already have.