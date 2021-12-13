We Tried the Bristle-Free Mascara That's All Over TikTok

Mascara will always have a spot in my makeup bag. Just one swipe of the magic wand can instantly help me look more awake and boost my confidence (and sometimes even mood) in the process. While many of us probably don't apply a full face for our low-key everyday makeup looks, mascara is often the exception.

Despite its popularity and the multitude of choices available, it can be hard to find a mascara you really love. However, TikTok has simplified the process—at least for me anyway. The app showcases countless content creators trying on different mascaras, breaking down how each formula feels, applies, and removes. With all the reviews available and new products to discover, as you can imagine, these videos have quickly become my new favorite thing to watch.

I've tried hundreds of mascaras as a beauty writer, and—truth be told—it takes a lot to get me excited about a new formula. However, when I saw Neogen Dermalogy's bristle-free (yes, you read that right) Extra Slim Metal Maxicara ($34) go viral, I immediately knew I had to try it. Ahead, everything you need to know about the innovative mascara design along with my honest review.



Neogen Dermalogy Extra Slim Metal Maxicara Best for: Eyelashes Price: $42 Product Claims: Smudge-proof formula that lengthens and volumizes lashes. About the Brand: Neogen Dermalogy is a K-beauty brand known for its skincare products. Other Neogen Products You'll Love: Pore Tight Peeling Mousse ($28), Real Fresh Foam Cleanser Green Tea ($19)

The Product

Neogen Dermalogy is the K-beauty brand behind the cult-favorite (and TikTok viral) Pore Tight Peeling Mousse ($28). In the past, they've mostly received hype over their impressive range of K-beauty skincare products, but this mascara has helped them make a name in makeup, too.

At first glance, it's pretty obvious that this mascara is different. Housed in a pink cylinder-shaped metallic tube that grows thin at the cap, it's incredibly aesthetically attractive. However, upon opening it, instead of seeing a mascara wand with bristles, you'll see a thin metal wand with product coated only at the top. The rod contains tiny ridges carved into the tip, which replaces the traditional bristles and allows us to coat each individual lash.

According to the brand, the mascara's unique design is intentional—the special applicator makes it easy to apply just the right amount of formula to each eyelash (and avoid any mess along the way). Honestly, the shape does take a bit of getting used to but makes total sense after you try it for the first time.



The Hype

It's safe to say this mascara went completely viral, thanks to TikTok creator Rachel Riger. Her video racked up more than 7 million views thanks to the product's unique shape and dramatic results. While Riger claims the mascara is simple enough to use, she does recommend using two coats to see the best results.



How To Use

Apply the mascara to lashes beginning at the base. You'll use the metal brush applicator in an upwards motion to evenly apply the mascara onto your lashes. Opt for one coat if you're going for a more natural look, and apply two coats for a bit if you're looking for some serious definition.



Rachel Dube

The Review

If I could only use one makeup product for the rest of my life, it would be mascara. However, up until now, I thought thick, bushy bristles crafted the voluminous lashes I always crave. But, after testing out this Neogen mascara, I'm throwing everything I once thought a mascara should be out the window. This one is made of a metal rod with zero bristles, yet manages to coat each individual lash, adding volume and definition with just one coat.

Neogen's mascara stays on nicely throughout the day—even lasting through one sweltering 80-degree afternoon—and it comes off super quickly with just a tiny bit of cleansing balm. Also nice: The fear of accidentally stabbing my hooded eyelids (or ruining the eyeshadow that I spent forever on) is now non-existent. Don't sleep on this mascara—it's game-changing, trust me.

