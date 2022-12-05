These TikTok-Viral Beauty Products Make the Best Gifts (Trust Me; I've Tried Them All)

As someone who’s inundated with beauty pitches during my 9-to-5, I love uncovering the products and rituals that people use in their everyday lives. And there’s no better way to get an inside look at what’s actually on everyone’s top shelf than scrolling through TikTok. It’s refreshing to see people with no brand affiliation rave about products, sharing their holy grails and unorthodox (but effective) techniques. We all have our secret favorites, and the best thing about #BeautyTok is that no one gatekeeps—in fact, there are entire communities based on uncovering the beauty industry’s best-kept secrets.

As an ode to the makeup creators and skincare lovers who share their favorites with the world, here are some of the most noteworthy viral products that TikTokers swear by. And remember: Don’t wait too long to hit the “add to cart” button. You never know when these products might sell out again.



For Anyone Who Hates Their Lash Curler

KissMe Heroine Make Long and Curl Mascara $17.00 Shop

Consider this J-Beauty staple the White Elephant gift that’ll be stolen repeatedly. The Heroine Make mascara made waves on TikTok for its uncanny ability to add length and curl to even the shortest and straightest of lashes. Plus, its waterproof formula will stay put through intense workouts (or, if your friends are anything like me, a good cry session). TikTok convinced me to buy this at my local beauty store, and, honestly, nothing keeps my lashes as lifted and curly until the tail end of the day as this formula.



For the Glow Hunter

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25.00 Shop

If you’re in the market to give the gift of glow this season, opt for the Cosrx Snail Mucin essence. The K-Beauty essence helps hydrate the skin after cleansing and is packed to the brim with an impressive 96% snail secretion filtrate (yes, snail goo) to boost collagen production and aid in skin regeneration. It’s the ideal gift for your pal who loves to slug like there’s no tomorrow.



For the Selfie Taker

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Foundation $46.00 Shop

Say what you will about TikTok, but the social media platform democratized some of the beauty industry’s best-kept secrets. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation is undoubtedly one of those finds (it even has its own viral TikTok sound) for glowing, red-carpet skin. Inspired by the perfecting properties of an Instagram filter, this foundation has light yet buildable coverage. The formula also boasts a few skincare ingredients like squalane to smooth the skin and porcelain flower extract to brighten the complexion. The finish is radiant, flawless, and everything the makeup lover in your life needs.



For the Makeup Minimalist

Kosas Revealer Concealer $28.00 Shop

The term “clean beauty” still comes with some baggage, especially regarding staying power and performance when it comes to makeup. But the Kosas Revealer Concealer is a part of a new generation of formulas that double down on efficacy in addition to ingredient transparency. Beauty influencers love this formula because it can brighten dark circles and cover acne spots or discoloration in a few seconds flat. Plus, this concealer has a high-coverage finish, but it still adds glass-like plumpness to the skin, thanks to the hyaluronic acid and peptides inside. Even Hailey Bieber took to TikTok to show her love for this concealer (applying only the tiniest dabs, but still). Consider this product thoroughly vetted.



For the Person Whose Exfoliation Routine Could Use an Upgrade

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner $34.00 Shop

Everyone has that one friend who still swears by the face scrub they used at 13, despite your best efforts to lead them to a better exfoliating experience. Do your good skin barrier deed for the year and introduce them to Glow Recipe’s PHA/BHA Toner. The formula, which contains PHAs and salicylic acid to remove dead skin cells, will help loosen blackheads, dry up blemishes, and reveal allover even skin. This product is an insider secret for a reason and the perfect gift for someone who needs help finding hydrated, glowy skin nirvana.



For the “Clean Girl”

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter $28.00 Shop

Now, nothing can make you glow like a solid skincare routine, but Saie’s Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter comes pretty close. Enriched with plant-derived glycerin, vitamin C, and rose hip seed oil, this highlighter plumps your skin while giving your complexion a ring light–level radiance thanks to pearly titanium and iron oxides. The gel-based formula contains 75% water, making it lightweight enough to mix with foundation, cream blush, or even skincare. Plus, in a time crunch, you can wear this alone for a “just left the esthetician” shine.

For Everyone Who Loves Mermaid Waves

Mermade Hair Mermade Pro Hair Waver $79.00 Shop

With celebrities like Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian hopping on board, it’s official: Wavy, sun-kissed texture is the new It-girl curling trend. TikTokers all around the world have tried out the style, and most agree that the Mermade Pro Hair Waver delivers the most "under the sea" hair around. The waver features 1.25-inch barrels to add texture and waves with just a few passes, and at $79, it's a great value compared to other TikTok-famous hair tools.



For the Friend Who Actually Likes Surprises

Espressoh Glassy Blush $26.00 Shop

The Espressoh Glassy Blush might not look like much at first, but it packs a punch. This pH reagent formula comes in one universal shade that changes color when it hits your skin, revealing the perfect pink flush for each individual based on their complexion. It’s one of my favorite blushes for when I need to add life to my complexion but don’t want to look like I have a drop of makeup on.

