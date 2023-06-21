6 Actually Helpful TikTok Fashion Hacks That Will Get You Through the Summer

Summer is finally here, and the temptation to go out and buy a new mini dress for a summer soirée or a bikini top for a beach day is at an all-time high. Thanks to TikTok, you don't have to go far for your new favorite summer piece, though. In fact, you probably already have it sitting in your closet.

If you do a bit of scrolling through your FYP, you'll find an abundance of style hacks on the app that take staple clothing items, like a triangle bikini top or a classic button-down, and transform them into something trendy and new. Not only do these hacks save you a bit of money, but they basically double your wardrobe. So, we've rounded up six of our favorite TikTok summer fashion hacks and broken down how to do each one of them. Keep reading for more.

Cropped Shirt Hack

This particular TikTok hack is having a moment right now, with dozens of creators asking themselves, "Why haven't we thought of this sooner?" All you need is your favorite button-down top, and you're good to go.

How to Do The Cropped Shirt Hack

Put on a button-down top, with only the collar buttoned.

From there, grab the third or fourth button (depending on how cropped you want it) and button it behind the collar.

Unbutton the collar and button up the remaining buttons under the collar.

Backless Tank Top Hack

Summertime is for showing some extra skin, right? This TikTok hack takes a basic spaghetti strap tank top and turns it into a trendy backless going-out top. The only other thing you need to have on hand is a shoestring.

How to Do The Backless Tank Top Hack

Before putting on the top, pull your string through the straps of the tank top.

Stick your head through the space between the string and the tank top so that the tank top lays on the front part of your body.

Pull the ends of the string through the sides of the tank top and tie the remainder of the string behind your back to pull the two ends of the string together.

Adjustable Bikini Top Hack

Finding an adjustable triangle bikini top is not as common as you may think, so instead, TikTok has shown us how to do it ourselves this summer!

How to Do The Adjustable Bikini Top Hack

Make loops on both of the top strings of the bikini top.

Pull the strings through the opposite loops on both sides.

Pull together and tie.

Maxi to Mini Dress Hack

Before you go buying the mini version of your favorite maxi dress, consider this hack. In just two simple steps, your maxi is transformed into a flirty mini-dress.

How to Do The Maxi to Mini Dress Hack

Put on your maxi dress and pull the fabric in the middle right below your chest.

Fold over the excess fabric while pulling out a bit of the bottom of the dress to create a ruffle effect at the bottom.

If you feel like the dress isn't secure, add a few safety pins along the new bottom hemline.

Flower-Accented Heels Hack

Have you been eyeing the designer, flower-accented heels all over TikTok? Well, the look is actually easy to recreate by adding artificial flowers to strappy shoes that you already own. Yes, this hack takes a bit of DIY-ing, but it will be the talk of every room you step into.



How to Do The Flower-Accented Heels Hack

Grab a pair of strappy heels or sandals from your closet.

The next step is a bit of choosing your own adventure. Creator Lauren Wolfe uses artificial flowers with clips on the back, which she attaches to the straps of her shoes. For a more permanent look, you can find artificial flowers from Etsy or Amazon and attach them to your shoes with a hot glue gun.

Triangle to Bandeau Bikini Top Hack

No need to stock up on new bikinis this summer. This TikTok hack shows how to make your triangle bikini top into a bandeau in just a few simple steps.

How to Do The Triangle to Bandeau Bikini Top to Hack