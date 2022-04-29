TikTok's Summer Trend Predictions: Gas Station Sunglasses, Plissé, and More



TikTok has been the birthplace of almost every major fashion trend in the past year. From the resurgence of Y2K style to niche fashion aesthetics such as balletcore, many of the latest trends can most likely be traced back to the beloved Gen-Z app. With this in mind, it only makes sense that you should start searching for summer outfit inspiration by scrolling through your FYP. Fashion TikTokers have deemed themselves trend forecasters, compiling various trends into one short, easily digestible video. At the same time, other influencers show off new trends through outfit of the day or get ready with me style videos. But, of course, not everybody has hours to scroll through all these videos. Luckily, we sifted through video after video, so you don’t have to, and we determined the top trends for summer 2022, as told by TikTok.

Below 7 TikTok fashion trends that are sure to take over this summer.

Unexpected Crochet

'70s-inspired fashion has been all over TikTok for the past year, but this summer, the trend is set to hit its stride. TikTokers have been leaning toward brighter, more statement-making crochet pieces, like bucket hats and colorful tanks. Expect to see more electric-colored crochet pieces, like this one TikToker @laurenwolfe recently posted a video about from Amazon.

Coastal Grandmother Button-Downs

Inspired by the “Coastal Grandmother” trend, oversized pinstripe shirts are gaining popularity in the TikTok fashion community. The preppy style is the opposite of the Y2K aesthetic that’s taken over, but it’s a great piece to have on hand if you're looking to build up a capsule wardrobe for the summertime. @Molliecampsie styled the trend in her recent video.

Gas Station Sunglasses

Love it or hate it, this summer is all about the sporty sunglass trend. The style is often referenced as gas station sunglasses or Adam Sandler core, and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both sported the look at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. TikTokers, though, have already been predicting this trend to blow up for a while, like @glowupu who featured the look in her 2022 summer sunglass trend prediction video. @Steffieinthecity also pointed out the trend in a recent clip.

Tube Tops

Playing into Y2K fashion, TikTokers have pronounced that tube tops are back. TikToker @annedrinksmatcha featured her favorite tube top options for summer in a recent video, and TikToker @sarahjab included the trend in her summer 2022 fashion predictions video.

Mushroom Field Trip

Coming on the heels of last year's cottagecore craze, whispers of mushroom prints and accessories for summer have been creeping onto everybody’s FYP as of late. The ethereal fungi pattern was recently featured in @madelinecwhite’s recent get ready with me TikTok video.

Bright Orange

Celebrities like Blake Lively and Lily Collins proved that orange is the color of the summer while attending press events in the bright shade, but TikTokers have been prepping for this bold statement-making shade to come into style for a while now. @Talinatharcisse recently showed off how she styles the color in her video as has TikToker @leiilavali.

Plissé, Please

Crinkled, plissé fabric has been trending for a while now, but TikTokers are proving that the style will hit its stride this summer. Specifically, two-piece monochrome plissé sets. The lightweight fabric can easily be dressed up for a night out or worn after a long day at the beach. TikToker @emmyypetit wore the look in a recent OOTD video, and TikToker @by_thoki showed how to style the fabric in her own video.