12 Body Products That Smell Like Summer, According to TikTok

There's something special about summer scents. Uplifting notes like neroli, citrus, and coconut have the power to transport our senses to a tropical paradise instantly. While many of us turn to perfumes to make us smell like a sunny day at the beach, our bodycare products can also do the trick.

From rich creams that smell like fresh fruit to luxurious SPF oils, there are plenty of products that just scream summer. And luckily, TikTok has us covered with recommendations. We sifted through hashtags like #bodycare (which has amassed over two billion views) and #summerbodycare to find out what's worth adding to our warm-weather beauty routine. Ahead, discover 12 buzzy body products that smell like the epitome of summer.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $48.00

This skin-firming product has become a beloved bodycare staple. The recognizable scent consists of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla. As a plus, ​​it contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like guaraná extract and açaí oil which help prevent environmental damage to your skin.

Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme

Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme $21.00

Not only is this body creme ultra-nourishing, but it also smells beyond fresh. Notes of grapefruit and peach come through in this ever-so hydrating formula. Its thoughtful ingredients include shea butter, a natural emollient that helps ward off free radicals.

Trader Joe's Coconut Body Butter

Trader Joe's Coconut Body Butter $6.00

Nothing captures the scent of summer quite like coconut. This Trader Joe's Coconut Body Butter is going to be your new favorite. The thick, smooth cream is made with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, which is perfect after a long day in the sun.

Eos 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion

Eos 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion in Jasmine Peach $8.00

Who doesn't love wearing fruity scents during the summer? With notes of apricot nectar and sparkling jasmine, this Eos find is sure to become a staple in your routine. Its fast-absorbing properties make it ideal for applying right after you shower to lock in moisture.

Native Powder & Cotton Body Wash

Native Powder & Cotton Body Wash $9.00

So fresh and so clean, literally. This delicate-smelling body wash is made without sulfates and is derived from natural ingredients. The luxurious formula lathers into a frothy foam, leaving your skin feeling ultra-soft and hydrated.

Saltair Santal Bloom Body Wash





Saltair Santal Bloom Body Wash $12.00

If you're trying to smell like the essence of a steamy summer night, look no further. This hydrating body wash's warm amber notes will instantly have you hooked. It's also worth noting the bottle is made of 100% aluminum, making it completely recyclable.



Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash

Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash $7.00

The aroma of coconut milk in Method's Body Wash will transport you to an island in no time. It's the ultimate skin refresher on long, sweaty days.

OUAI Body Cleanser

Ouai Body Cleanser $28.00

If you're familiar with OUAI's Dean Street perfume, meet its body care cousin. The unmistakable citrus scent in this body cleanser is truly addicting. This formula is packed with rich oils like jojoba and rosehip, perfect for those who deal with dry skin in the hotter months.

Tree Hut Papaya Paradise Sugar Body Scrub

Tree Hut Papaya Paradise Sugar Body Scrub $11.00

This cult-favorite product comes in several scents, but the Papaya Paradise version makes you feel like you're on vacation in the tropics. It's formulated with papaya pineapple enzymes and various natural oils, including avocado, macadamia, sweet almond, safflower, and orange.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Body Cream

Dolce & Gabanna Light Blue Body Cream $55.00

Dolce & Gabanna's famous Light Blue Eau de Toilette is now available as a body cream to keep your skin hydrated and smelling good all day. You'll feel like you just jumped into the Mediterranean after slathering on this fresh, floral cream.

Tocca Guilietta Scented Body Oil

Tocca Guilietta Scented Body Oil $54.00

If a TikTok perfumer signed off on it, I'm sold. These scented body oils from Tocca are the ultimate final step in your body care routine. Apply them after cream or lotion to lock in a long-lasting glow.

Vacation Chardonnay Oil

Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen $22.00

Vacation's products fully lean into the essence of summer, evoking nostalgia with its '80s-inspired branding. The Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 is a hit amongst TikTok influencers for its glow-boosting effects and addicting "Grand Cru '86" scent.