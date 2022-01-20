TikTok has quickly asserted itself as one of the go-to social media apps for fashion content. From designers sharing the behind-the-scenes of their creative processes to micro-influencers revealing their style hacks, there’s fashion content for everyone on the platform. In fact, the fashion hashtag has been viewed over 115 billion times on the app.

“The impact the TikTok community has made on the fashion industry this year has been incredible, from driving new fashion trends like #cottagecore, to bringing back old ones like #Y2KFashion or #upcycling. TikTok has fast become a home for fashion creators, designers and stylists to find their voice, collaborate, share their unique style and create the next big fashion trend,” said Cassandra Russell, the Head of Fashion, Luxury, Beauty, and Retail Brand Partnerships at TikTok, to The Industry.Fashion. TikTok was even the British Fashion Council’s main partner during their 2021 Fashion Awards.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best styling tips straight from TikTok. You’ll find a variety of ideas on how to style your favorite wardrobe staples, from puffer jackets, to track pants and midi skirts.

