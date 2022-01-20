TikTok has quickly asserted itself as one of the go-to social media apps for fashion content. From designers sharing the behind-the-scenes of their creative processes to micro-influencers revealing their style hacks, there’s fashion content for everyone on the platform. In fact, the fashion hashtag has been viewed over 115 billion times on the app.
“The impact the TikTok community has made on the fashion industry this year has been incredible, from driving new fashion trends like #cottagecore, to bringing back old ones like #Y2KFashion or #upcycling. TikTok has fast become a home for fashion creators, designers and stylists to find their voice, collaborate, share their unique style and create the next big fashion trend,” said Cassandra Russell, the Head of Fashion, Luxury, Beauty, and Retail Brand Partnerships at TikTok, to The Industry.Fashion. TikTok was even the British Fashion Council’s main partner during their 2021 Fashion Awards.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best styling tips straight from TikTok. You’ll find a variety of ideas on how to style your favorite wardrobe staples, from puffer jackets, to track pants and midi skirts.
Rethinking the Cardigan
This wardrobe staple not only can be paired with any item, it also matches any style. On TikTok, creators have been finding ways of giving cardigans even more versatility. Turning into a wrap top or wearing it as an open-back top is the perfect way to elevate any outfit. Wear your cardigan with a pair of straight-leg trousers and layered jewelry for an even chicer twist on the wardrobe staple.
Also, turning this staple into a cropped sweater can also be a great way to show off high-waisted bottoms or add more definition to your silhouette when wearing a dress.
Make Your Go-to Puffer Feel Fresh Again
Puffer jackets are a winter mainstay. Not only do they go with everything, but they are guaranteed to keep you warm all winter long. If you already own a puffer though, it can quickly start to feel like you’re repeating the same outfit every day. Although there’s nothing wrong with having a go-to winter outfit, TikTok has a few tips for those days when you want to switch things up but still want to stay warm.
Matching your accessories is a great way to make your outfit pop. You could be matching same-color shoes and a hat, or a bag and a scarf. This is a good option if you want to be creative with your look. Wearing your puffer jacket over a full monochromatic look is another way of elevating your winter outfit. You can also choose to pair your puffer with a sweatshirt, which is a great way of merging both warmth and style.
How to Make Track Pants Look Elevated (Yes, Really)
Track pants don’t have to be reserved to the comfort of your home—and you also don’t have to be sporting a full streetwear look every time you wear them. An easy way of elevating the look is to pair tracksuit bottoms with a blazer or a long tailored coat for a high-low look.
Cardigans, cropped shirts, and any other item of clothing that is generally referred to as "preppy" can balance out a streetwear element like track pants. In terms of accessories, think statement bags and jewelry, baseball caps, and bucket hats, to elevate your look or put the accent on the streetwear element of your outfit. It’s all about balance.
The Timeless Versatility of a Silk Scarf
Silk scarves are one of the most versatile accessories. Wear it around your neck, your wrist, as a bandana, or even as a top… the possibilities are pretty much endless.
Silk scarves also make for great bag accessories. You can tie it around the handle of your bag to add color to a black bag for instance. A friendly tip: don’t forget to tie it twice around the handle so it doesn’t slide off.
A Sweater Vest Can Become a '70s-Inspired Staple
Sweater vests are the ‘70s trend that the internet—and we—can’t get enough of. Often colorful and adorned with original patterns, they can be tricky to style. If the vest includes multiple colors, try to keep your outfit to one or two of the colors found in the vest for balance. Sweater vests are great for layering though. You can pair it with a shirt, a turtleneck, or a simple t-shirt. Sweater vests can also be paired with a simple pair of straight-leg trousers or a pleated skirt if you want to go full preppy with your look.
Silky Midi Skirts Go With Everything
Midi skirts can be dressed up or down, styled for casual or professional wear—and that is exactly why we love them so much. For an outfit that is relaxed yet put together, pair your midi skirt with a graphic t-shirt or a simple cropped top and a cardigan. If you want an outfit that is a little bit more on the nose and edgier, wear it with a waistcoat and combat boots. Pairing your midi skirt with a corset top and heels can also make for a great going-out look. If you’re heading to a more professional setting, wearing one with a shirt will make your outfit look neat in no time.
Turtlenecks Are Layering Heroes
Turtlenecks can be paired with any outfit and any style. This classic basic is one we all have—and can never have enough of—in our wardrobes. Their magic lies in the layering possibilities: Think a relaxed shirt, a cardigan, or even a graphic t-shirt or tank top. They make for the perfect layer during the colder months and bring a fashionable spin to any outfit.
We have to give a special mention to the turtleneck and crewneck combination. Accessorize it with layered necklaces and throw a tennis skirt on for the ultimate sporty look.