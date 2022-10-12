TikTok Says This Blurring Balm-Powder Is a Must-Have for Textured Skin

TikTokers love an in-app beauty filter, but they love an IRL version even more. So when BeautyTok discovered the Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder ($36), it didn't take long for the product to go viral. Now, the hashtags #DanessaMyricks and #DanessaMyricksBalmPowder have 22.1 million and 47.5K views, respectively.

The cream formula is designed to leave skin looking natural and polished, and according to TikTok, it does exactly that. "This product is unbelievable," one TikToker explained, before raving about its blurring and mattifying powers. So is this balm powder really worth the hype? Read on for all the details on the Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder and our honest review.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Best For: Blurring skin texture Price: $36 Product Claims: Helps improve appearance of texture, pores, fine lines, and wrinkles Key Ingredients: Upsalite, olive-derived squalane, and hyaluronic acid Why We Love It: Improves skin texture for smooth makeup application Other Danessa Myricks Beauty Products You'll Love: Yummy Skin Glow Serum with Hyaluronic Acid ($34), Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment ($18)

The Product

The Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder was made to make your skin look picture-perfect, with or without makeup. This cream-to-powder formula helps blur pores, improve the appearance of textured skin, and keep skin looking fresh throughout the day. The universal shade can be used as a primer, a pore-blurring tint, or to set makeup, while the tinted shades can be used as foundation or to highlight and contour.

The balm powder is made with upsalite, which keeps sweat and sebum at bay; olive-derived squalane, which keep skin moisturized and improves signs of aging; and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the skin. The result is a skin-friendly formula that actually works.

According to the brand's website, a clinical trial showed that the majority of customers saw noticeable results after using the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder. When worn as a primer for makeup, over 90% of participants said their foundation went on more smoothly and looked more natural. Plus, 93% said it blurred their pores. Even when worn without any other makeup, over 90% of participants said their skin looked less oily and more balanced.

The Hype

The Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder gives a natural matte finish with just a touch of coverage, so it's no wonder why TikTok loves it. "There are some days where I literally just wanna blur out the imperfections and get out the door," one TikToker explained in a now-viral video, before showing just how effectively the product works. "Danessa, where have you been all my life?" she added.

Although this balm powder isn't a foundation replacement, it is a great option for a no-makeup makeup look. As one TikToker put it, "It is just, like, sinking into my skin."

It doesn't offer full coverage, but still blurs out pores. "I think this is great for like a day you don't want to wear makeup and you just want your skin to be evened out. It literally looks like skin," she added.



For some BeautyTokers, this balm powder has become a non-negotiable in their makeup routines. "I almost refuse to put on foundation without balm powder," one explained. "It applies the foundation so much more smooth[ly], pores are non-existent, and the finish on the skin is amazing."

So is the balm powder as hype-worthy in real life? Ahead, our honest review.

The Review

Hannah Kerns

I hate when makeup looks too much like makeup, so any product that promises a natural-looking finish (sans any foundation) immediately catches my attention. To try out this balm powder, I used the universal—a.k.a. translucent—shade and applied my makeup as usual. For me, that means eye makeup, blush, bronzer, and concealer as needed.

This product definitely helped blur my pores and skin texture, so much so that I wasn't tempted to add any foundation to the mix. But what I love the most about this formula is that it helped my skin hold my makeup for so much longer.