Outfit "Sandwiching" Is TikTok's Newest Capsule Wardrobe Hack

Some people look to TikTok for day-in-the-life vlogs, but those of us fashion-inclined individuals come to TikTok for outfit inspiration and style hacks. We've seen hacks for just about everything, from adjusting the waist of our jeans to making our scarves into shirts, but the newest style hack to trend revolves around finding the perfect outfit formula by using a technique called outfit "sandwiching."

What Is Outfit Sandwiching?

The term "sandwiching" has been around for a while amongst the blogging community, but it's just now making its way around Gez-Z's favorite app, So what does the term mean? Well, it's exactly how it sounds. The concept is that every outfit should have two pieces of "bread" that are the same color, and something of a different color in between them (i.e. the "meat" of your outfit). This could mean matching your top and shoe color with a different-colored pair of pants, shorts, or skirt in between. You can also try sandwiching your outfit in terms of texture, fabric, or proportions.

How to Try It

To start, you'll want to choose two colors, one will be your "bread," and the other will be what you're sandwiching. For example, if you have a black top, black shoes, and white pants, the black color is your bread, and the white is in the middle being sandwiched between the two black pierces. In other words, you'll want to match the color of your top and bottom and add a contrasting color in between.

TikToker @barbieekaay breaks down some examples of how she uses the style hack when she's on the go or running late. What makes this hack work so effortlessly is that it focuses on balancing an outfit. A black top with white shoes and white pants can make the outfit feel top-heavy or black shoes with a white top, and white pants can pull attention to the shoes instead of the outfit as a whole.



Sandwiching doesn't just have to be with colors, though. Creator @lydiajanetomlinson shows that you can also use the sandwiching concept with proportions. In this case, you would pair a baggy top and chunky shoes with straight-leg pants or baggy pants with a tighter top and a "barely there" sandal.

Ahead, find five outfits that show off sandwiching using pieces you probably already have in your capsule wardrobe.



Sandwiching Inspiration

Lazy Luxury Sandwich

Sandwiching white in between two black-colored pieces or vice-versa is an easy way to recreate this formula. Together the two colors look so effortless and not to mention very Sofia Richie-inspired. Here, we've taken a black knit tank and a pair of black Birkenstocks and added white linen pants in between the two.

Product Picks Splendid

Reformation

Birkenstock

Workwear Casual Sandwich

The beauty of sandwiching is how easy it makes your getting ready process in the morning. If you're running late for class or a meeting, simply choose your two colors and go from there. Every capsule wardrobe should include white sneakers, a classic white tee, and trousers, so put them all together, and you have a fashionable fit you put together in under a minute.

Camel-Colored Sandwich

Yes, sandwiching works great for your everyday looks, but you can also use the outfit recipe for a more formal setting. Matching your outerwear to your shoes with a solid color in the middle is a fool-proof outfit. For example, if you have a camel-colored blazer and camel-colored heels put them together with a LBD, and you're ready to go. Bonus points if you add gold accents to the look.

Off-Duty Sandwich

As we said, sandwiching doesn't just have to be about color. Sandwiching proportions in your outfit is another way to easily create balance in your look. Take this EmRata-inspired look for instance. Pairing your baggy denim with a tiny tank and the "shoeless" shoe trend helps to add more shape to your outfit.

Accessory-Focused Sandwich

Another way to create your outfit sandwich is solely using accessories. You've probably heard the "match your shoes to your bag" style tip before, which is essentially what sandwiching is. Here, the sunglasses and bag add a subtle pop of color to this neutral crochet maxi.