Two of TikTok's Most Popular Beauty Products Are Already on Your Top Shelf

By now, it’s no secret that TikTok is the place to discover new beauty gems. From a skin-perfecting foundation to a twinkle-inducing eyeliner, the platform has introduced us to some of the best products we’ve tried this year. So when beauty retailer LookFantastic released their report on the app’s top ten most popular products, we were eager to see how many of our recent finds made the list.

Of course, the mega-viral Dr. Jart Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment ($52) is present on the rankings, as is the NYX Cosmetics Shine Loud Lip Color ($12) that exploded on TikTok late last year. However, it turns out that two of TiKTok's most popular products are actually classic products you probably already own.

Coming in at number two is the Vaseline Original Unscented Petroleum Jelly ($2), a staple that’s likely sitting on your top shelf right now. Another classic, the Denman Brush ($20), claimed the fifth most popular spot with 50.1 million views and counting. Keep reading to see how TikTok users are reinventing these go-to products, and why experts think they’re worth the hype.

The Versatile and Affordable Staple

Vaseline Original 100% Pure Petroleum Jelly Skin Protectant $2 Shop

We’ve long hailed Vaseline as a cure-all for dryness from head to toe. According to TikTok, however, the drugstore product makes for way more than an affordable moisturizer. Here are a few of the best uses we’ve seen.

Slugging

One of the most popular Vaseline uses on TikTok is for "slugging," which basically refers to coating your face in the non-comedogenic jelly as the last step of your skincare routine. This technique seals in moisture to prevent any hydration loss. According to @jamie.derm.pa, a Dermatology Physician Assistant on the app, the slugging method can even help prevent eczema.

Shadow Primer

TikTok user @Monaswain shared a genius trick for using Vaseline to create a long-lasting and pigmented cut crease eyeshadow look. Instead of using concealer as a primer, she applied a layer of the jelly as a base under her glitter shadow. It helps the glitter stay put and intensifies the pigment for an eye-catching result.

Perfume Hack

The versatile moisturizer also comes in stick form, and according to @erinduganjurchak, it makes for a great perfume hack. She recommends rolling the balm stick on your wrists, the insides of your elbows, and your neck before spraying perfume to make it last longer. “I swear it will last all day and night,” she says.

What a Makeup Artist Thinks

The wonder product is also a staple in the kits of professionals, says makeup artist Ashley Victoria. "I use it as a moisturizer, lip balm, or even to add a little bit of gloss to the face and eyes" she explains. Additionally, it can also be used to remove makeup in a pinch. "It works really well to emulsify mascara or liquid lip," says Victoria.

The Cult-Favorite Brush

Denman D3 Hair Brush $20 Shop

The other classic product ranking in the top five is the Denman Brush. From a distance, it may look like a regular brush, but this is not your ordinary hair tool. The cult-favorite brush has plastic bristles that make it ideal for detangling and styling curly hair. It's essential to the Curly Girl Method, and TikTok users have been showing off the defined curls they’ve achieved with the brush.

The Curly Girl Method

Developed by hairstylist and curl expert Lorraine Massey, the Curly Girl Method is a hair care method that can help you achieve healthy, defined curls by outlining exactly which products and techniques to use. The method encourages using your fingers to detangle instead of combs to prevent damage, but TikTok users say the Denman brush is a perfect alternative thanks to its bristles.

What a Hairstylist Thinks

"Lorraine has devoted an entire book to this method, but the key steps include limiting the amount you shampoo your hair and using generous amounts of conditioner,” explains hairstylist Annagjid "Kee" Taylor. She notes that the Denman Brush is crucial to the method since it helps maintain the hair health that’s bolstered by the process. “Its flexible bristles are spaced apart enough to prevent damage and reduce harshness.”

If you saw the method on TikTok and wanted to give it a try, Taylor says there are a few things to keep in mind before using the brush. First off, prepping your hair is crucial. “You should always use the Denman on wet hair after you have applied the proper products,” she explains.

If you have thin or fine hair, she recommends using a curl-enhancing mousse or light cream. For thick hair, detangle with a leave-in conditioner and wide-tooth comb. After detangling, Taylor suggests using a heavier curl cream and mixing in a bit of hair oil if necessary.

Once your hair is primed, it’s time to pick up your Denman Brush. "Start by turning the brush with the pins facing up and working in sections,” she says, adding that the smaller sections will create more definition and volume. Then, diffuse your hair and twist the ends using a light oil or pomade (for Type 2 curls) or a heavier oil or butter (for Type 3 and 4 curls). Finish off with a bit of shine spray.

Choosing the Right Brush

"Just like there are many different hair types, there are different types of Denman brushes that suit varying categories of hair needs," says Taylor. "The most important thing to note when choosing the right one for you is the amount of rows and bristles."

For type 3 and 4 curls, she says the D31 brush is ideal. “It has fewer pins and bristles that are fairly spaced out to allow your hair to easily glide through the brush,” she explains. For Type 2 curls, Taylor suggests the D3 brush since the pins are closer together.