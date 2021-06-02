10 TikTok Makeup Products That Are Actually Worth It

Chances are you've been scrolling TikTok and have succumbed to purchasing a few must-have makeup and beauty products that you've seen become viral sensations. With new products surging at the top of your "for you" page on almost a daily basis, it can be difficult to keep tabs on what's worth your money and what isn't. We decided to take matters into our own hands and get the real story behind these products and whether or not they live up to their internet hype. Ahead, we chatted with makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, who has over 5 million followers on TikTok (no big deal), to get the inside scoop on what viral products are actually worth your money. Spoiler alert: You're going to want to get your hands on the Glow Recipe Dew Drops before they sell out again.
Meet the Expert
Mikayla Nogueira is a freelance makeup artist (with an incredible TikTok presence) based in Boston.
Maybelline Sky High Mascara
Just a few coats of this mascara can turn your lashes into the longest, thickest, most voluminous ever. Apply 1–3 coats, depending on your lashes, and let each coat dry for a few seconds in between applications. Then get ready to be shocked by how different your lashes look.
L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Tanning Drops
Sunless tanning has never been so easy or looked so natural. The best part about these drops is that they give you gradual color without anything too severe, especially for those who are trying self-tanning products for the first time. Mix in a few drops of these tanning drops with your moisturizer or serum before bedtime and let everything completely dry. Wake up in the morning to glowing, bronzy, dewy skin.
e.l.f Cosmetics Camo Cream
This CC cream gives beautiful, flawless coverage without the heaviness of a foundation, for anyone who might be looking for a lighter formula. Apply it in sections on the face and then buff and blend it into the skin with a foundation brush or sponge. The coverage is buildable, so you can always add more as you go.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze
Give yourself the look of laminated brows with this strong-hold eyebrow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The clear gel can be applied by using a spoolie into the eyebrows, but be sure to brush the brow hair in an upward motion and let it dry for a few seconds before moving onto a second coat. Other popular ways to use this product are to apply the gel against the hair in a backward motion to ensure each hair is covered before brushing them up, or brush brows down with the gel, and then back up to give a greater hold to thicker, fuller eyebrows. Nogueira's biggest callout for this product: "I really enjoy this product because it is light and gets the job done."
Beauty Creations Eye Primer
Use this eyeshadow primer to intensify the look of shadows. It comes in several different colors and is suitable to use with whichever eyeshadow look you're wanting to create. Nogueira says, "I love using the Beauty Creations eye primers anytime I am doing a bold, colorful look and want my colored shadows to really pop." Pick the shade closest to the color palette of eyeshadows you're going to be using and apply it on the lids before the shadow. Eye makeup stays crease-free and in place all day and into the night.
Glow Recipe Dew Drops
Give your complexion some serious glow before makeup with these dew drops. Nogueira is a fan of these drops: "The Glow Recipe Dew Drops have become a daily staple for me as well. I use the entire line of their products each morning, but I love the Dew Drops before I add my primer. They are so so nice, and I love the scent!" Massage into skin as your last skincare step before makeup and watch your skin transform into a dewy, glowing masterpiece.
e.l.f Cosmetics Mint Melt Cooling Face Primer
This strong-hold foundation and makeup primer grips foundation to ensure it doesn't move, at all. Nogueira adds, "Elf Mint Melt is easily one of my favorite gripping primers and the delicious scent and luxurious cooling effect draws people in." Apply a thin layer of the primer on the face before moving onto foundation, concealer, and powder and watch in amazement how smooth each product applies on top of one another.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
A very dense liquid blush, the tiniest amount goes a long way and will instantly add color and contour to your cheeks. Tap a tiny bit of product onto the apples of the cheeks and quickly blend with a blush brush, your fingers, or a makeup sponge, and add color as you go if necessary until you're satisfied. Nogueira praises this liquid blush, stating, "This liquid blush has truly been a game-changer in the industry—Rare Beauty definitely has one of the best liquid blushes to ever come out."
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
If you experience redness or uneven skin tone, this primer is the perfect solution to your skin woes. Take a dime-sized amount of the cream, massage it in your hands to warm it up, and then press it all over the face, allowing it to completely settle in before moving onto makeup. Skin looks even and your complexion will glow. This is a lifesaver for anyone experiencing excess redness or rosacea.
Amazon Lip Plumper Set
Give yourself the look of full lips without the filler with this plumping duo set from Amazon. Nogueira touts, "I've literally used this plumping duo every single day since purchasing it." Apply the plumper first to lips and let it settle. You'll start to feel the tingling effect almost immediately, and follow up with a nourishing coat of the lip oil.