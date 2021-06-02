10 TikTok Makeup Products That Are Actually Worth It

Chances are you've been scrolling TikTok and have succumbed to purchasing a few must-have makeup and beauty products that you've seen become viral sensations. With new products surging at the top of your "for you" page on almost a daily basis, it can be difficult to keep tabs on what's worth your money and what isn't. We decided to take matters into our own hands and get the real story behind these products and whether or not they live up to their internet hype. Ahead, we chatted with makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, who has over 5 million followers on TikTok (no big deal), to get the inside scoop on what viral products are actually worth your money. Spoiler alert: You're going to want to get your hands on the Glow Recipe Dew Drops before they sell out again.

Meet the Expert Mikayla Nogueira is a freelance makeup artist (with an incredible TikTok presence) based in Boston.