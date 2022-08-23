TikTok Is Obsessed With This Meredith Blake-Inspired Active Dress

TikTok has come a long way from its roots as a dancing app, and has transformed into the dominant source of trends amongst millennials and Gen-Zers. But with new fads popping up daily, keeping up with the ever-changing trend cycle can be tricky. One piece TikTokers have consistently pinpointed this season is the workout dress, specifically the Milana Ecomove Dress from Reformation. The hype around this activewear piece—which is currently sold out in every size and color on the Reformation site—is undoubtedly linked to the “Meredith Blake” aesthetic that has been burgeoning throughout the TikTok app.

The infamous Parent Trap character—hailed as a “Cruella” type for her snide yet potentially misunderstood behavior and black and white color palette—has become somewhat of a muse for fashion TikTokers this summer, and the Milana Ecomove dress falls perfectly into the trending style. TikToker @emmazippora posted about the dress urging followers to “run to Reformation to get this exercise dress,” claiming it has “all the Meredith Blake Parent Trap vibes.”



The dress is available in black with white trim, harking back to Meredith’s two-piece hiking set and, of course, the notorious lizard incident—I mean, can we blame her for the meltdown?!—as well as white with black trim. If the idea of a workout dress isn’t your vibe, though, Reformation also carries similar styles in a two-piece sports bra and skirt set. The sets are still in stock for now, so act fast if you want in on the trend.

Preppy athleisure as a whole is having a moment right now, with “Tenniscore” and the “Rich Mom” aesthetic trending on the social media app. With the success of Reformation's new activewear pieces, it doesn’t look like the style is slowing down anytime soon.



Despite this new activewear dress being absurdly stylish, it’s—more importantly—functional for when you are looking to get some steps in. The Milana dress comes with built-in shorts and is made from EcoMove, a “performance fabric with a slight sheen for mid to high-impact activities,” according to Reformation’s site. Tiktoker @roseeelo says that the dress is “the ultimate hot girl walk outfit,” which is definitely something we can get behind.



While the Milana Ecomove dress is currently sold out right now, you can join the waitlist to be notified when the item comes back in stock—just in time for you to perfect your Meredith Blake impression.