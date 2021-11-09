We Finally Got Our Hands on TikTok's Favorite Blush (It Had a 50k Person Waitlist)

It's happening: Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm ($38) is finally back in stock. After being featured in Madison Beer's "Beauty Secrets" video for Vogue in February and going viral on TikTok for its "pink glow," this highlight-blush was pretty much impossible to buy—so much so that this cult-favorite product garnered a 50,000 person waitlist. (Yes, really.)



Charlotte Tilbury is not exactly new to this type of booming popularity, either. Founded in 2013, this brand is known for its red-carpet-ready makeup, and celeb-approved products, including its Pillow Talk Lipstick ($34), Magic Cream ($100), and (of course) Beauty Light Wands. Still, Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm ($38) has taken on a life of its own among die-hard Charlotte Tilbury fans and even among newbies who are just being introduced to the brand. And they've had to take precautions because of it; even after the re-stock, Tilbury customers are limited to five Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wands per order.

It's not just that the Pinkgasm shade is a near-perfect imitation of a natural flush, and it's not just that the glowy highlight acts as an IRL Instagram filter for dewy, iridescent skin. For Pinkgasm devotees, the magic is in the combination. And now this magic can now be added to your (and my) shopping cart, sans the intimidating waitlist.

Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand Best For: Cheeks Price: $38 Product Claims: Lasting color, radiant finish Why We Love It: The color payoff and easy application Other Charlotte Tilbury Products You'll Love: Lipstick in Pillow Talk ($34), Magic Cream ($100), Hollywood Contour Wand ($38)



The Product

Tilbury's Pinkgasm blush earned its icon status in July 2021 when it sold out within five days of re-launching. (To put this into crystal clear perspective, during that five-day period, one Pinkgasm blush was sold every eight seconds on average.) But the highlight-blush has actually been a part of Tilbury's Glowgasm collection since April 2019—and it's always been a popular one.



By combining lindera extract, silica, and sensorial oil, the Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand formula hits all the marks for a youthful, romantic highlight-blush duo. While the lindera extract plays off the light for maximum radiance, the silica and oil soften the look and feel of your skin. The end result? A "dreamy, translucent, and radiant finish," according to Tilbury.

Its quick-drying, dewy, and blendable formula, combined with its straightforward application process (just use the cushioned end of the wand to apply and then blend), makes this blush an easy favorite. Plus, it's made to last all day, so you don't have to worry about reapplying.

Whether it's a blush-only kind of day or an all-out contour occasion, the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm is a simple on-the-go option for added color. And no matter how simple or elaborate your makeup routine is, it can be the glowing final touch.

The Hype

"This is my favorite blush ever," Madison Beer explained in her Vogue video. "People always ask me, 'If there was one makeup product you could only use for the rest of your life, [what would it be?]' It would 100% be this. I don't care if I have pimples and no concealer. I would use blush, no matter what."

Considering Beer is known for her glowing, flushed skin, her rave review of Tilbury's Pinkgasm blush got serious attention. On TikTok, the #MadisonBeerMakeup hashtag has over 41.3 million views. And although blush has always been a beauty routine staple, Beer's generous application technique (she places the product over both her cheeks and nose to achieve a lifted, sun-kissed effect) became the new style du jour.

Soon, TikTok makeup creators were recreating her look—flushed cheeks and nose, included—on their own pages, and fielding plenty of comments that all essentially said the same thing: "This blush is sold out everywhere." (Hence the 50,000 person waitlist.)



But those who were actually able to try out the Pinkgasm highlight-blush had pretty unanimous reviews: They loved it. Whether they were referring to it as "the iconic Charlotte Tilbury blush" or telling their followers, "this product is everything," TikTokers didn't shy away from spreading the hype for this Beauty Light Wand.



They credited the "pink glow" with adding a flirty touch to any makeup routine.



The overall consensus? This blush received icon status for a reason. And if you are aiming for a dewy, sunkissed look, there's nothing better.



The Review

Madeline Hirsch

"Anyone who knows me knows that blush is my desert island makeup product. I cherish each and every pink confection in my extensive collection, but it's hard to impress me when it comes to formula and color. And I have to say—I now understand why 50,000 beauty lovers waited in line (albeit digitally) for this wand. The application is flawless (who doesn't love a makeup product you can easily blend with your fingers?), and the color is spectacular. I can see why this would be flattering on a range of skin tones: you can layer it on for a sun-slapped look or apply a tiny dab for a subtle pop of color. Rest assured, this one has a permanent place in my blush archives."

- Madeline Hirsch, Sr. News Editor

