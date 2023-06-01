TikTok Says We're in Our Preppy, Longchamp Slay Era

If there’s one thing the kids on TikTok love, it’s taking brands millennials have adored for ages and acting as though they’ve just discovered the hottest new thing no one has ever seen before. Usually, this irks me, but not in the case of Gen Z’s newfound obsession with Longchamp. The brand is so good, I’m happy to let them think they’re the ones that put it on the map. But why exactly is Longchamp in the spotlight once again?

When Did Longchamp Become Popular?

For many of us, an obsession with Longchamp started back in high school or college, when the coolest of cool girls swapped their backpacks for Le Pliage totes in every color under the sun. Cramming these totes full of textbooks might not have been practical, but it didn’t take long for me to beg my mother to purchase me the ultimate status symbol: A black Le Pliage tote with a black handle and all-black hardware. Swoon.

Bella Gerard

Fast-forward a little under a decade, and I recently found myself buying my second-ever Longchamp Le Pliage. This time, I opted for a vibrant orange I scooped from Italist on sale. And admittedly, it might not have been on my radar as a summer 2023 staple had Gen Z not been so fixated on the Le Pliage’s little sister style, the Le Pliage Pouch. Trendy TikTokers in need of a new mini-bag transformed the under-$100 cosmetics bag into the season’s It piece, even adding straps and chains to elevate it from a top handle to a crossbody or shoulder style. Just like that, Le Pliage totes became “cool” again in the eyes of influencers and shoppers alike.

“I’ve been loving my Longchamp Le Pliage because it’s the most durable bag I’ve ever used. I never have to worry about it getting damaged and you can’t beat the spaciousness,” says content creator Soraya Raji, who admits that her TikTok feed influenced her to purchase the bag. “I’ve had mine for years and always reach for it because its simplicity goes with every outfit and can be used for any occasion. This bag has traveled with me; its gone to the gym, the grocery store, the bar, and everywhere else you could think of.”

Why Is Longchamp Trending Now?

Of course, some will argue that it’s silly to declare Longchamp "in" again when many believe it was never "out." “I don’t think Longchamp ever went out of style in Europe,” points out content creator Mallory Kugler Goldman. “Europeans seem to always know what’s best… On a recent trip to Spain, they were everywhere, so I found myself in the stores trying to hunt down the sold-out styles.”

Trendalytics reports a 28% increase in average weekly searches for the brand in comparison to this time last year. This Le Pliage renaissance is undoubtedly what put Longchamp back on the map, but I’d argue it also has something to do with the younger generation coming to terms with the fact that they cannot (and certainly should not) splurge on every luxury trend piece they fall in love with—no matter how viral it becomes.

YouMe Lin

"I absolutely adore the wide range of timeless styles and color options Longchamp offers,” says YouMe Lin, content creator and Founder of Cloud Studio. “They manage to maintain that touch of luxury, while still being friendly to different budgets. I'm hooked on their Le Pliage totes, Roseau, and Box-Trot collections, because I’m a big fan of classic yet versatile silhouettes that make putting together looks a breeze.”

Indeed, its Longchamp’s unique reputation for truly affordable luxury options that draws in shoppers sick of splurging for the same quality. The Goyard Saint Louis PM Tote is a similar style to the Le Pliage, often spotted on TikTok, but its hefty price tag of over $1000 for resin-coated linen has inspired many shoppers to opt for dupes instead, courtesy of Canal Street and sites like DHGate. Longchamp’s tote offers an option to those who don’t subscribe to dupe culture: It’s a similar silhouette, serves the same purpose, and still feels more luxe than your typical canvas tote.

“I think Longchamp is reclaiming its It status by flawlessly delivering what today's consumers desire,” says Lin. “A perfect blend of status, style, quality, and accessibility that appeals to a diverse range of age groups."

The Best Longhchamp Bags

Of course, the brand has much more to offer than just canvas totes, including Lin’s aforementioned leather favorites and our top picks below. But if you don’t know where to start, the classic Le Pliage is a timeless choice.