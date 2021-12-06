8 Gifts For the TikTok Fashionista in Your Life

It’s almost 2022—if you aren’t on TikTok, where are you? TikTok has quickly taken over the social media world and we’re not mad about it. From viral beauty trends to clothing hacks we can’t get enough of, TikTok has brought us some of the best content of 2021.

Now, if you’re looking for a gift for the TikToker in your life we’ve rounded up eight pieces that have either gone viral this past year, or completely sold out all together. If you're at a loss of what to get the person in your life who lives on the app, one of these is bound to grab their attention. From high-waisted jeans to mini dresses, keep scrolling to find the perfect fashionable gift for the TikToker in your life.



Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 $$495 Shop

An updated take on Coach's classic silhouette, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag is a versatile piece that can be worn as a shoulder or a crossbody bag. Recently back in stock, the Tabby has made its way from runway to street style, being worn by influencers and celebrities worldwide.

Aritzia Wilfred Melina Pant $$148 Shop

The coveted Melina pant, available in almost any shade you can imagine, went viral on TikTok for good reason. Made of vegan leather and structured like denim, the Melina pant has a high-rise slim fit that feels oh so good. Pair with a cropped sweater and a blazer to complete your chic look.

Ugg Tazz Slipper $$120 Shop

Uggs became popular in the mid-aughts, so naturally, they came back with a vengeance in 2021. The Tazz is a take on the classic Tasman slipper, and celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Elsa Hosk have all been seen wearing them this year. Available in a classic chestnut color or black suede.

Awe Inspired Le Duo Necklace $$170 Shop

If Taylor Swift approves, so do we. Seen in a recent TikTok, Taylor wears her Le Duo Necklace with a camel sweater and leggings for a comfortable but on-trend look. Even better? Awe Inspired is a female-founded and family-run brand. Founder Jill Johnson, a three-time cancer survivor, aims to make meaningful gifts that you can pass on from generation to generation.

Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans $$76.65 Shop

My teenage self is screaming, Abercrombie's '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans are the perfect rigid denim for everyday wear. Dress up with a bodysuit and blazer or dress down with sneakers and a hoodie.



Arssm Y2K Casual Quilted Cropped Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket $$36.99 Shop

Lightweight. cropped, and an essential winter layering piece, this Y2K cropper puffer jacket is a casual and classic coat to wear on chilly winter days.

With Jéan Andy Dress $$159 Shop

A flattering ruched waist is combined with a line of buttons to create the perfect, most comfortable mini dress. Pair with over-the-knee boots and knee socks for a casual-but-sexy look.

Skims Fits Everybody Slip Dress $$62 Shop

Made from a luxuriously comfortable nylon and spandex material for that perfect stretch, Skims' Fits Everybody Slip Dress is a staple you'll have in your wardrobe forever. Wear under a dress as a form-fitting lining or style alone for a sensual look.