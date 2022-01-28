These TikTok Fashion Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2022

It’s a new year, which means new style moments, shopping hauls, and plenty of trends that will keep us busy. So what styles and outfits will be flooding our feeds in the coming months? Will older millennials continue to be haunted by the ghost of Y2K fashion past? Is cottagecore still popular? Will skinny jeans ever become cool again?

Fortunately, we have fashion TikTok, where influencers and fashion enthusiasts alike are pulling out their crystal balls to predict the hottest trends of 2022. We searched all of TikTok to bring you eight of the most popular trends this year, and some are pretty surprising. Keep reading to see the 2022 TikTok fashion trends we're sure to all be embracing in no time.

Catsuit

Catsuits are clearly having a moment, from Taylor Swift rocking a lace version at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction to Lizzo’s stunning floral suit impressing her Instagram followers. More skin-tight than the traditional jumpsuit, the catsuit has appeared in many popular TikTok fashion prediction videos, including Hannah Grace Miller’s (@styledbyhan) video and Drew Joiner’s (@drewjoiner) video. Part of the catsuit's popularity is its versatility, as you can easily pair it with anything in your closet, from a simple blazer to a slip dress.

Feathers

Yes, you read that right, feathers are making a big splash into fashion this year, according to many TikTokers. Feather trim becoming the popular embellishment on clothing has been included in several prediction videos, including popular fashion TikToker Olivia Yang (@olafflee), who featured feathers in her prediction video. As we see a shift from minimalism to maximalism, adding a feather trim to any outfit can create a touch of drama.

Opera Gloves

The Bridgerton influence continues, as we're still obsessing over period dramas and princesscore. Opera gloves have been heavily featured in many fashion prediction videos, including Macie (@doseofmacie)'s video. The opera glove isn’t a huge surprise given our shift towards old glamour and over-the-top looks. Plus, they go great with the catsuit and feather trends featured above.

Midriff Revival

Welcome to 2022, when our faces are often covered and our midriff is out. The Y2K trend of the last two years is still going strong as low-rise jeans and mini skirts are coming back into popularity, according to Arianna Billorsi’s (@theariadne) video and @sandydigitaldiary’s video. We're also seeing a lot of cutout outfits that highlight the midsection, and crop tops are still going strong.

Layering

On the other end of the fashion scale, layering will also be popular in 2022, but not in the traditional sense. As seen in @lifeasconstance’s video and Lola Clinton Hayward’s (@lola_chx) video, there will be plenty of skirts over flared pants, corset tops over button-down shirts, and sleeves being sold separately. This trend is possibly due to the maximum and avant-garde trends that are quickly becoming popular as fashion becomes more about individual artistic expression.

Platforms

Platforms are back! The '70s and Y2K revivals are coming together to bring back the platform heel in a variety of different ways. Booties, clogs, open-toed shoes—the possibilities are endless. Platforms of various styles appeared on multiple prediction videos, including Sophie Maria Rose’s (@sophiemariarose) video that highlights the classic shoe. Whether you’re inspired by the '70s or taking the Y2K route, platforms are flexible enough to work with any trend.

Updated Knitwear

The knitwear trend is still going strong, but it'll be evolving slightly in the new year. Over the next few months, we're likely to see knitwear in various forms: Bright patterns, niche Y2K sayings, distressed knitwear, and vests will all be popular. Fashion editor and trend forecaster Kendall Becker (@kendall.becker) mentions knitwear in her wearable 2022 trends video, with a focus on the cutout trend.

Puffer Outfits

We’re in the heart of winter, and depending on where you live, winter jackets may be your main fashion accessory for the next few months, making the puffer coat an easy style choice this winter. However, the puffer trend isn’t just limited to coats. According to @pierrahh’s video, puffer bags will also be a big bag trend this year. Boots, vests, and even scarves will also be trending long after winter is over.