9 TikTok-Approved Braid Styles You Should Try This Summer

Braids are the quintessential protective style, and these days, there are so many ways to put your own twist on the classic hairdo. From goddess braids to jumbo knotless braids, the options are endless. TikTok serves as further proof, with dozens of innovative braid styles going viral seemingly every day. With this in mind, we decided to browse through the app and round up nine of the buzziest braid styles. Ahead, take a peek at all of the braid inspo we found and get some tips on how to achieve each look.
Meet the Expert
- Jatina Nixon is Mielle Organics' lead hairstylist.
- Janelle Sands is a hairstylist and CURLS brand educator.
Diva Braids
As soon as Diva Braids made their debut by way of TikTok user @chadenehemia, the cornrow-knotless style became one of the hottest looks on the app. The hairstyle is as advanced as it looks, but beginners don't have to shy away. According to Nixon, precise parting is key if you want to recreate the look. "Using a parting comb yields great results in clean, straight parts," Nixon says. Sands advises starting the first braid at the nape of the neck, then creating a second braid along the hairline. After that, go forth and create the pattern you desire.
Raindrop Braids
Raindrop braids are aptly named as the clear beads create a raindrop-like effect throughout the hair strands. The key to this style is the proper application of the beads. "Make sure to use a bead threader," Nixon says. "And when braiding, make sure to only apply the bead to the outer strands of the braid, not the middle strands. Sands advises placing the bead threader underneath the hair, rolling the beads onto the braid, and then releasing the tool.
Natural Hair Goddess Braids
Goddess braids have been trending for some time, but natural hair goddess braids are the latest iteration. "This [style] is perfect for those naturals who don't want to add extensions to their hair," Nixon says. Here's how to get the look: First, thoroughly detangle your hair. Nixon recommends a leave-in conditioner like Mielle'sAvacado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner. Then, part your hair based on the number of braids desired and slick each section back using a pomade like Curls' Hair Under There Protect Me Edge Styling Pomade. Finally, braid each section, leaving a few curly strands out as you work your way down the braid to achieve the goddess braid look.
Jayda Wayda Braids
Influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves popularized this style in 2022; ever since then, we've been spotting it everywhere. "This style takes your basic childhood ponytails and steps it up a notch," Nixon says. However, because of the large sections, you'll have to put in a bit more work to maintain the style. Sands recommends using a styling gel regularly to tame flyaways, while Nixon suggests wearing a scarf as often as possible to keep frizziness at bay.
French Curl Braids
French curl braids are a remix of braid trends from earlier decades (like Brandy's signature braids in the '90s). "The curled ends are what sets this style apart from any other," Sands says. "Make sure the ends of the hair are cut to the same length, then grab large flexi rods and begin rolling from the root to the tip," Sands says. After rolling the hair, carefully dip it in hot water to seal the shape. Nixon recommends braiding the extensions past your natural hair's length and securing the braid with glue to avoid unraveling.
Loop Braids
This cottage-core-inspired style is simple but darling. It can be achieved by first parting the hair straight down the middle. "Use a rat tail comb and line your part with the bridge of your nose," Nixon says. After parting and braiding the hair, Nixon says to take each braid and form a loop by wrapping the end around the base of your ponytail. Secure the style with bobby pins and add accessories to your liking.
Heart Braids
Heart braids take traditional cornrows to another level. "The best way to get the perfect heart braid on your first try is to use a parting comb with inch markings," Sands says. "A marked parting comb will help you ensure the parts are even. When braiding, use the outline of the heart as your guide and braid along the edge of the part," Nixon says. Sands recommends finishing the look with a moose for a stronger, long-lasting hold like CURLS Blueberry Sculpting Mousse ($16).
Coi Leray Braids
These braids are one of rapper Coi Leray's signature looks. "Everyone is loving this hairstyle because of how simple and easy it is to install," Sands says. For this style, the technique is pretty simple. You'll just need small perm rods to get those curly, bouncy ends. "Dip the rolled perm rods in boiling water for one minute," Sands says.
Fantasy Braids
The enchanting nature of these braids is all in the glitter and shimmer. To achieve this eye-catching look, mix hair tinsel with your braiding hair. While many people use silver tinsel with this style, feel free to mix and match colors as you see fit.