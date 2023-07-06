9 TikTok-Approved Braid Styles You Should Try This Summer

01 of 09

Diva Braids

As soon as Diva Braids made their debut by way of TikTok user @chadenehemia, the cornrow-knotless style became one of the hottest looks on the app. The hairstyle is as advanced as it looks, but beginners don't have to shy away. According to Nixon, precise parting is key if you want to recreate the look. "Using a parting comb yields great results in clean, straight parts," Nixon says. Sands advises starting the first braid at the nape of the neck, then creating a second braid along the hairline. After that, go forth and create the pattern you desire.