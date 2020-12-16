These 12 Products Went Viral on TikTok in 2020

Any beauty aficionado knows that TikTok is more than dance trends (though we do have the Savage dance down pact). If you’ve made it over to the skincare or makeup side of the app, full of quick transitioning videos and Euphoria-style beauty tutorials, you know the allure of a TikTok-approved product. #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt is a hashtag for a reason.

To end the year in style, Stylight—the world’s leading online search platform for fashion, beauty, and design—has rounded up all the biggest TikTok beauty products trending this year. From viral dupes to affordable finds, below is a comprehensive list of everything the took over TikTok in 2020 that you'll want to bookmark stat (or take TikTok's word for it and click to purchase).

Skincare Brands: The New Staples

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution $$7 Shop

It's no surprise minimalist skincare brand The Ordinary has received over 400% more clicks in the past year. One product, in particular, from the brand’s no-fuss range makes for a TikTok worth bookmarking. The super affordable ($7!) and concentrated AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, promises vibrant, smoother skin with its combination of alpha and beta hydroxy acid exfoliants.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion $12 Shop

From estheticians to dermatologists, this drugstore brand falls on the list of favorites from multiple skin care experts and has received over 1000% more clicks compared to last year, according to Stylight. CeraVe's fragrance-free lotion is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides for deep hydration, so of course, it's a fan-favorite.

Paula’s Choice 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment $42 Shop

Up 100% more clicks since last year is cult-favorite brand Paula’s Choice. Offering effective skincare formulas for face and body, Paula’s Choice has garnered a loyal following of skincare devotees. Among the brand’s TikTok favorites is a treatment combining powerhouse ingredients retinol and bakuchiol.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 $52 Shop

With over 800% growth in Google searches, this game-changing cream has seen a spike in searches since it went viral on TikTok. In a video with nearly 500k views, we can see the color-correcting cream in action, neutralizing redness and inflammation. The key ingredient centella asiatica (also known as tiger grass) is known for its soothing properties.

Haircare Brands:

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $42 Shop

TikTok users swear by this all-in-one blow drying brush that pretty much cuts your haircare routine in half. The dryer quickly delivers a salon-worthy blowout with plenty of volume and without any fuss.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil $87 Shop

With Instagram-worthy packaging and a scent everyone loves, this hair oil is up 300% in Google searches. Users swear by this honey-infused oil for repairing and restoring hair and taming flyaways.

Fragrance: The Signature Scents

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray $52 Shop

Ariana Grande’s loyal fans aren’t the only ones grabbing this dreamy blend of lavender, pear, and bergamot. TikTok users have compared the scent to the beloved, but pricier Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Google searches for the so-called dupe has gone up 213%.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $300 Shop

With 100% growth in Google searches, TikTok users have been scrambling to replicate this $300 fragrance which users describe as smelling like “you’re rich.” Naturally, it’s garnered plenty of viral attention.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne $142 Shop

With 305% more clicks this year than last, classic fragrance brand Jo Malone London has found new fame on TikTok. Among the click-worthy scents are English Pear & Freesia and Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

Makeup: The Standouts

e.l.f. Eyebrow Duo Brush $8 Shop

One trend that just won’t let up: soap brows, which have over 1000% more clicks than last year. You’ll find plenty of tutorials for this easy to DIY look on TikTok, which only requires a bar of soap and a brow brush. This pick from e.l.f. is a fave and an easy way to get those perfectly bushy brows.

NYX Vivid Brights Liner $7 Shop

Euphoria changed the beauty game and whether you watched the hit show or not, you definitely spotted the makeup looks on your social media feeds. Clicks for Euphoria-style eyeliner have increased 351% on Stylight since last year. To try your hand at recreating graphic liner looks from the show with this one from NYX ahead of season two debuting in 2021.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer $27 Shop

With 34% more clicks than last year, Tarte Shape Tape is more popular than ever. Concealer hacks for brighter under eyes ruled TikTok, with clicks for concealer growing 369% since last year.

Stylight’s internal data was collected from its 12 million monthly users across international platforms. They analyzed clicks on different brands & product categories, over the period from November 1st to November 30th 2020, and compared the results to the same period in 2019.