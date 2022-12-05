The Best Ways to Tighten Face Skin at Home, According to Derms

Gravity comes for us all. As we get older, physics takes over and our skin just doesn't stay as tight, voluminous, and bouncy as it once was. “The loss of laxity is a very normal part of aging,” says board-certified dermatologist Anar Mikailov, MD. “It represents cumulative years of UV radiation breaking down proteins—primarily collagen and elastin—in the dermis of our skin.”

So what are our options? A facelift? Maybe so, but going under the knife to take off a few years is a seriously drastic move. There has to be a better way, right? A way to tighten face skin at home—avoiding the knives and needles of a doctor's office.

Well, good news and bad news. The good news is that you do have some helpful options to tighten face skin at home (including good old fashioned skincare ingredients). The bad news is that at-home treatments do have their limits and will take some patience and consistency. While there will always be products to help with minor volume loss, the most powerful and dramatic results will always come from in-office treatments.

If you’re looking for a way to tighten face skin at home before resorting to more drastic measures, first try a few of these methods and products, as recommended by the pros. Then, if you’re happy with the results, chat with your dermatologist. “If you are not satisfied with any at-home treatments after three or four months, speak with a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon to discuss in-office treatments,” Mikailov advises. “With in-office treatments, you will see a more dramatic change in two to three weeks, but they do require multiple treatments for full results.”

Keep reading for four ways to tighten face skin at home, complete with product recommendations and insights from our experts.

