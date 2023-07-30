10 Tiffany Blue Nail Ideas For Channeling Your Inner Audrey Hepburn

Looking for manicure inspiration? Take a page out of Holly Golightly's book and opt for a Tiffany Blue hue. The iconic shade is instantly recognizable. After all, it's nearly synonymous with its namesake brand. (The luxury jeweler even had the shade standardized by Pantone in 2001—and the exact custom color is only available for the company's use.)
As far as nail colors go, this one happens to be surprisingly versatile. Wear it on its own for an unmistakable blue box-inspired moment, or pair it with chrome, stripes, or even ocean motifs for a one-of-a-kind mani that's seriously chic. Scroll on for 10 Tiffany Blue manicures perfect for breakfast and beyond.
The Classic
What better way to honor such a classic color than with a classic manicure? For this elegant square set, creator Anna used Death Valley Nails Polish in the shade Skinnydip ($14).
Go for a Swirl
Hit two trends at once with this "your nails but better" meets Tiffany Blue mani. After applying a nude base color and letting it fully dry (and we mean really dry), layer Tiffany Blue curves and swirls on top for easy DIY nail art that looks seriously impressive.
Absolute Flames
We love this take on a French mani: Tiffany Blue tips with chic blue-flamed accent nails. While the flames certainly require a steady hand, the French tips can be done by even the least experienced at-home nail artists. Just use Orly's Half Moon Guides ($5).
A Mani Fit for a Mermaid
These sea-glass-inspired nails are downright mesmerizing. (We especially love the little bubble details.) To really get this look right, layer a classic Tiffany Blue shade as your base, followed by a piece-y, sparkly blue polish, and set with a top coat. Once the nails are fully dry, go back in to create those dewdrops.
Tiffany Chrome
Give the classic Tiffany Blue shade a futuristic twist by opting for a holographic chrome finish.
Flower Child
Between the florals and free-form waves, this manicure is made for warm weather and sunny days. To get this exact look, try the shade Drop Dead Tiffany ($17) by Luxa Polish.
Going for Gold
For an art-deco-inspired manicure, opt for a geometric design like this one. Add a pop of gold for good measure (and a little wow factor). Best of all, it's surprisingly easy to recreate at home—just pick up a pack of nail stencil stickers.
Tiffany Blue Glazed Donut—Pearlescent Edition
Looking for something more daring than a conventional manicure but not quite ready to go full chrome? Consider a glazed donut take on Tiffany Blue. For this look, creator Lauren topped OPI's I'm Yacht Leaving ($12) with Essie's Iced Out Top Coat ($10).
Tiffany Blue Glazed Donut—Sheer Edition
Speaking of I'm Yacht Leaving—it's actually the same shade nail artist Zola Ganzorigt used to create Hailey Bieber's iconic Tiffany Blue glazed donut mani. For this iteration, which ups the chrome factor, Ganzorigt topped the polish with OPI's Tin Man Can. (You'll have to go to a pro for a perfect recreation; Tin Man Can is only available at salons.)
Zebra Stripes
For an unexpected take on Tiffany blue nails, layer an animal print on top of the unmistakable hue. This zebra-printed mani is so punk rock.