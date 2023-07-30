10 Tiffany Blue Nail Ideas For Channeling Your Inner Audrey Hepburn

Looking for manicure inspiration? Take a page out of Holly Golightly's book and opt for a Tiffany Blue hue. The iconic shade is instantly recognizable. After all, it's nearly synonymous with its namesake brand. (The luxury jeweler even had the shade standardized by Pantone in 2001—and the exact custom color is only available for the company's use.)

As far as nail colors go, this one happens to be surprisingly versatile. Wear it on its own for an unmistakable blue box-inspired moment, or pair it with chrome, stripes, or even ocean motifs for a one-of-a-kind mani that's seriously chic. Scroll on for 10 Tiffany Blue manicures perfect for breakfast and beyond.