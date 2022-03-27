With just one or two coats, the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara from Thrive Causemetics will lengthen, volumize, and define your lashes easily. Though it’s a few dollars more than a product you’ll find at the drugstore, the results will amaze you, completely justifying the cost.

We put the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ve tried many mascaras over the years, and even though I may have some favorites, I knew I wanted to try the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara the moment I read up on it. With over 24,000 reviews and viral TikToks featuring the product, I began to think the brand was onto something. I decided to put the Thrive mascara to the test to see how the product worked—and if it met my high expectations. Keep scrolling for my full, honest review.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara Best for: All lash types Uses: A mascara that lengthens and volumizes lashes with a tubing formula. Hero ingredients: Castor seed oil, shea butter Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens: Not likely Price: $24 Shade Range: Three shades About the brand: After losing her friend Kristy to cancer, Karissa Bodnar created Thrive Causemetics with the intention of empowering women and capturing Kristy’s spirit. Thrive Causemetics is a brand with vegan, cruelty-free products and a charitable ethos: For every Thrive product purchased, a product is donated to a woman in need.

About My Lashes: Average length and curl

My eyelashes are fairly average: They’re not particularly long, dense, or curly, but they’re not incredibly short, thin, or straight, either. I like to wear mascaras that give my lashes an intense amount of volume and definition, but I’m not as concerned about length; if I want length, I’ll wear falsies for that. It’s always a pleasant surprise, though, when a mascara strikes a balance between the enormous amount of volume I like and keeping my lashes long and defined. The mascaras that I wear right now are the Maybelline Sky High Mascara and Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Mascara; I layer them on top of one another for optimal length, volume, and definition. For about two weeks, I replaced my current go-to mascaras with the Thrive mascara. Once I learned that it was a tubing mascara, I was excited to try it.

How to Apply: Start at your lash line and comb upwards

Khera Alexander

The Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is straightforward and simple to use. The brand recommends using the wand at the base of your lashes and combing through them slowly. I followed these directions and carefully combed through my lashes, applying about two coats of product in total.

The Results: Stunning length, volume, and definition

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

With certain products, getting the volume I want without sacrificing definition doesn’t always work out. On top of that, I usually have to apply at least four coats of product to have a look that I’m happy with. Thankfully, that’s not the case with the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara at all.

When I tried this mascara initially, the first coat I applied surprised me; my lashes had a level of volume I wasn’t used to, and after two coats, I had more length and definition than I could remember having in a while. I could apply the product really easily, and I think that had a lot to do with the formula and design of the brush. The brush is on the stiffer side with defined bristles, and personally, I love these types of mascara wands; it makes combing through my lashes effortless, and no lash is ever without a coat of product. Formulated with Thrive’s flake-free tubing technology (which lives up to its name, by the way—I had zero flakes all day long each time I wore it), the mascara has polymers in the formula that encase your eyelashes, lengthening and volumizing them. The best part of a formula like Thrive’s is that it also makes the takedown process trouble-free; it only took one or two minutes in total for me to take the product off of my lashes.

One thing I did notice about the Thrive mascara that I wasn’t expecting was that it does dry quickly. For some people, this is great, and for others, a formula that takes just a moment or two longer to dry makes for a seamless layering process. This is a small critique, though. While I would have loved to apply a third coat of mascara on my eyelashes, I didn’t actually need it—as you can see in my photo, the length, volume, and definition I got from two coats was dramatic enough.

The Value: A bit pricey, but well worth the money

This mascara is priced at about $24 for 0.38 oz. of product. It’s a little pricier than a mascara you’d find at the drugstore, but I do think it’s worth the money for the results it yields. Since mascara is essential to my beauty routine, I’m willing to spend on one that works for me, and for the volume, definition, and length this mascara gave me, I’d consider it a valuable purchase. If big, bold lashes are important to you as well, you’ll be glad you invested in this mascara.

Similar Products: You've got options

Blinc Original Tubing Mascara: One of the first tubing mascaras that ever existed, Blinc's Original Tubing Mascara ($26) is a water-resistant, flake-free product that will lengthen and volumize your lashes. If you prefer a more intensely volumizing formula, stick with Thrive's mascara.

MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara: A personal favorite of mine, the Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara ($21) is a tubing mascara that defines lashes beautifully, volumizes, and lengthens while being water-resistant and long-wearing. This mascara is especially great for anyone who has short, straight, or sparse lashes, and is a great option if your lashes get weighed down by thicker formulas.

ILIA Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara: If tubing mascara isn’t your thing but a clean formula is, consider the Limitless Lash Mascara ($28) from ILIA Beauty. Its patented dual-sided brush gives lashes length, volume, definition, and curl that’s comparable to Thrive’s. If you need more details on this mascara, you can check out my review here.