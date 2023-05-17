Thrive Causemetics Just Dropped a Volumizing Sister to Its Viral Mascara

Thanks to TikTok, I have spent a hefty chunk of change on viral products. But the best one I've ever discovered was before TikTok was even TikTok (back in the Musical.ly era)—it was from a Facebook ad. I kept getting served a video of a woman applying the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara ($25). I watched in amazement as her short blonde lashes seemed to triple in size, and I knew I had to try it. This was back in 2019, but the mascara is still one of my go-tos. I'm not alone: It has a devoted cult following, and as of now, Liquid Lash Extensions has over 33208 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars.

Now, fans of the mascara of something to celebrate, as the brand is launching a new volumizing mascara on May 17. Ahead, Thrive's Founder and CEO, Karissa Bodnar, tells us all about the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara ($25).

The Inspiration

With a mascara as popular as the Liquid Lash Extensions, it may come as a surprise that the brand would expand the category, but Bodnar wants her customers to have plenty of options. "Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is so beloved, but the truth is not everyone is a fan," she tells Byrdie. "Not everybody likes tubing mascaras; not everyone needs help with length."

As the name of the new formula suggests, it's focused on adding dramatic volume, whereas Liquid Lash Extensions is all about length. According to Bodnar, the inspiration for Liquid Lash Volumizer really came from the brand's community, and she listened closely to what they wanted. "There is no one size fits all for mascara, and now we will have two incredible formulas for different needs, and actually, they can be used together if people want to," she adds. "The main difference between the two is that one is lengthening with tubing technology, and one is volumizing and curling. Both of them are long-lasting (16+ hours) with our own proprietary technology and good-for-you ingredients."

Thrive Causmetics

The Formula

The Liquid Lash Volumizer gives a false lash look and is focused on boosting volume and curl. It has a custom-designed Lift and Curl Dual Bristle Brush to "individually coat lashes evenly for bold volume without clumping, flaking or smudging" and promises up to 16 hours of wear. "Our formulas will always be 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free and safe for people with sensitivities, which is why this was tested and approved by ophthalmologists and dermatologists," adds Bodner.

"We also want to use powerful but good-for-you ingredients," she continues. "We also use powerful but good for you ingredients. Liquid Lash Volumizer is formulated with Power Peptide Lash Booster, a blend of three lash-loving peptides that deeply conditions each lash to encourage fuller, longer, and more lifted-looking lashes. This keeps your lashes conditioned and nourished even while being coated day and night." The formula also boasts sodium hyaluronate to moisturize lashes and skin, castor oil and shea butter to condition, and organic pea sprout extract to help boost density.

"I’m proud that we didn’t let our ego get in the way when we started hearing complaints about Liquid Lash Extensions, or people started demanding a new mascara," says Bodner. "LLE was one of my first formulas I developed, but I have to recognize that not everyone will like it, and that’s okay. And I’m mostly proud that we continue to work with and serve our community in doing so. We want their honest feedback and will do our best to deliver what they are looking for."

The Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara is available on May 17 at thrivecausemetics.com for $25.