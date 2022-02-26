Once upon a time in a past not so distant, an exposed g-string was the look du jour. The trend was simple in concept but rather loud in effect with a thong strap purposefully peeking out above the pants. Christina Aguilera did it, Aaliyah did it, even Gillian Anderson did it on the red carpet. Now, two decades later, this bold and inarguably provocative trend has shimmied its way back into the limelight with a new set of women embracing the look—but with one slight adjustment.



This time around, brands are taking a cue from the controversial whale tale and sewing straps into the pants themselves to give the look of an exposed thong without requiring you to wear a g-string (perhaps a blessing?). It’s been adopted by trendsetting women including Julia Fox and Kendall Jenner, as well as runway designers such as Versace and Collina Strada, who have introduced thong pants and dresses into their collections. Ahead, nine outfit ideas centered around a pair of thong pants to help you adopt the trend its second time around.

With a Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Ready for a revamped going-out look? Style a corset top with sleek black thong pants and accessorize with a chunky chain bracelet and strappy heels. The combination is equal parts sexy and simple.

Worn a Bit Grungy

Design by Tiana Crispino

For pared-back effortlessness, team your thong pants with a cropped white tee. Add a hint of grunge with lug-sole boots and finish off the outfit with your favorite sunglasses.

À La Kendall Jenner

Design by Tiana Crispino

The model recently wore this precise pink look, and we think you should too. Style the matching set with PVC heels and a colorful bag for a playful evening look.

The New Vacation Staple

Design by Tiana Crispino

Thong pants on holiday may not sound like a match at first, but as these flowy slacks and crochet crop top prove, it's a perfect fit. Add in wedges and a statement necklace to bring in some texture.

In a Bold Print

Design by Tiana Crispino

While the thong pants trend tends to come in neutral colors, we especially love this pair in a tie-dye effect. Wear with a denim crop, a statement piece of jewelry, and mules for a nod to the '90s.

With a Bralette

Design by Tiana Crispino

The thong pants trend is best worn with a cropped top so you can see the waist strap detailing, which is why we'd wear this pair with a bralette and an unbuttoned blazer layered on top.

Modern Minimalism

Design by Tiana Crispino

Tube tops and thong pants, an early-aughts dream team. Wear these two together with a sleek bag and strappy sandals for a look you can return to over and over again.

Springtime Palette

Design by Tiana Crispino

Spring's arrival is quickly arriving, and with it a refreshed color palette. Try a pair of white thong pants with a crop top and woven bag.

The Everyday Look

Design by Tiana Crispino

Thong pants tend to be an after-hours look, but if you want to test drive the trend during daylight, style it with sneakers and a printed halter or tank top.

Vegan Leather

If you can't get enough of vegan leather pants, why not try them in the thong variety? Add in a graphic crop top and and heeled sandals for more of a laid-back look.

Design by Tiana Crispino