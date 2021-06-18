Thinx Launched Improved Plus-Size Period Underwear—Here's What You Should Know

The invention of period underwear opened our eyes to what sustainable and comfortable menstruation can look like. Not only does it provide an eco-conscious alternative to tampons and pads, but it also protects against odor and those dreaded leak moments we've all experienced. Genius.

Period underwear should be accessible to all bodies that menstruate. However, the needs of the plus-size community have been neglected when it comes to period-care products. As the leader in period underwear, Thinx has always strived to be size-inclusive. They released extended sizes earlier this year with Thinx for All, an assortment of period underwear at a lower price point available at Target. However, based on consumer feedback, the brand knew it could do more. As a result, the brand unveiled improved plus-size options across its signature styles this week.

Thinx

"We recognize the plus-size community has been overlooked in period care, and it's important for us to help bridge that gap for those who want to be part of our brand," Thinx Inc.'s CEO Maria Molland says." We've taken the time to listen and put in the work to make sure our new line fits properly and addresses the feedback we received in the past," Molland adds.

Ranging from XS to 4X, Thinx designed this lineup of period panties with true plus dimensions. What does that mean? Every style was tested on menstruating bodies of every size to analyze fit and function. The brand paid particular attention to tailoring across the hip, waist, leg, and holes to achieve the most optimal protection. The resulting plus-size collection is constructed to provide the best possible coverage in the period-absorbing gusset and underwear body.

Thinx

"Our goal through every product we make is to make sure our customers feel confident and protected while wearing Thinx," director of product design Courtney Newman says. "We spent two years testing and crafting our plus collection to make sure it had a comfortable, smooth fit in all the right places, and we're super proud of the result."

The vibrant campaign imagery was captured by photographer Lydia Hudgens, well-known for her editorial plus-size photography. Wanting the images to feel fun and authentic, each model had input on their look and how Hudgens captured the photos. It's safe to say—they nailed it.

Thinx is not the only underwear brand making period-proof apparel more inclusive this year. Earlier this month, Aisle released the first-of-its-kind leakproof, anti-chafing slip short with built-in period protection—available in SM to 5X. Today, Adidas became the first sportswear brand to leap into the period care category with its new Techfit Period-Proof 7/8 Tights ($65) and Techfit Period-Proof Biker Short Tights ($45). Both pieces come in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

While there is still a need to make menstruation products wholly inclusive across the board, it is affirming that many brands are actively taking steps to make changes now. Ahead, shop some of the Thinx's signature styles.