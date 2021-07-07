6 Thigh Exercises for Long, Lean Muscles

Your thigh strength speaks volumes about your general fitness and functionality. As one of the main muscle groups in the body, the thighs are responsible for creating balance and harmony throughout. The more we work them, the more likely we'll have ease of daily movement in years to come.

An anatomy breakdown from NASM-certified MYXFitness trainer Lauren Sambataro explains: “The thigh is comprised of three muscle groups: quadriceps complex (anteriorly), hamstrings complex (posteriorly), and the adductor complex (medially), lovingly known as the inner thighs.” The stronger these muscles, the more balanced and stable your body.

The most efficient way to work the thighs requires no ritzy gym equipment. In fact, many thigh exercises can be performed with just your body weight, a dumbbell, or even creative use of objects around the home.

Not sure where to start? Read on for our expert tips and six thigh exercises you need to try in your next workout.

Meet the Expert Lauren Sambataro is a NASM-certified MYXfitness trainer.

Jenna Kilgore MS, NASM-CPT, FNS, is a Noom coach.

Safety and Precautions

Though thigh exercises are generally safe when performed with proper form, some, especially those which are weight-bearing, are less suitable if you are suffering from injuries of the lower back, shins, calves, and/or hips. It’s also important to dynamically warm up the body before working out to reduce areas of tightness and ensure the muscles and joints are limber enough to complete the workout without causing strain to the body.

Myths

There has also been much discussion on the subject of "spot treating" for those who want to change the appearance of a specific area, such as the thighs. This is, however, an unproven method. Instead, science points to cardio—such as high-intensity interval training—to strip unwanted fat across the entire body, and strength training or conditioning to build and tone muscle.

Another common belief is that if you're genetically predisposed to have "skinny" legs, you simply can't build muscle. Although it can be more of a challenge, it's very possible to create strength in the lower body with a tailored lifting program and perhaps a few diet swaps here and there.

Benefits of Thigh Exercises

In terms of functionality, thigh muscles are what get the leg moving at the knee. “The quads and hamstrings allow your leg to bend/flex and extend, whilst the adductors help pull the leg together,” says Noom coach Jenna Kilgore. In other words, the thighs play a crucial role in the efficiency of our day-to-day movement.



However, over-working specific muscles can cause imbalances between the right and left sides of the body. “Most commonly, we are quad dominant, which is why it’s important not to leave the hamstrings out of the equation,” cautions Sambataro. “Multi-joint exercises, rather than isolation exercises, are the best way to integrate the thigh muscles to keep us stable and strong, and to prevent injury.”

Speaking of injury prevention, Kilgore touches upon the reduced likelihood of “injury and/or fall risk, and also easier rehabilitation with existing injuries” when our thighs are worked equally. Adds Sambataro: "It's important not to isolate the thigh muscles as they work synergistically on joints and bones, and also as a team to flex, extend, and rotate the legs."