7 Ways to Deal With Thigh Chafing, According to Dermatologists

The warm summer months are associated with many positive experiences: taking a refreshing dip at the pool or beach, grilling outside with friends and family, and soaking up much-needed vitamin D (covered in SPF, of course!). While warm weather has many benefits, its forecast is not exclusively sunny for your thighs, as one dreaded side effect of increased temperatures and humidity is thigh chafing.
Despite what society's beauty standards would lead you to believe, having a thigh gap largely depends on the genetic spacing of your hip bones, which means many (if not most) people will experience their thighs making contact when they walk or run. When skin makes contact with skin, there is the potential for friction and irritation. Certain factors, such as heat and humidity, can exacerbate the friction, making the irritation worse, known as chafing.
To understand the best ways to protect your inner thigh skin, we turned to three skin experts, board-certified dermatologists Dr. Marisa Garshick, Dr. Anna Guanche, and Dr. Rebecca Marcus. Keep reading for their seven tips for preventing thigh chafing
Meet the Expert
- Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at Cornell.
- Anna Guanche, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of the Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, CA.
- Rebecca Marcus, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Maei MD.
Friction/Chafing Sticks
Marcus explains that chafing occurs when friction disrupts the skin barrier on the thighs. "Friction may be a result of clothing rubbing against skin, thighs rubbing against one another, or sports, such as biking, that result in repeated, continuous motion of the thighs," she says. One of the most commonly used anti-chafing products is friction or chafing sticks. These are usually glide-on products that work by reducing the friction between the skin.
Marcus recommends the Nakery Beauty Glide & Go Magic Friction Stick ($15) to help prevent chafing while treating minor irritation. "The Glide & Go Magic Friction Stick consists of a balm with a well-absorbed, silky, powder-like finish, allowing the skin to glide smoothly instead of rub. Skin-loving ingredients such as aloe, squalene, and jojoba wax soothe and heal skin while preventing further chafing," Marcus explains.
Similarly, Garshick recommends the Megababe Thigh Rescue ($14), which she says has an easy-to-use formula that glides on easily and includes aloe and vitamin E to soothe the skin. Garshick also recommends the Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick ($6) as a great non-greasy and unscented option.
Barrier Creams
When looking for something to prevent chafing, Garshick says you are looking for something to create a barrier between the skin or tight clothing. For this reason, it can help to apply a barrier cream to minimize the potential for rubbing. Garshick recommends the Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm ($8), a fragrance-free balm that forms an invisible, dry barrier to protect the skin and can be applied to friction-prone areas, including the thighs, groin, neck, arms, feet, and chest.
Guanche focuses on the moisture problem when it comes to tackling thigh chafing. "One of the best ways to prevent thigh chafing is to keep the area dry," she explains. Guanche says you can reach for a baby powder, but her top recommendation is the MAELYS B-FOXY Inner Thigh Firming Cream ($49). "This product has a powdery matte feel due to the tapioca starch that prevents chafing and additionally is proven to firm the skin," Guanche explains.
Chafing Shorts or Shapewear
Chafing shorts have become a popular solution for under dresses and skirts. These are typically snug-fitting shorts (to prevent them from bunching or rolling up) made of materials like bamboo or spandex.
Moisture-wicking materials are best to keep the area dry, Guanche explains. "Any sweat or moisture will cause the area to stick together, making any rubbing worse," she says. You also don't need to buy specifically branded chafing shorts either. Garshick says that certain types of shapewear can also prevent chafing if they have fabric covering the thigh.
Thigh Bands or Body Tape
Consider thigh bands or body tape if your outfit doesn't allow you to wear shorts or if you want a physical barrier. Bandelettes Dolce Thigh Bands ($20) are a lacy example of a thigh band, essentially a pair of wide garter belts covering the area where chafing occurs to prevent friction. These thigh bands have a non-slip coating to prevent them from falling down the leg as you walk.
If you're not ready to invest in thigh bands, you can achieve a similar effect with body tape (also called boob tape) you already have on hand. Use strips of tape to cover the area of your thigh where chafing occurs. Be sure to carefully remove the tape, to avoid irritation. It's also not a good idea to place tape over irritated or broken skin, so consider other solutions if chafing has already occurred.
Zinc-Based Cream
Diaper rash is not all that different than chafing: both are caused by moisture and friction. For this reason, Garshick recommends using a zinc-based diaper rash cream like Destin Rapid Relief Zinc Oxide Diaper Rash Cream ($12) to protect against and treat thigh chafing. "While more often thought of for diaper rash, this zinc-based cream can also help to prevent chafing by serving as a barrier cream," explains Garshick.
Deodorant
Garshick recommends using deodorant for chafing, especially if sweating exacerbates your issues. "If excess sweat is an issue, it may also be helpful to apply a gentle deodorant or antiperspirant to reduce overall moisture and odor from sweat buildup," explains Garshick. She recommends both the Andalou Naturals Botanical Deodorant ($10) and the Dove Beauty Advanced Care Invisible Antiperspirant & Deodorant ($14), which comes in a clear finish that may help prevent residue from transferring onto your clothing.
Thick Moisturizing Ointment
If you've already chafed your inner thighs, you need to be careful about what you apply to the irritated skin barrier. In these situations, Garshick recommends using thick, moisturizing ointments, such as Vaseline Healing Jelly ($6) or Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($15) to the area where chafing may occur to prevent and treat it, as it creates an occlusive barrier to protect the skin while allowing it to heal. Garshick does caution that if irritation persists or worsens, it's best to consult a dermatologist, as topical steroid creams may be helpful depending on the extent of the irritation.
Thigh chafing is caused by consistent skin-on-skin contact and friction of the inner thighs, and it typically worsens in the summer or during exercise because of sweat due to heat and humidity. Chafing can cause serious irritation, redness, and even skin blistering, so our experts agree that action must be taken at the first sign of pain or redness. Marcus recommends the proactive preventative application of anti-chafing products instead of waiting for irritation for comfy thighs this summer (and beyond).