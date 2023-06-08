7 Ways to Deal With Thigh Chafing, According to Dermatologists

The warm summer months are associated with many positive experiences: taking a refreshing dip at the pool or beach, grilling outside with friends and family, and soaking up much-needed vitamin D (covered in SPF, of course!). While warm weather has many benefits, its forecast is not exclusively sunny for your thighs, as one dreaded side effect of increased temperatures and humidity is thigh chafing.

Despite what society's beauty standards would lead you to believe, having a thigh gap largely depends on the genetic spacing of your hip bones, which means many (if not most) people will experience their thighs making contact when they walk or run. When skin makes contact with skin, there is the potential for friction and irritation. Certain factors, such as heat and humidity, can exacerbate the friction, making the irritation worse, known as chafing.

To understand the best ways to protect your inner thigh skin, we turned to three skin experts, board-certified dermatologists Dr. Marisa Garshick, Dr. Anna Guanche, and Dr. Rebecca Marcus. Keep reading for their seven tips for preventing thigh chafing

