7 "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Outfits That Serve Timeless Coastal Vibes

Season two of Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty is out, and we couldn't be more excited to head to Cousins Beach for another whirlwind stay. The series, adapted from Jenny Han’s YA novels, is a quintessential summer watch, and while the show revolves around high schoolers and rising college students, if you’ve seen season one, you know there’s a little something for everybody. Watching as a twenty-four-year-old who grew up in New England, I’m hit with a pang of nostalgia, but even if you aren’t an East Coaster, you’re sure to experience a wave of summer feels with each episode. Speaking of New England, The Summer I Turned Pretty is all about classic coastal summer fashion: From a Sperry collab to endless sundresses, this series has no shortage of inspo for a weekend getaway. Read on for seven outfits inspired by the Prime Video hit.

Belly's Summer Sweater

Take a cue from Belly and keep it casual with a lightweight crochet sweater and some denim cutoffs during the dog days of summer. To really hone in on Belly’s aesthetic, Local Eclectic has come out with a jewelry line in collaboration with the show, which features the iconic infinity necklace Conrad gives Belly in season one.

School's Out for Summer

Season two takes us into Belly's life at school, outside of Cousins. Here, we see Belly wearing Sperry sneakers made in collaboration with the series, paired with a casual green and white striped top and a sporty backpack—perhaps to hold all her volleyball gear.

Boho Beach Day

Bookstore bag in tow, Belly spends a summer day in season two wearing a delicate lace blouse paired with her staple cutoff shorts. We can already see how her style has matured from season one, and we can't wait for more looks to come.

'70s Beach Vibes

The Staud top Belly wears here is sold out, but you can get the look with this beige crochet crop top from Lulu’s. Pair it with a white bikini top underneath, just in case your day leads to an impromptu swim in the ocean.

Gen-Z's Summer Uniform

Belly's best friend, Taylor, pushes Belly out of her comfort zone when it comes to fashion, which mostly involves a wardrobe of fun crop tops. Her Gen-Z-centric outfits usually involve a tube top and a pair of cut-off shorts.

House Party Slip Dress

Hostess with the mostest, Nicole, celebrated Belly's sweet sixteen in style wearing a multicolored printed slip dress. For the ultimate summer house party vibes, pair this day-to-night look with a simple statement choker and a pair of lace-up sandals.

Laid-Back Coastal

For Susannah, the coastal aesthetic is far from being just a trend. She embodies classic New England style to a T, often sporting a sundress of some sort—we imagine most being from Hill House—with a pair of sandals. Naturally, Susannah probably has a raffia tote on hand at all times with a good book for some seaside reading.