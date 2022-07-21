The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil Rejuvenated My Dry, Dull Skin

The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil is a great moisturizing oil to add to your regimen at a reasonable price. It nourishes the skin and provides a radiant finish. While the faint scent may be irritating to some with sensitive skin, this lightweight, non-sticky oil is great for rejuvenating your complexion.

We put The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I'm sure most of us have heard the expression "stop and smell the roses" as a reminder for us to enjoy or appreciate the beauty of life. One of my favorite ways to accomplish this is to light a candle, preferably Jackie Aina's Forvr Mood Not Down To Earth Candle ($38), apply my skincare, and either read a book or watch one of my favorite TV series. When I have the time, I take my self-care routine to the next level by using a jade roller or gua sha to apply my oils and serums. Perhaps my routine could be even better if I integrated the rose mentality in a more literal way.

Because I have dry skin, I'm a massive fan of face oils—anything moisturizing gets added to my cart. My only rule is that the product needs to be non-irritating, so I avoid harsh fragrances and ingredients. It's even better if the oil just has one component, like The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil does. As the name implies, this oil is entirely its eponymous ingredient, and at less than $10, it couldn't be easier to give a try.

I had to give this rosehip oil a chance on my skin to see whether it was the best next facial oil. Keep reading to learn whether the product had me seeing life through rose-colored glasses.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil Best for: Most skin types Uses: A single-ingredient face oil that works against dryness and dullness for a hydrated, glowing result. Potential allergens: Not likely, though the scented oil may be irritating for some with especially sensitive skin. Hero ingredient: Rosa canina seed oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $10 About the brand: The Ordinary is an accessible line of products that use proven clinical technology to improve cost and transparency in skincare. The brand's hair and skin offerings skip the fluff, instead displaying the main ingredients and percentages on the front of the bottle. The Ordinary's simple, honest approach and low price point have made it popular among skincare enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

About My Skin: Easily irritated and dry

My skincare routine is quite straightforward: cleanser, serum or oil, and moisturizer. On my self-care days, which I aim to do once a week, I also include toners, exfoliators, and masks. My modest routine is due to the fact that harsh ingredients can cause me to break out, so I stick to products that are moisturizing, fragrance-free, and don't include strong chemicals. The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil has a faint scent, but it's natural and not overbearing, so I felt comfortable incorporating it into my regimen. The instructions recommend applying the oil once a day, preferably at night, so that's exactly what I did.

The Feel: Lightweight and non-sticky

Karla Ayala

The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil is incredibly lightweight. I added a drop on my hand, and it's a little runny, as most oils are. It may seem greasy at first, but once blended, it dries quickly and doesn't feel sticky. Upon applying it to my face, I had the same experience. After thoroughly rubbing the oil onto your skin, there's no residue. After the oil, I applied my moisturizer and found everything blended smoothly.

The Ingredients: 100% Rosehip Oil

Karla Ayala

As the name suggests, The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil features a single ingredient. What's the big deal about rosehip oil, you ask? "Rosehip oil is high in skin-nourishing vitamins and vital fatty acids," says Debra Rose Wilson, Ph.D., MSN, R.N. Research shows further potential benefits of brightening, exfoliating, decreasing inflammation, and guarding against UV damage.

The Results: Glowing, hydrated skin

Karla Ayala/Design by Tiana Crispino

When I applied The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil to my palm, I noticed a faint rose aroma. The scent becomes more strong as you increase the amount of product—remember a little face oil goes a long way if you want to control this. After cleansing my skin at night, I applied the lightweight oil to my face, and it felt great on the skin and provided a pretty glow. My skin still felt hydrated the next morning, and my complexion was bright and radiant as well. I even started using the oil as part of my daytime routine, and found that my makeup applied well and lasted the typical amount of time. The most crucial benefit of using this oil consistently was that my skin looked and felt hydrated.

The Value: Affordable and worth it

Rosehip oils can range in price from $10 to $60 depending on the brand and formula. The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil is at the lower end of this, moisturizing the skin and boosting radiance for less than $10. I found the effects of this product to be visible and increasing with consistency, and a little goes a long way with face oil, meaning a bottle could last you several months depending on how you use it. If you're searching for a hydration boost at a reasonable cost, this is definitely a good buy.

Similar Products: You've got options

Good Molecules Pure Cold-Pressed Rosehip Seed Oil: This lightweight, moisturizing face oil ($10) helps to brighten and plump the skin. Sustainably collected from Chile's Patagonia Austral, the antioxidant-rich oil contains natural vitamin A and helps restore skin suppleness. This oil is about the same price as The Ordinary's rosehip oil, but is a smaller bottle.

The Inkey List Rosehip Oil: The Inkey List's Rosehip Oil ($12) is a 100% natural, cold-pressed product with antioxidant benefits. It's slightly more expensive than The Ordinary's option, but it also helps to soften and enhance the skin's texture.