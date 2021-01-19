Is there anything better than a concealer that conceals dark circles and blurs imperfections? How about a concealer that’s only $6? It might sound too good to be true, but everyone’s fave affordable skincare brand, The Ordinary, did just that. Following the 2017 foundation launch that quickly racked up a waitlist of over 75,000 hopeful buyers, the brand is expanding its Colours range with the new Concealer ($6) today.

With 36 colors in a range of undertones promising high pigment and high coverage, we're predicting this new launch to cause just as much of a frenzy as the Serum Foundation ($7). For those of you who are familiar with the brand's under-$10 skincare essentials, you’ll know affordability and efficacy is the brand's selling point. “We believe that products that are based on familiar technologies should be priced honestly and accessibly.” The Deciem team tells Byrdie exclusively, “Our newly expanded range of 36 shades also follows feedback from our customers and store teams, ensuring our products are inclusive of all skin tones. This aligns with our efforts to widen our existing foundation shade range in the coming months.”

Let’s get into the product; the concealer is housed in a small tube with a thin nozzle, “to allow precise and easy application on imperfections, blemishes, and the under-eye area. It’s also about precise and controlled dispersal, as it’s so highly pigmented.” the Deciem Lab team explains. For application the team recommends using your fingertips or a brush, you can also skip the setting powder if you want.

So how does this affordable concealer measure up to its pricier counterparts? Read on to see our review.

The Ordinary Concealer $6 Shop

Review #1: Amanda

Amanda Ross

"I entered this product trial thinking of my concealer Catch-22: the only stuff opaque enough to camouflage my temple and forehead melasma patches comes in a tube, but 99 percent of tubed concealer turns into a gluey swamp on my skin. Whatever alchemy lets this concealer be both full coverage, natural, and dewy is nothing short of a miracle. Like most full-coverage concealers, a tiny dot went a long way. Unlike most, though, it didn’t pill or cake, even under tinted moisturizer and after multiple reapplications in between face mask use." —Amanda Ross, News Writer

Review #2: Chinea

Chinea Rodriguez

"Most days, I skip foundation and opt for concealer instead. My current favorite is $30, so I had to see how this $6 option measured up. I used my fluffy concealer brush to blend and spot concealed my hyperpigmentation and dark circles under my eyes. The nozzle is pretty much fool-proof and you can easily dot on concealer exactly where you need it. You also don’t need to dot on too much product; a little goes a long way. As far as coverage, it was definitely high coverage; it blurred my hyperpigmentation and dark circles and didn’t crease or settle into any fine lines. The finish is natural and more matte than my usual concealer but it still played well with my cream blush and highlighter. While I wish it was just a little bit less matte, I liked that it was pretty much transfer-proof. Even though I didn’t set it, none of it rubbed off onto my black shirt I’ll definitely keep this concealer in rotation, for the sake of my wallet (and black t-shirts)." —Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Review #3: Jaz

"I was so excited to find out The Ordinary was dropping concealers. Concealer is probably the face makeup I use most since I’m always concerned about dark under-eye circles. A drop of this smoothed in with my Beauty Blender and a couple of swipes of mascara, and my eyes looked instantly brighter. This formula lived up to The Ordinary’s name. My only comment would be that I feel a brush or sponge at the tip of the tube was missing since I do my makeup on the go." —Jaz Ortiz, Freelance Writer

The Ordinary Concealer is available now at TheOrdinary.com.