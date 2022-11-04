Surprise: The Ordinary’s Black Friday Sale Started Early—Here’s What to Buy

If you’re someone who is serious about nabbing beauty products at a discount (*raises hand*), chances are you’ve been patiently waiting for Black Friday 2022, one the biggest shopping holidays of the year. Many of us are guilty of rushing to checkout with reckless abandon in hopes of scoring anything at a fraction of its usual price before it sells out. And while there’s nothing wrong with working fast to score deals, Deciem is giving you the chance to shop its brands slowly across the majority of November instead, including The Ordinary favorites at 23% off.

The brand is calling it “Slowvember,” a fitting moniker since the idea is to shop at your own pace. The promotion is on now through November 30, with the exception of November 25 (Black Friday) where all Deciem brands will be transaction-free for the full day. So, if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, take advantage of 23% off savings sitewide now since there are no guarantees of a restock — but hey, we’re not rushing you or anything.

Don’t know what to buy? Here’s a list of The Ordinary products that Byrdie readers (and editors!) add to cart in bulk.



Courtesy of The Ordinary

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 $10.39 (originally $13.50 )

Byrdie editor Olivia Hancock says this serum “delivers an instant boost of hydration to the skin upon application”—and she’s not wrong. Credit the combo of low-, medium- and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid molecules along with pro-vitamin B5 that boost hydration in the skin both short and long-term.



Courtesy of The Ordinary

The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% $5.39 (originally $7.00)

Month after month, Byrdie readers shop this heavy serum that pairs antioxidant vitamin C with mega-hydrator hyaluronic acid. That doesn’t surprise us one bit, since this cream-like formula delivers a brightening and smoothing effect, and reduces the appearance of signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. Because the formula is completely free of water, vitamin C stays stable and effective, so each application is extremely potent.

Heads up: It uses an extremely fine vitamin C powder suspended in an oil-like base, so you may notice a slightly gritty texture upon application.

Courtesy of The Ordinary

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toning Solution $7.70 (originally $10)

As far as exfoliating toners go, this one is among the best of them. It’s a generous size (for under $10!) and—most important of all—truly works. Using a cotton pad, glide the formula over your skin post-cleaning in the evening and soon enough you'll have brighter, balanced, and smoother-looking skin.

Courtesy of The Ordinary

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% $9.01 (originally $11.70)

This is not an acne treatment, per se, but it can be used alongside one to help improve the look of congested, blemish-prone skin. Thanks to the inclusion of zinc, it can also help with oil control so there’s less visible shine on the surface. And while it’s not advertised to help with the appearance of dark circles, one Byrdie product tester found that it did just that—so much so that it nearly eliminated her need to use concealer. Not too shabby.

Courtesy of The Ordinary

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum $6.16 (originally $8.00)

If you’re dealing with uneven skin texture or tone, this is the potent exfoliating serum for you. The inclusion of Tasmanian pepperberry helps reduce potential irritation and sensitivity, so all you’re left with is clearer, less congested skin.

Note: If 10% lactic acid is too strong for you, try The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA instead.

