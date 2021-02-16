You Can Now Shop Black-Owned Brand TLB at Wal-Mart

Since its inception back in 2012, The Lip Bar (now TLB) has not only become Michelle Obama-approved but has also successfully made its beauty mark in the cosmetic industry with its expansion beyond lipstick. "When I named it The Lip Bar, I never really thought about expanding beyond lips," founder and CEO Melissa Butler explains. She says the brand's recent name change to TLB will reflect its extension into foundation, palettes, mascaras, eyeliners, and more. "As we continue to evolve, our customers are asking for more. The name change allows us to do that," she says.

While chatting with Butler about the rebranding of her company, she shared with us the exciting news that TLB has recently become available in 500 Wal-Mart stores nationwide. Amongst items shoppable at the retail company includes the brand’s newly-released Shimmer Lip Balm ($8), Lip Care Kit ($11), and Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner ($17)—Butler’s personal favorite.

"We’re really proud of the tinted conditioner because of the 3-in-1 formula. It has hyaluronic acid and rose water for skin hydration, SPF 11 to add an extra boost to your current sunscreen routine, and tint to help you achieve a polished look," she shares with us about the hero product. "I love it because it just melts into the skin and it blends so easily."

As a community-based business, Butler reveals that loyal TLB fans are elated to be able to shop for new beauty products at their local Wal-Mart. "These women go hard for us," Butler shares. "Honestly, they're helping us build this business with intention. We're constantly asking them questions, and by doing so, we’re creating authentic relationships. This allows us to connect with our customers."

She adds, "It's not transactional, we're both getting something out of it."

For those wondering what’s next for TLB, Butler proudly shares that the brand will continue to focus on making non-toxic, cruelty-free, easy-to-use products available to everyone.

The aforementioned products are currently available to shop at Wal-Mart in-store.