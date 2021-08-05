The Lip Bar: Brand Review and Our Favorite Products

It’s almost been 10 years since The Lip Bar burst onto the vegan beauty scene, and it’s safe to say that openly challenging beauty norms and embracing the need for individuality in the beauty industry have made the brand what it is today. From liquid matte lipsticks to multipurpose tinted skin conditioners to caffeine-infused concealers, The Lip Bar is out to prove that beauty doesn’t have to be one-dimensional. Since its launch, the brand is now available in over 1,000 stores nationwide.

The Lip Bar Founded: By Melissa Butler in 2012 Location: New York Pricing: $ Best known for: Bawse Lady, a liquid matte lipstick that goes on like gloss, dries matte, and stays on all day Hero product: 4-in-1 Minute Finish Face Palette, a face powder, blush, highlighter, and contour powder that are all curated by complexion, making it super easy to achieve a full makeup look in seconds Fun fact: Bawse Lady is First Lady–approved! Michelle Obama wore the best-selling lipstick last year.

Since its launch in 2012, The Lip Bar 's mission is to change the way we think about beauty. The brand believes that as a society we are constantly being told how to be beautiful, which doesn’t leave much room for self-acceptance. The Lip Bar prides itself on embracing inclusive ideals and creating makeup that is easy to use. ‘’We want to remind people every day that you don’t have to change to fit a mold. Makeup should enhance what is already there. It should be fun and easy to use,’’ founder Melissa Butler told Byrdie.

Although the lack of diversity in the beauty industry has been a much-talked-about topic over the past year and a half, Butler noticed that there was a gap in the market for an inclusive brand back in 2012. ‘’I was frustrated by the linear narrative and lack of diversity in the industry, so I started the brand from the kitchen of my Brooklyn apartment," she says. Butler also noticed that a lot of beauty products in the market contained excessive amounts of unnecessary chemicals. The brand launched at a time when many people were unaware of how their beauty products were possibly compromising their health, so this refreshing and more knowledgeable approach to beauty has gained them a multitude of fans.

According to the brand, makeup should be personal and standard-free and this ethos is reflected on the company's website, where customers find a Complexion Quiz (to help you with your search for the perfect foundation and concealer) and a Virtual Try On Tool (which gives customers the opportunity to try products before they buy them). ‘’Even though I’m in the beauty industry, makeup felt complex and super intimidating to me, so all of our products have been created with the intention of making life easier," says Butler. With this in mind, it’s safe to say that the average Lip Bar customer desires a glam look in half the time it takes to create one.

If you yearn for makeup that is 100% natural with a wide variety of skin-enhancing ingredients, here are some of The Lip Bar products we believe are worth every penny.