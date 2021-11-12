The Best Products from The Hair Edit That Deliver a Good Hair Day

Like many other modern brands, The Hair Edit started because the founders saw an empty space, specifically for accessible yet beautifully designed and high-quality hair tools and accessories. “I remember walking though the hair tool and accessory aisle of a retailer and seeing a lot of uninspiring basic products, primary colors, and shiny plastic that did not seem in sync with the needs and wants of beauty enthusiast millennials,” says Carine Roudil, the VP of marketing at Fromm International. “It was almost as if this category was forgotten in the beauty section, even though hair tools and accessories are products we use every day as part of our hair routine.”

Around the same time, the team noticed a growing trend of hair accessories on runways that quickly attracted attention on Instagram and grabbed the eye of influencers. “The Hair Edit was created to address this need for a true beauty brand in that space, meaning focused on high-quality hair tools and accessories with a sophisticated, premium look that consumers will enjoy using or having on their bathroom vanity,” Roudil says.

The Hair Edit was founded in 2019 as part of Fromm Beauty, which has been around since 1907 and is focused on hairstyling essentials, tools, and accessories in both the professional and consumer spaces. “We’re essentially a very young brand,” Roudil says. “Therefore, we are in a constant state of evolution as we strive to truly understand and provide what women need when it comes to caring for and styling their hair. We engage with our consumers on upcoming trends, product development, and we genuinely welcome all their feedback on our products.”

The Hair Edit Founded: As part of Fromm Beauty in 2019. Based in: Chicago Pricing: $ Best known for: Delivering quality products without breaking the bank, from the hottest headbands to top-notch hair tools. Most popular product: The Detangle & Massage Brush is one of the brand's cult favorites, along with the Tame & Condition Comb. As for accessories, the Gilded Headband and Marble Pins are top sellers. Other brands you’ll love: Bellefixe, Lele Sadoughi, Scunci

Since the brand's launch, The Hair Edit has become best known for its hair tools. “Our Detangle & Massage Brush is a beauty editor and influencer favorite because it not only gently detangles your hair—its unique flexible, head-hugging paddle gives your scalp a blissful exfoliating massage,” Roudil says. “Our Finish & Shine Boar Bristle Brushes have also been a standout because they are super-premium boar bristle hairbrushes with a beautiful design and a very accessible price point. They come in cream and gold. They’re gorgeous.” A few hair accessories have quickly grown in popularity as well, such as the Gold Hoop & Pin Barrette, Marble Pins, and Snap Triangles Clips.

Ultimately, The Hair Edit is all about being fun and functional. “Our mission is to give women an easy way to elevate their look without having to create an elaborate or fussy hairstyle,” Roudil says. “We’re hyper-focused on making sure every item is not only practical and useful, but beautiful and something that people will love seeing and using every single day. Beautiful design is definitely an essential part of the Hair Edit’s DNA.”

Curious about bringing The Hair Edit into your routine? Ahead, Roudil shares the brand's bestsellers that are filling that previously empty space in the haircare industry.

