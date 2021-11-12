The Best Products from The Hair Edit That Deliver a Good Hair Day

Like many other modern brands, The Hair Edit started because the founders saw an empty space, specifically for accessible yet beautifully designed and high-quality hair tools and accessories. “I remember walking though the hair tool and accessory aisle of a retailer and seeing a lot of uninspiring basic products, primary colors, and shiny plastic that did not seem in sync with the needs and wants of beauty enthusiast millennials,” says Carine Roudil, the VP of marketing at Fromm International. “It was almost as if this category was forgotten in the beauty section, even though hair tools and accessories are products we use every day as part of our hair routine.”
Around the same time, the team noticed a growing trend of hair accessories on runways that quickly attracted attention on Instagram and grabbed the eye of influencers. “The Hair Edit was created to address this need for a true beauty brand in that space, meaning focused on high-quality hair tools and accessories with a sophisticated, premium look that consumers will enjoy using or having on their bathroom vanity,” Roudil says.
The Hair Edit was founded in 2019 as part of Fromm Beauty, which has been around since 1907 and is focused on hairstyling essentials, tools, and accessories in both the professional and consumer spaces. “We’re essentially a very young brand,” Roudil says. “Therefore, we are in a constant state of evolution as we strive to truly understand and provide what women need when it comes to caring for and styling their hair. We engage with our consumers on upcoming trends, product development, and we genuinely welcome all their feedback on our products.”
The Hair Edit
Founded: As part of Fromm Beauty in 2019.
Based in: Chicago
Pricing: $
Best known for: Delivering quality products without breaking the bank, from the hottest headbands to top-notch hair tools.
Most popular product: The Detangle & Massage Brush is one of the brand's cult favorites, along with the Tame & Condition Comb. As for accessories, the Gilded Headband and Marble Pins are top sellers.
Other brands you’ll love: Bellefixe, Lele Sadoughi, Scunci
Since the brand's launch, The Hair Edit has become best known for its hair tools. “Our Detangle & Massage Brush is a beauty editor and influencer favorite because it not only gently detangles your hair—its unique flexible, head-hugging paddle gives your scalp a blissful exfoliating massage,” Roudil says. “Our Finish & Shine Boar Bristle Brushes have also been a standout because they are super-premium boar bristle hairbrushes with a beautiful design and a very accessible price point. They come in cream and gold. They’re gorgeous.” A few hair accessories have quickly grown in popularity as well, such as the Gold Hoop & Pin Barrette, Marble Pins, and Snap Triangles Clips.
Ultimately, The Hair Edit is all about being fun and functional. “Our mission is to give women an easy way to elevate their look without having to create an elaborate or fussy hairstyle,” Roudil says. “We’re hyper-focused on making sure every item is not only practical and useful, but beautiful and something that people will love seeing and using every single day. Beautiful design is definitely an essential part of the Hair Edit’s DNA.”
Curious about bringing The Hair Edit into your routine? Ahead, Roudil shares the brand's bestsellers that are filling that previously empty space in the haircare industry.
Marble Pins
“These are the ultimate everyday essential and they go with virtually any outfit, from casual to dressy,” Roudil says. “I like to wear them three or four at a time on one side of my hair to add a little chic to my look.” Each comes with four pins in a set, so you can mix and match. Major bonus: Though the pins will stay in place, they won’t snag strands.
Finish & Shine Brush
“Just a few strokes a day smooth your hair’s cuticle and distributes natural moisture, which keeps it shiny and healthy,” Roudil says. “I can’t live without it. I love to run this brush through my hair just after I have blown it out to give it extra shine. We recommend using it on dry hair every day as well as using it just after you’ve blown out or curled your hair to give it an extra shine boost.” The boar bristles help to tame flyaways, and the ball-tipped nylon pins detangle while massaging the scalp.
Ruched Ribbons
“These are an elevated twist on the popular scrunchie,” Roudil says. “They feature a delicate satin finish and understated silhouette. They look amazing worn in multiples.” The quad of colors covers all the basics, and the satin finish won’t pull on hair.
Soft-Touch Loops
With this product, The Hair Edit gives your elastic collection a major upgrade. “Ditch the dreaded ponytail crease,” Roudil says. “These are the ultimate no-crease spiral hair ties. We like to style these in a bubble ponytail.” They’re designed to work on all hair types.
Detangle & Massage Brush
“This is one of our cult favorites,” Roudil says. “It not only gently detangles your hair; its unique, flexible, head-hugging paddle gives your scalp a blissful exfoliating massage. It’s great for everyday detangling, but try it in the shower to brush through a deep conditioning treatment.” To ensure you can get a firm grip in the shower, the brush has a non-slip, soft-touch handle, and the ergonomic paddle promises comfort.
Gold Hoop & Pin Barrette
“This cult favorite is just so beautiful,” Roudil says. “It makes simple hairstyles like updos, half-ups, and low ponies look so sophisticated.” And it’s a breeze to style with, since The Hair Edit's two-piece barrette is a cinch to use.
Carved Chaplet Headband
Looking to give off some Gossip Girl vibes? “It’s pretty much like wearing a crown every day,” Roudil says of this headband. “It’s a staff favorite for virtual work meetings.” Its rounded tips ensure you can wear it all day long without inducing a headband headache.
Tame & Condition Comb
“This essential everyday detangling comb is super gentle on your hair,” Roudil says. “It’s designed to work in or out of the shower. Like the Detangle & Massage Brush, use it in the shower to comb through a deep conditioning treatment—your hair will thank you.” The wide teeth guarantee this comb will sail through your strands, plus it has a non-slip grip.
Snap Triangles Clips
Did someone say throwback? “Another cult favorite, these snap clips are really easy to pop in your hair and have a total '90s vibe,” Roudil says.
Modern Pins
Go for the gold and you’re sure to be a winner with these pins that work for all hair types. “Essential curved gold pins offer a chic twist on the classic bobby pin look,” Roudil says. “Like the Marble Pins, we recommend wearing these in multiples.”