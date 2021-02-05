30 Updos For Thin Hair (and How to Achieve Them)

Crafting an updo when you don't have thin texture to begin with can be a challenging feat. But here at Byrdie, we're not afraid of a good beauty challenge. There are plenty of tricks that can help finer strands pull off the illusion of volume, texture, and movement rather than channeling a disappearing act. The next time you want to dress up your strands, you can turn to this list for ideas and tips to help guide you on that journey.

Keep reading for 30 of our favorite updo ideas for thin hair.