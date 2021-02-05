30 Updos For Thin Hair (and How to Achieve Them)

Crafting an updo when you don't have thin texture to begin with can be a challenging feat. But here at Byrdie, we're not afraid of a good beauty challenge. There are plenty of tricks that can help finer strands pull off the illusion of volume, texture, and movement rather than channeling a disappearing act. The next time you want to dress up your strands, you can turn to this list for ideas and tips to help guide you on that journey.
Keep reading for 30 of our favorite updo ideas for thin hair.
Playfully Parted Ponytail
Here's an easy hair style that's been nabbed straight from the runway—a playfully parted ponytail. Your best tool to achieving this look is going to be your rat tail comb for nailing those precise lines.
Use hair powder or eyeshadow that matches your hair color to fill in any areas where the scalp is peeking through other than the partings. This will give the illusion of fullness and help define those strong, clean partings.
Origami Buns
Creating shape(s) in the hair is a beautiful way to add dimension to finer strands. This is especially fun when creating an updo with the help of hair extensions. You can tape or clip a small weft of extra length around any ponytail and scrunch it up into a figure 8 to create similar origami style buns, like the ones seen here. Secure your buns in the center with a hair elastic, but don't forget to add a fun accent to cover that elastic up, like some gold or silver cord.
Added Texture
When you have thin strands, you always want to begin by prepping the hair with added texture before crafting your updo. Blow-dry an even layer of volumizing mousse or primer into dry or wet hair from roots to ends, over directing your hair from side to side and flipping your head upside down to help create lift at the roots while you dry.
Once the product is fully dry, turn to Bumble & Bumble's Dry Spun Thickening Spray—this is a must-have product that will plump up fine strands and give them texture. This prep work will not only thicken up your fishtail or any other braid you create to then swirl up into a low bun, but it's also guaranteed to give you transformative results.
Messy Movement
To add that perfectly messy movement to your updo, spray an even layer of BedHead by Tigi's Queen For A Day throughout the hair while damp or dry, and blow dry the product in well. You'll notice an immediate shift in those fine strands, with more grit and hold for styling and a plumper, fuller all-around look. Finish the hair off with a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and flip your hair around to get that imperfect parting to match.
Adorn Your 'Do
If your updo is taking you somewhere, give it a little extra something special. A flurry of florals—fresh or faux—is an excellent addition to your average chignon. And the best part is, there's truly no learning curve or specialty to the way you bring your hair up and back. Let the adornments take center stage while you cruise through the lack of styling effort.
Front Pouf
Front poufs, or "bumps," may have had their moment in time circa the early 2000s, but for finer strands, this look never really leaves the repertoire. A little backcombing secured with bobby pins is too easy a fix to toss to the curb. Whip this fad out to help frame your updo with a little extra "oomph."
Wrap Around Pony
This is a classic bubble ponytail without the bubbles, and it's a great updo option for fine hair at medium to long lengths. Ditch the teased up sections for a clean, chic take on this fashion-forward ponytail. The trick to wearing this look on fine hair is adding a point of interest over your elastics. Instead of sparing those thin, precious strands to wrap around each base, bring in some reinforcements like the gold cord seen here.
Fluffy Volume
To get that effortlessly airy texture into your updos, distribute a soft hold volumizing mousse and place flat duck bill clips or no-crease clips vertically around the hairline to hold the hair up as you diffuse. The clips will help keep those roots lifted while the heat alters your hair into the desired form, creating a voluminous base for your updo.
Pompadours
A pompadour is such a fun style to play around with, and works especially well on shorter lengths. Use some thickening spray and a brush or comb to lift the roots up and away from the scalp. If you want more of a curled and controlled look like the one seen here, turn to your round brush to direct your desired movement. Finalize the look by bringing the sides back for contrast and securing with a strong hold hairspray.
Wispy Waves
Did you know that a flat iron could give you those hints of imperfect bends in the hair? Pinch a section of your hair and gently push it up to create a "C" shape, then tap it with the flat iron. Alternate the direction of your "C" as you move down the section. This is a simple, foolproof way to lock in a subtle wave.
Romantic Curls
Fine hair often doesn't have a lot of natural movement, but that doesn't make curls and waves impossible to achieve. By using a small barrel curling iron that's roughly 3/8"-3/4" in size, carefully wrap small sections of hair around the barrel from roots to ends.
When you finish with a full head of ringlets, use your brush to separate and loosen the coils. This will give your hair full, fluffy movement all over. You can even back-brush the curls for more body, and twist it loosely into a thickened top knot for a romantic look like the one seen here.
Back-brushing your curls will create more body and texture in the hair, creating a perfect foundation for any updo.
Position Your Ponytail
Now, don't take this image literally—we realize braided locks are not a go-to style for fine haired strands. Instead, note the positioning of the ponytail. Creating a high ponytail with thin hair—and I'm talking high, as seen here, between the hairline and crown of the head—is a playful illusion that will only do you favors.
Hidden Bases
When creating an updo on thinner hair, it can be helpful to create a base for your 'do. By bringing up the bottom half of your strands into a small, barely there bun, you then give the top half something to pin into. Use that top half section to make twists and knots: Get creative in hiding that bun below and you'll have a style that looks full of interest (and full of hair) in no time.
Tiny Tendrils
When you have fine strands, they often come with a lack of texture and body. If you lust over this tiny tendril updo on hair idol Zazie Beetz, try this on for size: Place your hair in a high, tight ponytail. Then, use a very small curling iron—a 9 mm or 10 mm barrel size—and carefully wrap thin sections of your ponytail around the barrel. Once you have a full ponytail of tiny tendrils, use a wide tooth comb to rake out the curls and pin them artfully, bringing all that new movement forward.