The Best Soap for Tattoos, According to a Dermatologist

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Susana RamÃ­rez/Stocksy

When you think of a tattoo for what it really is—aside from bodily art and personal expression—you're looking at hundreds (if not thousands) of teeny-tiny punctures to the skin. Of course, our miraculous bodies work as quickly as possible to mend damaged tissue. But you still need to take special care—and that means using soap with a gentle yet effective formula. Byrdie Researched & Approved Our best overall pick is La Roche Posay Lipikar Wash AP+, a dermatologist-recommended formula that heals, soothes, and helps prevent bacterial infections. For a more affordable option, consider Vanicream Gentle Body Wash, a great drugstore option that is also dermatologist-approved and gentle on skin. "Tattoos are at high risk for infection, especially within the first five to seven days, as the skin is still healing and may have openings that can allow bacteria in," says dermatologist Tiffany L. Clay, MD. As part of your tattoo TLC, she recommends washing with hydrating formulas containing glycerin and niacinamide (vitamin B3). We rounded up some of the best soaps for tattoos below.

