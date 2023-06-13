The Best Products for Maintaining Braids, According to Hairstylists

For people with natural hair, protective styles are a great way to switch up your look while also giving your curls and coils a break from day-to-day styling. While many protective styles exist, braids have remained one of the most popular. They're long-lasting, less maintenance, and there are so many variations to choose from.

But anyone who has worn braids knows they can get a little frizzy and itchy after a few weeks. And trying to figure out which products to use to tame flyaways and keep your scalp calm can be tricky. Thankfully, we asked hairstylists to give us the rundown on maintaining braids and the best products to use. Find all of their suggestions below.

Meet the Expert Florence Johnson is the founder of SIMPLYGorgeous, a family-owned hair salon in London offering a range of services that cater to natural textures.

Jess Rutana is a hairstylist with over 10 years of industry experience. She is the founder of several hair and beauty brands, including Zuri Hair Studio, an exclusive luxury braid boutique.

Shampoo

If you've been wondering whether shampooing your braids is possible, you'll be pleased to know it's fine to wash them every week. When choosing a shampoo suitable for braids, Rutana recommends looking for lightweight, gel-like textures and sulfate-free formulas. "Sulfates can be harsh on the hair and scalp, causing dryness and irritation," she says.

Rutana also says it can be helpful to look for shampoos with moisturizing and soothing ingredients. "The best ingredients to look for are aloe vera, tea tree oil, coconut oil, and jojoba oil," she says. Johnson recommends moisturizing shampoos such as Afrocenchix's Swish Shampoo ($7). "It's light in texture and won't create the kind of build-up that can be hard to remove when hair is braided," she says.

Conditioner

After shampooing, applying conditioner on your braids will keep your hair moisturized, soft, and tangle-free. Rutana recommends looking for a conditioner that has moisturizing, detangling, and scalp-soothing properties. Like shampoo, any conditioner you use should be lightweight in texture so it doesn’t weigh your braids down. Rutana recommends the Imbue Coil Rejoicing Leave-in Conditioner ($10). Formulated with natural ingredients, including coconut oil, it instantly detangles, repairs, and restores hair for strong, defined, and powerful coils.

Mousse

Mousse is one of the best styling products because it's lightweight and keeps hair in place. Rutana recommends looking for a formula that contains glycerin or hydrolyzed wheat protein as "[these ingredients] will add hold to your braids without making them look stiff or crunchy." Rutana uses the Ampro Shine N Jam Magic Fingers Setting Mousse ($8) on her clients. It's an alcohol-free setting mousse with a light to medium hold designed to set braids, eliminate fly-aways and extend the life of your protective style. It contains wheat protein and avocado to help strengthen hair and jojoba oil, which keeps hair soft and conditioned.

Gel

A gel is perfect for setting your hair in place and keeping flyaways at bay. However, you'll need to make sure to choose a gel that doesn't leave white flakes behind. Johnson recommends Red One Black Aqua Hair Gel Wax ($13). "It has a light texture which prevents hair from getting too hard, and it's also water-soluble," she adds.

Oil

Using a quality hair oil can help control frizz by keeping your hair moisturized, shiny, and smooth. "Choose an oil with a silky texture like castor oil or avocado to help tame flyaways," Rutana says. If you're experiencing dryness or itching on the scalp, Rutana recommends using a formula with scalp-nourishing properties. To keep your scalp moist and prevent dryness and breakage, use Charlotte Mensah's Manketti Oil Finishing Mist ($43).

Edge Control

Using a bit of edge control will make sure your wispy baby hairs stay laid all day. "Choose an edge control with a smooth and creamy texture that can easily be applied to hair without leaving any residue or buildup," Rutana says. Enriched with aloe vera and mongongo oil, Ruka’s Hold Me Down Edge Gel ($18) will protect your hair against pollutants and keep your edges soft and smooth.

Silk/Satin Bonnets or Scarves

Wearing a silk or satin-lined bonnet or scarf will help keep your hair moisturized and reduce frizz. "A silk [or satin] scarf can protect your braids during the day or at night," Rutana says. "You can tie a scarf around your head to keep your braids in place and prevent them from getting frizzy or tangled. Scarves and bonnets can also help to reduce the need for frequent washing and styling of braids, which can help maintain the health of your hair and scalp." Kitsch's Satin Sleep XL Adjustable Bonnet ($22) helps reduce friction while you sleep to promote the appearance of smoother hair. The bonnet is also adjustable, making achieving your desired level of comfort easier.