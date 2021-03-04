The Best Innersense Hair Products, According to Someone Who Can't Stop Buying Them

As someone with fine, curly hair, it took a lot of trial and error to find the right products. Striking the right balance between hydration and weight was always difficult for my hair, as well as achieving definition without tackiness. As I learned more about which ingredients were harmful for curly hair, I also began to question the impact my beauty routine had on the environment. One brand quickly began to take over my shower, dresser, and entire hair care routine: Innersense Organic Beauty.
The brand's six signature "Hair Ceremonies" help new customers navigate its many products by providing five curated selections based on their indicated hair needs. The use of the word "ceremony" highlights the brand's focus on haircare as a form of self-care. The directions for use of each product include things like, "Take a deep breath and become centered," to show how even shampooing your hair can be its own ritual. Personally, I started with the Enliven Curls Hair Ceremony and have continued using most of the products from that line while simultaneously integrating others.
Innersense Organic Beauty
Founded: In 2005, by Greg and Joanne Starkman
Based In: Concord, CA
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: Clean, luxurious hair care that's formulated for all hair types, but especially popular among the curly-haired community.
Most Popular Products: Sweet Spirit Leave In Conditioner, Hydrating Cream Conditioner, Hydrating Hair Mask
Fun Fact: Co-founder Joanne was a salon stylist for over a decade before the birth of her special needs daughter inspired an awakening to the importance of living a clean and healthy lifestyle.
Other Brands You’ll Love: True Botanicals, Briogeo, Rahua
Innersense Organic Beauty focuses on organic chemistry to raise the bar on clean, luxurious formulas with professional performance to care for your hair, health, and the planet. The brand shares that it is "Dedicated to wellness through uplifting affirmations, self-care, and hair ceremonies, our mission is to inform, inspire and empower beauty professionals and consumers to make healthy choices with a brand that aligns with their personal values." Founders Greg and Joanne Starkman call the brand a "love story between two seasoned beauty professionals who share a passion for health, hair, beauty, and the planet." They target consumers looking to fall in love with their hair again, forming a community full of "love for the planet, people, and clean, pure, beautiful hair."
They founded the brand in 2005 when they "realized the need for clean, pure, organic and non-toxic professional quality hair care products." Joanne was a salon stylist for over a decade before the birth of her special needs daughter inspired an awakening to the importance of living a clean and healthy lifestyle. Newly aware of the effects of harsh chemicals in personal care products, she made it her mission to develop clean, safe, and non-toxic professional products for her family, salon colleagues, and clients.
While Innersense is incredibly popular among the curly hair community due to its nourishing products, the brand embraces all hair types and textures. It is important to note that Innersense products are not USDA certified organic, but the company does use USDA certified organic ingredients in all of its products. Not available in traditional beauty retail stores, Innersense products can be purchased online or through salon partners
Read on for our favorite Innersense Organic Beauty Products.
Sweet Spirit Leave In Conditioner
This lightweight moisturizing and detangling spray is the first thing I apply to my damp, post-shower hair. It's the first step in my styling routine and the foundation for my soft curls. Providing incredibly lightweight hydration, this spray perfect for fine, curly hair or even dry hair of all textures. The spray nozzle helps distribute the formula through the hair, but I often opt to spray it into my palm and then rake it through my hair to detangle. Unlike other leave-in conditioners, it's hard to overdo it with this one, so don't be afraid to apply it liberally throughout your hair.
Hydrating Cream Conditioner
The Hydrating Cream Conditioner leaves your hair feeling so soft and silky; you'd swear there are silicones in it (there aren't). It has rice, quinoa, and flaxseed to strengthen the hair follicle, and shea butter and coconut to nourish, hydrate, and control frizz. It's the one conditioner I've ever used that really feels like it has affected my hair while in the shower. A little goes a long way with this conditioner, so start with a quarter-sized dollop, and make sure to rub it between your palms before applying it. It should whip up into a light, airy cream from the warmth of your hands.
Hydrating Hair Mask
While I love the hydration provided by the whole line of Innersense products, I occasionally feel the need to treat my hair to a deeper moisturization treatment. The Hydrating Hair Mask is made with shea butter, tamanu and coconut oils, flaxseed, and quinoa, and is designed to provide restorative hydration. After using this mask, I really notice a difference in the health and hydration of my ends. It works best on clean hair, so I recommend shampooing before putting this mask on, focusing it on the middle-to-ends of your strands. Leave the mask on for five to ten minutes to ensure your hair has time to absorb its benefits.
Hydrating Cream Hairbath
This shampoo is the ultimate hydrating cleanser. It works almost like magic by thoroughly cleaning your hair and scalp but still leaving them feeling hydrated. The trick is to massage the shampoo between your palms before into your scalp. It doesn't lather like a traditional shampoo, so you need to activate it in your hands first. A scalp massager will make sure you work this product into the skin of your scalp and remove buildup.
Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer
This cream is one product I reach for nearly every day. On wet hair, it provides moisturized definition. On dry hair, it tames frizz and adds hold. No matter how you use it, do so sparingly. It is incredibly rich in texture and can weigh down your hair if misused. Take a dime-sized amount in your hands and emulsify it between your palms before applying it to your hair. I tend to focus this product from the mid-shaft-to-ends of my hair to avoid weighing down my roots.
I Create Hold
If you are searching for a long-lasting gel that provides soft, defined, shiny curls, look no further than this product. After using this gel on wash day, I find that I don't need to reapply it between washes. Most days, I can just fluff my curls and go because the definition and shine last for days. While it does provide slightly less of a slip than others like it, it can be supplemented with a water spray while styling.
I Create Volume
Most people struggle with hair volume on the side of their head that they sleep on. Even when it's washed, this distorted hair pattern can remain through shampoo and conditioning. The curls on the right side of my head, for example, are true 3a curls, but my left side ends up looking more like 2c without some help on wash day. This volumizing lotion turns even my straightest strand of hair into a plump, defined curl. I love applying this lotion all over my hair in a prayer-hand motion, focusing more product on the sections that need more help to reach their full curl potential.
Pure Harmony Hairbath
While I love the Hydrating Cream Hairbath, there are times where I am looking for more cleansing from my shampoo. The Pure Harmony Hairbath provides a gentle cleanse that's great for fine-to-medium hair like my own. It lathers up really nicely and cleanses without stripping the hair. It also has the most incredible orange scent that makes me take my time shampooing to savor the aroma.
I Create Lift Volumizing Foam
The I Create Lift Volumizing Foam is a great lightweight styler that provides definition and lift. I find myself using this for touch-ups throughout the week because it's much lighter than the gel. I also use it instead of the gel during the summer months for a lighter alternative since my hair ends up feeling weighed down by the humidity in the northeast. This product tends to feel sticky on its own, so I suggest applying it to wet hair or dampening hair with a misting bottle before touchups.
I Create Finish
When I want to control frizz and add some extra shine to my curls, I find myself reaching for I Create Finish. I also love using it when I am twisting back the front of my hair or doing any half-up hairstyle with my curls. It allows me freedom in styling since it doesn't make the hair tacky or stiff the way traditional hair sprays do. This spray is another great product to have in your arsenal for touchups and resetting days.