The Best Innersense Hair Products, According to Someone Who Can't Stop Buying Them

As someone with fine, curly hair, it took a lot of trial and error to find the right products. Striking the right balance between hydration and weight was always difficult for my hair, as well as achieving definition without tackiness. As I learned more about which ingredients were harmful for curly hair, I also began to question the impact my beauty routine had on the environment. One brand quickly began to take over my shower, dresser, and entire hair care routine: Innersense Organic Beauty.

The brand's six signature "Hair Ceremonies" help new customers navigate its many products by providing five curated selections based on their indicated hair needs. The use of the word "ceremony" highlights the brand's focus on haircare as a form of self-care. The directions for use of each product include things like, "Take a deep breath and become centered," to show how even shampooing your hair can be its own ritual. Personally, I started with the Enliven Curls Hair Ceremony and have continued using most of the products from that line while simultaneously integrating others.

Innersense Organic Beauty Founded: In 2005, by Greg and Joanne Starkman Based In: Concord, CA Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Clean, luxurious hair care that's formulated for all hair types, but especially popular among the curly-haired community. Most Popular Products: Sweet Spirit Leave In Conditioner, Hydrating Cream Conditioner, Hydrating Hair Mask Fun Fact: Co-founder Joanne was a salon stylist for over a decade before the birth of her special needs daughter inspired an awakening to the importance of living a clean and healthy lifestyle. Other Brands You’ll Love: True Botanicals, Briogeo, Rahua

Innersense Organic Beauty focuses on organic chemistry to raise the bar on clean, luxurious formulas with professional performance to care for your hair, health, and the planet. The brand shares that it is "Dedicated to wellness through uplifting affirmations, self-care, and hair ceremonies, our mission is to inform, inspire and empower beauty professionals and consumers to make healthy choices with a brand that aligns with their personal values." Founders Greg and Joanne Starkman call the brand a "love story between two seasoned beauty professionals who share a passion for health, hair, beauty, and the planet." They target consumers looking to fall in love with their hair again, forming a community full of "love for the planet, people, and clean, pure, beautiful hair."

They founded the brand in 2005 when they "realized the need for clean, pure, organic and non-toxic professional quality hair care products." Joanne was a salon stylist for over a decade before the birth of her special needs daughter inspired an awakening to the importance of living a clean and healthy lifestyle. Newly aware of the effects of harsh chemicals in personal care products, she made it her mission to develop clean, safe, and non-toxic professional products for her family, salon colleagues, and clients.

While Innersense is incredibly popular among the curly hair community due to its nourishing products, the brand embraces all hair types and textures. It is important to note that Innersense products are not USDA certified organic, but the company does use USDA certified organic ingredients in all of its products. Not available in traditional beauty retail stores, Innersense products can be purchased online or through salon partners

Read on for our favorite Innersense Organic Beauty Products.