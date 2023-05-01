The Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Met Gala

Coco Chanel famously said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off," but something tells us 2023 Met Gala attendees will not be heeding that advice—especially when it comes to their beauty looks.
After all, Karl Lagerfeld—the German designer whose work drives this year's exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"—was known for bringing a healthy dose of maximalism to the Chanel label that might have polarized the brand's longtime fans at first but eventually went on to become one of the most defining aesthetics of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. (Chain dress, anyone?)
We expect guests like Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, and Stephanie Hsu to pair iconic custom and archival gowns from brands including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé with modern beauty touches—milky manis and slept-in smoky eyes will surely abound.
Read for our favorite beauty looks from the 2023 Met Gala.
Chloe Fineman
Conversely, SNL star and Met Gala correspondent Chloe Fineman went the wispy route with an artfully messy updo that would make Pamela Anderson proud. (And we're loving the chic pink eyeshadow moment.)
Emma Chamberlain
Another Met Gala correspondent in sleek strands and a headband, Emma Chamberlain's makeup look featured smokey eyes and fluffy brows. Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan lined the waterline with Lancôme's Le Stylo Waterproof ($28) in 02 Noir Intense, smudging it along the bottom lash line.
Penelope Cruz
Under Penelope Cruz's mantilla veil, the Academy Award-winning actress wore her hair sleek and center-parted.
Emily Ratajkowski
With smoky winged eyeliner and blunt-cut baby bangs, Emily Ratajkowski injected her look with a heavy dose of rock and roll. For the neutral lip look, makeup artist Linda Hay used Pat McGrath Labs' MatteTrance Lipstick ($39) and PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ($29)—both in the shade Nude Venus—and Lust Gloss in Dare to Bare ($29).
Quinta Brunson
Sculptural updo? Check. Laid baby hairs? Check. Wispy lashes? Check and check. If there's anything amiss in Quinta Brunson's look, we have yet to find it. Hairstylist Alexander Armand used Maui Moisture—along with some strategic hairpieces and Brunson's own coils—for the creation. The edges were laid with the brand's Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Edge Control ($8).
Margaret Qualley
Calling it now: 2023 will be the year of the Malt Shop Bob. (And Margaret Qualley is making a compelling case for the look.)
Michaela Cole
Michaela Cole kept things streamlined with sleek straight-back cornrows. Her razor-sharp cat eye came courtesy of makeup artist Bernicia Boateng, who used Pat McGrath Labs to create the look.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse gave us a draped coral blush moment and the subtlest of green inner corner eyeshadow, both of which drew on the tones of her dress.
Sydney Sweeney
With subtle glam, loose waves, and a giant hair bow, Sydney Sweeney was the softest of soft girls.
Yara Shahidi
She may be playing Tinkerbell in an upcoming film, but with this pearlescent corset moment and undulating waves, Yara Shahidi is giving mermaid. (And we love it.)
Whitney Peak
The latest in a storied line of Coco Mademoiselle ambassadors, Whitney Peak took inspiration from Coco Chanel's heyday—the 1920s—with finger waves. (We're into the bejeweled bottom lash moment, too.)
Jennie Kim
With softly diffused blush and subtle brows paired with a tight velvet choker, we're going to go ahead and induct Jennie into the Girly Goth Club.
Billie Eilish
Another attendee putting the Goth in Gotham, Billie Eilish weaved black ribbon throughout her raven braid (and accessorized with clips that would make Karl proud).
Salma Hayek
A bubble bow moment is the easiest way to elevate a ponytail—as demonstrated here by eternal beauty icon Salma Hayek and her red rosettes.
Lily James
Lily James' bronzed halo eye and neutral-toned blush were framed by the micro-est of micro bangs.
Michelle Yeoh
As newly minted Best Actress Michelle Yeoh demonstrates, sometimes its best to let winged liner do the talking.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo proved that the Hepburn Bangs trend is alive and well. Underneath hers? Sultry lashes and a cat-like flick taken right out of the Marilyn Monroe playbook. Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins used Dove's Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum ($9) and Extra Hold Hairspray ($7) to keep the look prime and pristine.
Stephanie Hsu
We've never been much for beauty rules, especially when breaking them can yield such stunning results. As Stephanie Hsu showcases, going for a dramatic lip and dramatic eye makeup is a total power move. (MUA Allan Avendaño used Well People's Lip Nurture Hydrating Balm in Black Cherry, $15, for the lip.)
Anne Hathaway
It was a big night for '60s beauty, and Anne Hathaway got in on the trend with a pumped-up bouffant.
Maya Hawke
Makeup artist Mary Wiles used plant-based luxury makeup brand Le Rouge Français to create Maya Hawke's Parisienne chic makeup look. We're especially loving the low-key take on Twiggy lashes.