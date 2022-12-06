The Best December Beauty Launches to Have On Your Radar

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, but if you couldn't get in on the savings, don't beat yourself up. Your favorite makeup and skin brands are dropping plenty of new gems you'll be happy you saved your coins for. December 2022's launches bring brand-new skincare brands, innovative technology, and the secret to mistletoe-ready lips.

If you're looking to fill your bestie's stocking, grab a white elephant gift that will please everyone, or just get yourself a little treat, there's no better time. The holidays are coming up quick, so get started on your shopping ASAP—these timely December beauty and skincare launches should be the first products you add to your holiday gift list.

Scroll for the best December 2022 beauty launches.

Nu Skin

NuSkin ageLOC LumiSpa Essential Kit $219.00 Shop

Nu Skin is back and better than ever with their new and improved ageLOC LumiSpa iO ($219) tool. The soft silicone cleansing head removes dirt, makeup, and pollutants through its micropulse oscillating technology. The essential kit also includes five compatible cleansers unique to your skin type. After just one use, you may notice visibibly softer, smoother, and firmer skin. But what sets the ageLOC LumiSpa iO apart is its connectivity with the Nu Skin Vera app, which features custom treatment options, skincare routine tracking, and more. This is the final boss skincare gift you might want to keep to yourself—no judgment!



Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty Infinity Point Lipstick $28.00 Shop

Run, don’t walk to Sigma Beauty’s newest expansion of their fan-favorite lipsticks. The brand is releasing four new shades in their Infinity Point Lipstick ($28). Now, you get precision forever with a lipstick that never loses its point in a rich Scarlet red, a deep Red Velvet, spiced Peach Tea, and Sigma’s signature New Mod shade. What better gift to give the lipstick fanatic in your life than the perfect red that never loses its edge—truly the gift that keeps on giving.



Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer Mascara $13.00 Shop

We prime our skin before applying concealer and eyeshadow to maximize staying power, so why not do the same for our lashes? Maybelline stepped up to the challenge and released the Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer ($13). The primer is infused with a ceramide serum base to nourish lashes, while providing a subtle tint. You can stop there, but the primer amplifies volume, thickens lash strands, and extends length when used in addition to a mascara. The makeup lover in your life is hoping to find this in their stocking this holiday season. Their lashes will thank you.



L'Oreal Paris

L'Oreal Paris EverPure Simply Clean Elastic Fiber Masque $13.00 Shop

L’Oreal's new masque is like a hydrofacial for your hair. The sulfate-free Simply Clean Elastic-Fiber Masque ($13) has a super-unique fibrous texture—think Marshmallow Fluff—that creates a web of nutrient-enriched ingredients and hydration, leaving your hair looking and feeling nourished, clean, and healthy.



SpoiledChild

SpoiledChild A22 Biotin Boost Hair + Scalp Serum $59.00 Shop

Wellness brand SpoiledChild wants you to pull up to your holiday parties with your best hair yet thanks to their latest launch. The A22 Biotin Boost Hair + Scalp Serum ($22) is packed with 100+ actives clinically proven to boost hair health and combat signs of thinning and shedding. The formulation also includes niacinamide; caffeine, which stimulates blood flow to your hair follicles and encourages growth; and Biotin, which is known to strengthen and boost keratin production, leaving your hair visibly fuller and healthier.



Fenty Skin

Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask $22.00 Shop

Get your pucker ready for a mistletoe moment with Fenty Skin's new Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask ($22). RiRi said we needed the complete package for our Fenty skincare routine, and a little lip TLC was next on the list. The recovery mask coats your lips in a nourishing mix of oils like coconut, castor, pomegranate, vitamin E, and more. With just one week of use, expect softer and smoother with lips with reduced fine lines.



Strip Makeup

Strip Makeup Caviar Jelly Makeup Remover $49.00 Shop

Caviar, but make it your new makeup remover. Strip Makeup and their new Caviar Jelly Makeup Remover ($49) is the latest skincare brand and product you need on your radar. The uniquly textured cleanser is both innovative and creative—the gel cleanser base washes away dirt, oil, and makeup, before the "caviar" bubbles burst, delivering actives like antioxidants right to your skin. It's an indulgent gift that your skin will thank you for.

Biossance

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Moisturizer $56.00 Shop

Biossance continues to mix it up with squalane, vitamin C, and rose in a beautifully blended moisturizer. The formulation benefits include brightening, evening tone, antioxidant support, and locked in hydration. Biossance always gets it right when it comes to carefully curating ingredients that will make an impact, and you can’t go wrong with this stocking stuffer.