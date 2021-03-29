Despite being held virtually, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. Aired on March 27, the monumental ceremony proudly celebrated the achievements of the Black community, including pioneers, trailblazers, and icons of Black Hollywood.

Although stars were unable to attend the event in-person—most appeared via live stream—they still dressed up in their finest threads and gave us plenty of traditional red carpet glam. From high-fashion ponytails to bold eyeliner, see some of our favorite beauty moments from the night.

Tracee Ellis Ross

With the guidance of fashion stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross made a fashion statement worthy of the ’90s in a chic jumpsuit. To complete the magazine editorial-inspired look, the actress enlisted the help of makeup artist Tracey Levy for a exaggerated cat eye.

Marsai Martin

(Photo by Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images)

Marsai Martin kept things playful with wavy box braids placed at her crown. To complete her feathered black ensemble, the actress opted for a bold red lip that was undoubtedly red carpet ready.

Issa Rae

Makeup artist Joanna Simkin knew exactly how to make Issa Rae look radiant for the star-studded night. Using BeautyBlender products, the Best Actress in a Comedy Series winner glowed thanks to BOUNCE Liquid Whip Foundation ($40), BOUNCE Liquid Whip Concealer ($26), and the BOUNCE Gemstone Setting Powder ($36), which were all applied with the Biopure Makeup Sponge ($20) and Big Boss Powder Brush ($60).

Simkin also used Lashify Bold Gossamer Lashes ($20) to highlight her winged eyeliner. "She felt almost like a Greek goddess meets Egyptian queen," the MUA shares. "I wanted to celebrate that by doing a special cat-eye to play off the jewels of the dress."

Manicurist Eri Ishizu brought the look together with OPI Nail Lacquers Bubble Bath ($9) and Naughty or Ice? ($11) to create shimmery light pink nails perfect for spring.

Yara Shahidi

Kendall Dorsey gave Yara Shahidi the slickest ponytail ever! To achieve the look, Dorsey prepped her natural hair with Dark & Lovely’s Hair Hydrator ($7) to add shine. He then applied the Dark & Lovely Tension Tamer ($7) to the scalp before using the Y by Yusef Brush ($60) and Comb ($30) sets to sculpt the hair.

The micro braid extension not only added detail and depth to the hairstyle but also set it apart from an everyday look.

Regina King

(Photo by NAACP via Getty Images)

Regina King looked stunning as a presenter for the Best Actor In A Motion Picture Award. With the help of makeup artist Latrice Johnson, King went neutral with her makeup, leaving her hair to be the star. She matched multi-colored, waist-length box braids, styled by natural hair specialist Angie Perrantes, to her copper dress.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys also tapped Kendall Dorsey as her hairstylist for the night.

"Alicia’s playful ponytail is relaxed and glam at the same time." Dorsey comments on the 90’s inspired hairstyle. "The look is full of soft texture and features a beautiful shine."

Dorsey prepped the singer’s look using the Dark & Lovely Hair Hydrator ($7) to hydrate her hair from root to tip before using the brand’s Tension Tamer ($7) to create a stylish ponytail. To achieve the eye-catching waves on her temple, Dorsey used the Y by Yusef Brush ($60) and Comb ($30) kits. He later set the curls with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400). Gold accessories were a perfect finishing touch.

Michelle Obama

(Photo by NAACP via Getty Images)

We think it’s safe to say that Michelle Obama is the queen of the silk press. The author, activist, and former FLOTUS presented the Social Justice Impact Award to Stacey Abrams with silky smooth tresses gently cascading down her shoulders.

Andra Day

(Photo by NAACP via Getty Images)

Minimal doesn't have to mean boring. Andra Day kept things simple with a nude eyeshadow and commanding glossy red lip.