The 50 Best Last-Minute Gifts of 2022

If you abide by the motto, “Why do today what you can put off until tomorrow?” we don’t blame you. Procrastination is often unavoidable—life is freaking busy. But the good news is that even if that life mantra applies to your holiday shopping protocol, there’s no need to stress. You have way more options than just running to the drugstore to buy a random gift card. There are a plethora of great gift choices to be found on tried-and-trusted Amazon Prime, as well as from a variety of other retailers that offer speedy shipping and/or curbside pick-up. A couple of tips for buying gifts last minute: Skip personalization. While we love custom, personalized gifts, even adding something like monogramming can increase delivery time, which is less than ideal when you’re in a time crunch. Another tip: Look for things sold at big box stores. Along with Amazon, items that are sold at multiple retailers are a good move. Point being, we found all kinds of gifts for everyone on your list that are so good the recipient will never know that they were a last minute purchase.

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Truskin.com TruSkin Naturals' Vitamin C Serum Gave Me Radiant Skin in Just 3 Weeks

Grown Alchemist Anti-Bacterial Hand Cream 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie Reviewed: Grown Alchemist Anti-Bacterial Hand Cream Hand creams are another universal crowd pleaser, and this one feels luxe and special enough to be totally gift-worthy. It absorbs quickly and without any residue, not to mention has antibacterial properties, always a win these days. Price at time of publish: $24 What Our Testers Say “In the short term, this product made my hands feel noticeably silky smooth and hydrated. Grown Alchemist succeeded in creating a lightweight, non-greasy formula. The most surprising thing to me, though, was the long-term benefits. Even on days where I didn’t use the hand cream, my skin felt way smoother than usual.”—Melony Forcier, Product Tester

Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette 4.4 Tarte View On Ulta View On Qvcuk.com Tarte's Maneater After Dark Palette Is a Day-to-Night Dream Palettes are a top choice for makeup lovers, given that they contain multiple shades and textures in one, offering a little something for everyone. This one touts a whopping 24 hues in a variety of matte, shimmer, and sheen finishes. Price at time of publish: $22 What Our Testers Say “Overall, Tarte's Maneater After Dark palette is one of the best products for creating eyeshadow looks I’ve tried recently. The color story for the palette is lovely with its warm-toned matte, shimmer, and sheen colors, and each shade is incredibly pigmented, creamy, and easy to apply.”—Khera Alexander, Product Tester

Kencko Smoothie Subscription Kencko View On Kencko.com Gift someone this subscription, which ships packets of blended fruits and veggies right to your door. All you have to do is mix them with water; there’s not even a blender required. Price at time of publish: $2.49/packet

Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon Giving someone a vacuum may make you feel kind of old, but trust us, getting a fancy, high-end vacuum is fun for almost anyone. This one touts all kinds of cool features, like automatically adjustable suction, four levels of filtration, plus all kinds of accessories. Price at time of publish: $180

Kim for the Win Brilliant or BS Trivia Party Game for Know-It-Alls and Big Fat Liars Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Booksamillion.com We love the idea of giving someone a fun board game, and this one fits the bill. It’s a general trivia game, but with a fun twist, and something the whole fam will love. Price at time of publish: $14



The Caviar Co. The Perfect Pair Cooler Gift Set The Caviar Co. View On Thecaviarco.com Ideal for anyone on your list who fully embraces their ‘bourgeois-ness’ this comes with a full-on set-up for the ultimate caviar experience. We’re talking two jars of the good stuff, blinis, creme fraiche, and even pearl caviar spoons. (Plus, it ships within one to three business days.) Buy it for a friend…then suggest you share it together. Price at time of publish; $155



Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon A welcome addition to any outdoor set-up, this hammock has a unique anti-flip, wobble-free design. It’s also totally weatherproof, and ethically-made by artisans in Thailand. Price at time of publish: $200



Bentgo MicroSteel Heat & Eat Container Amazon View On Amazon View On Bentgo.com Who wouldn’t want some upgraded Tupperware? This is not only a more eco-friendly, plastic-free potion, it’s also odor-resistant, microwave safe, and comes in a variety of sizes. Price at time of publish: $20 to $30

Platterful Charcuterie Subscription Platterful View On Tryplatterful.com Meat and cheese delivered to your door every month? Yes, please. This comes with everything you need to create a gorgeous charcuterie board (including step-by-step instructions). Don’t want to give a subscription? You can also order a one-off box. Also nice: The brand donates 10 meals to combat childhood hunger for every box ordered. Price at time of publish: starting at $65



MAKEUP BY MARIO Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Sephora View On Sephora Sephora offers free, same-day delivery, which means you can grab this TikTok-approved, giftable palette STAT. There are a dozen shades, in matte, metallic, and glossy finishes, perfect for creating any and every type of eye look. Price at time of publish: $68 The 13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

What Color Is Goodness? Amazon View On Amazon This poetry book touts gorgeous watercolor illustrations and a beautiful hardcover that make it a great addition to any coffee table. It’s available for fast shipping via Amazon, but you can also opt for the Kindle edition if you’re in a real time crunch. Price at time of publish: $21

Alexa Sharwell Recorded Energy Healing Alexa Sharwell View On Alexasharwell.com Spiritual healer, hypnosis practitioner, and Reiki master Alexa Sharwell offers a variety of different types of energy-based healing services, but these pre-recorded sessions make an excellent given. Combining both Reiki and hypnosis, there are options for easing grief, releasing anxiety, promoting sleep, and more. Per the last minute part of things, you get access to the recording as soon as you buy it. Price at time of publish: $18 to $96

What Our Testers Say “Alexa is one of the most incredibly spiritual practitioners I’ve ever worked with. It sounds hokey, but her recordings are incredibly calming, both for the mind and body. I never sleep better than I do after listening to one.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

The Inside by Havenly Customizable Throw Pillow The Inside View On Theinside.com Home decor buffs will love being able to design their own throw pillow, choosing from nearly 100 fabrics in various colors and patterns, as well as different sizes. Just send them a digital gift card to the site and they can get to it. Price at time of publish: starting at $65

Jade Leaf Matcha + Tea Set Bundle Jade Leaf View On Jadeleafmatcha.com This brand sources their organic matcha directly from Japanese farms, ensuring you’re getting the absolute highest quality possible. Here, it comes with a bamboo whisk, scoop, and sifter, making it easy to whip up a delicious matcha latte. Price at time of publish: $20

Climaplex Moisture & Repair Shampoo Target View On Climaplex.com View On Target This moisturizing, strengthening sudser is an amazing dupe for a much pricier counterpart that has a very similar name. Not to mention that you can buy it at Target. Price at time of publish: $10 The 15 Best Shampoos for Damaged Hair of 2022

LectroFan Evo Sound Machine Amazon View On Amazon Perfect for restless sleepers, this generates a variety of white noise, ocean sounds, and fan sounds to help you snooze. It comes with a headphone connector, has a built-in timer, and, best of all, can be bought on Amazon or at Walmart or Bed Bath & Beyond. Price at time of publish: $45



Victrola Re-Spin Sustainable Suitcase Vinyl Record Player Amazon View On Amazon Vinyl is back in a big way, making this record player ideal for any music buff. It boasts a built-in Bluetooth speaker and is housed in a cool, suitcase inspired case. Also nice: It’s made from 25% recycled plastics. Price at time of publish: $100



Ubuntu Life Men’s Mules Amazon View On Amazon These mules tout a mix of materials for a totally cool and unique look: leather, suede, and jute. They’re handmade in Kenya, but lucky for you, available on Amazon. Price at time of publish: $145



Pura D’Or Organic Vitamin E Oil Amazon View On Amazon A true multi-tasker, this oil can be used on the face, body, hair, or even as a bath oil for tons of hydration and nourishment. The formula is USDA-organic, loaded with natural oils that are packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin E, including argan, jojoba, and rosehip seed oil. Price at time of publish: $15

Sticky Be Socks Women’s Mantra of the Month Club Subscription Sticky Be Socks View On Stickybesocks.com Get two pairs of socks, each with an inspirational mantra, sent to you every month. With a padded footbed and non-slip grips, they’re great for yoga and barre classes, or just lounging. Even Oprah is a fan, recently including the brand on her favorite things list. Price at time of publish: $22

A New Day High-Rise Ribbed Sweater Wide Leg Pants Target View On Target View On Target Fashion influencers go nuts over this lounge set—and for good reason. The quality is impeccable, styles super flattering, and material so soft and cozy. You’d never know that it came from Target. Price at time of publish: $28 each What Our Testers Say “This has easily been one of my best Target finds to date. It truly feels like it should cost hundreds of dollars, not less than $60 total. It looks adorable as a set, but the pieces can easily be worn individually, too.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Macy's As any avid home cook will tell you, a good Dutch oven is an invaluable piece, largely for its versatility alone. This one is easy to clean, comfortable to hold, and is pretty enough to go from stove right to table. Price at time of publish: $70

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon View On Amazon Silk pillowcases are gentler on your skin, can help prevent your hair from getting tangled, not to mention generally feel luxurious. This particular one—an Amazon fan fave—comes in over 30 colors and is made from high-quality, mulberry silk. Price at time of publish: $29 The Best Silk Pillowcases That Prevent Sleep Lines and Morning Frizz

nood The Flasher 2.0 Amazon View On Amazon View On Trynood.com With just two treatments per week, this works in as little as two months, impressive for an at-home laser hair removal device. Treatments take just 10 minutes, and it works on the face, as well as anywhere on the body. Price at time of publish: $279



Taimei Teatime Modern Tea Set Amazon View On Amazon A gorgeous, modern, black and gold design means this set works just as well as a piece of kitchen decor as it does for *actually* serving tea. It comes with a teapot, four cups, and a tray; score brownie points by throwing in a box of tea, too. Price at time of publish: $47



Turonic G5 Massage Gun Amazon View On Amazon With five speeds and seven massage heads, this percussion massage gun is the perfect thing to relieve achy muscles from head-to-toe. Best of all, you can get it delivered the same day you buy it. Price at time of publish: $160

UnHide Marshmallow 4.7 UnHide View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Unhide.us Super cozy and comfy, this is the perfect addition to any couch or bed. It comes in a variety of colors, but our favorite part is that it’s made from 90% recycled materials. Find it at Nordstrom, where you can easily do an in-store pick-up in just a few days. Price at time of publish: $200



Being for Skin & Soul Release Milk Bath Amazon View On Amazon This bath soak looks so pretty in the bottle that there’s really no need to wrap it. Coconut and cocoa butter add moisture, while rose petals and white indian sandalwood essential eye make for a soothing, spa-like scent. Price at time of publish: $36



Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Adorama.com We have yet to meet someone who doesn’t get a kick out of using one of these instant-gratification cameras. They’re super fun to have out at events, not to mention are sold at most major retailers, a boon when you’re shopping last minute. Price at time of publish: $77



The Battery Organizer Battery Storage Amazon View On Amazon File this one under ‘things that are strangely satisfying.’ With dedicated spots for over 900 different types of batteries, the Home Edit vibes are strong with this one. You don’t have to throw in the batteries, but it will probably be very appreciated if you do. Price at time of publish: $18



She’s Birdie Safety Alarm Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Shesbirdie.com One of the most practical gifts we can think of, this personal alarm is small and discreet enough to fit on a keychain—yet loud enough to ward off an attack. It ships within two days via the website, but is also available on Nordstrom and Walmart. Price at time of publish: $30



Magnolia Bakery Best of Magnolia Bakery Small Sampler Pack 4.1 Magnolia Bakery View On Magnoliabakery.com Get the best of the best from this iconic bakery, namely cupcakes and banana pudding. You can pick it up at any one of their 10 brick-and-mortar bakeries, or have it shipped nationwide; most orders arrive within two business days. Price at time of publish: $45



Cameo Celebrity Shout-Out Cameo View On Cameo.com A personalized video message from your giftee’s fave celeb is sure to make them smile. There are all kinds of celebrities on the platform, from reality stars to sports figures, many of whom will send you the video within 24 hours. Price at time of publish: Varies



EleVen by Venus Williams Skin Game. Set. Match. Body Lotion SPF 50 Credo Beauty View On Ulta View On Credo Beauty View On Elevenbyvenuswilliams.com Insanely silky and moisturizing, you won’t believe that this is actually sunscreen unless you read the label. It blends in beautifully, and doesn’t leave behind even a trace of white residue, no matter your skin tone. Price at time of publish: $38 What Our Testers Say “I was a ride-or-die spray body sunscreen girl, until I tried this lotion. It truly just feels like a delightfully luxurious body lotion; the SPF is just an added bonus.”—Melanie Rud

Zach and Zoe Hot Honey Blend Amazon View On Amazon This BIPOC-, family-owned brand makes a variety of different raw honeys, but this one is a true standout. There’s no shortage of ways to use it: add it to a cheese board, use it as a pizza topping, drizzle it on finish, marinade meat in it…you get the picture. It’s the perfect gift for any of your foodie friends. Price at time of publish: $20



Trademark Beauty The Essentials Makeup Brush Collection Amazon View On Amazon With a dozen brushes for face, eyes, and lips, this set is sure to make any makeup lover swoon. The super soft, no-shed bristles are also synthetic, a win for vegans and animal-lovers. Price at time of publish: $69



Vivirelle Gift Card Vivirelle View On Giftup.app A membership to this platform lets you borrow designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and even diamonds. Order a digital gift card, which your recipient can apply towards a new membership or add to their existing account. Price at time of publish: Varies



Casper Supersoft Sheet Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Casper View On Macy's Luxe bed sheets are another one of those guaranteed crowd-pleasing gifts, particularly when they’re these. Made of 100% brushed cotton, they’re soft and cozy, but don’t get too hot. Price at time of publish: $109 to $169

Personal Chiller LED Lighted Mini Fridge Walmart View On Buydig.com View On Walmart Sure, you could store drinks in here, but the interior LED mirror really makes it the perfect place for your skincare stash. Store eye patches, face masks, and your jade roller in here to make your routine feel that much more refreshing. Price at time of publish: $40



Kindred Bravely Everyday Maternity Joggers Amazon View On Amazon Don’t be thrown off by the name. Yes, these work great for pregnant and new moms, but they’re also just generally comfortable, cute joggers for any woman. They come in seven colors, in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, and have an adjustable drawstring for the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $35



Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma A Nespresso machine is a very nice gift, but if that’s not in the budget, this is the next best way to up anyone’s coffee game. It can froth milk (either hot or cold) in seconds, making even a basic cup of coffee feel all the more special. Price at time of publish: $70

What Our Testers Say “One of the best things I’ve ever been given, I truly use this every day. I just drink plain old drip coffee, but topping it with warmed, frothed oat milk makes it feel that much more special.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Skura Style Kitchen Sponges Amazon View On Amazon A fun stocking stuffer, these sponges are odor-free, dry quickly, and even have an indicator that tells you when they need to be replaced. Fun fact: Eva Mendes is the co-owner of the brand. Price at time of publish: $14 for 4



Wolf Circus Alphabet Necklace Wolf Circus View On Wolfcircus.com As a general rule of thumb, customized or personalized gifts can be hard to find last minute. An initial necklace, like this one, is a great alternative; they arrive within five days of shipping. Price at time of publish: $120



Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush Target View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Kohls.com On the theme of practical gifts, this electric toothbrush has all the techy features—a pressure sensor, timer, long battery-life—but won’t break the bank. It’s also available at all the big box stores, so you can get your hands on it, fast. Price at time of publish: $20



Bloomscape E-Gift Card Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com Anyone who has a green thumb will love that this site delivers a wide variety of plants, straight to your door. Anyone who doesn’t have a green thumb will love that they come pre-potted, and that there’s even a whole section of low maintenance options. Price at time of publish: $50 to $200



The Sculpt Society Subscription The Sculpt Society View On Thesculptsociety.com A top choice for anyone who loves to workout in the comfort of their own home, this online streaming platform gives you access to hundreds of different dance & sculpt inspired workouts. There are also dedicated programs that make it easy to adopt a routine, with pre-and post-natal, beginner, and even quickie regimens. Price at time of publish: $180/year



Tom Bullock’s Cocktail Shaker Bar Set Amazon View On Amazon Amateur mixologists will certainly appreciate that this five-piece set comes with everything you need to whip up a variety of delicious cocktails. Just add booze. Price at time of publish: $25

