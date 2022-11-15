The 50 Best Gifts That Cost $50 or Less of 2022

The Byrdie team has been hard at work finding the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, so find the best gifts under $50 ahead.

No matter whom you’re buying for, there’s no shortage of amazing, affordable gifts to be found. To further prove our point, we rounded up 50 of the best gifts out there—all of which cost $50 or less—with choices for the homebody, the foodie, the tech junkie, the skincare aficionado, and so much more.

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it time and time: There’s absolutely no need to shell out the big bucks when it comes to gift giving. Sure, there may be times and situations when you want to really go all out, but if you’re looking to keep your shopping in check and not max out your credit card, you’re in luck. One tip to consider: Think about pairing something with a smaller gift to make it feel more substantial. For example, add a plant to a flower pot, or a mini compact mirror to a lipstick. It’s an easy way to make the gift all the more special, while still staying within budget. Another handy tip is to purchase sets. Sets that contain multiple items can be a great one-off gift, but can also be split up and repurposed as individual (cost-effective) gifts for more than one person .

Uoma by Sharon C It’s Complicated Lip Tint + Cheek Stain + Oil = Gloss 4.9 Uoma View On Uomabeauty.com Uoma by Sharon C’s Lip and Cheek Stain Is Only $7—And It’s Really Good Forget less than $50, this rings in at less than $10, not to mention is a major multitasker, giving you even more bang for your buck. The oil-in-water formula imparts a gorgeous wash of sheer, hydrating color, no matter whether you use it on your lids, lips, or cheeks (or all three). Price at time of publish: $7 What Our Testers Say “I used my finger to blend, and it was impressively easy to achieve an even wash of color. Since this is an oil-gloss stain, you might expect the formula to be sticky. However, that's not the case. My lips felt soft and nourished, and I didn't experience discomfort or irritation around my eyes and cheeks.”—Olivia Hancock, Byrdie Editor

Ouai's Hand Créme Is a Nourishing and Elegant Dry Skin Fix 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Net-a-Porter A hand cream is one of those things that pretty much everyone uses and could benefit from, which is why gifting a nicer, more special version is always a good call. This one fits the bill, packed with shea butter and coconut oil to combat even the driest of skin, in a sophisticated bottle and with a luxe scent. Price at time of publish: $24 What Our Testers Say “After using Ouai's Hand Crème, I found my hands incredibly soft, smooth, and fragrant. Unlike many other lotions and creams, this one doesn’t require constant reapplication. In fact, a dime-sized amount of product was all I needed to transform the state of my hands.”—Nicole Pulaydo, Product Tester

Haus Labs Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick 4.9 Haus Labs View On Sephora I Tried the Super Glossy Lipstick Lady Gaga Wore on Tour—And I'm Obsessed As a general rule of thumb, long-lasting lipsticks tend to have a matte finish, making this all the more unique. It not only touts impressive staying power, but also a high-shine, Latex-like texture, and feels weightless and super comfortable to boot. Price at time of publish: $26 What Our Testers Say “I've been wearing this lipstick a ton over the last two months, and it never fails to elicit questions and compliments. In my opinion, that's a testament to how great it is. I was impressed with the feel, finish, and pigment the first time I applied it.”—Olivia Hancock, Byrdie Editor

Tula Radiant Skin Serum Tint Ulta View On Ulta We Tried Tula's Radiant Skin Serum Skin Tint—And We're Obsessed Packed with brightening ingredients (and your daily dose of SPF), this tinted serum is a one-stop-shop for all your AM skincare needs. Per the tinted part, it comes in an impressive array of 30 shades, all of which deliver a dewy, glowy finish. Price at time of publish: $40 What Our Testers Say “One layer of the product effortlessly evened my complexion but still allowed my skin to shine through. While the tint delivers lighter coverage, it is buildable. I was able to layer product onto areas that needed more coverage (like my under-eye and mouth) without it looking cakey. Overall, I'm obsessed with the radiant, dewy glow this product gives my skin. I can see this becoming one of my everyday makeup staples.”—Olivia Hancock, Byrdie Editor

Kristin Ess Evil Eye Clip 4.9 Target View On Target How cute would this hair accessory be as a stocking stuffer? The gold and crystal-encrusted clip with an evil eye design make it the perfect option for anyone who wants to add a little sparkle to their usual style. Price at time of publish: $8 Related: I’ve Loved Hair Barrettes All My Life—Here Are My 30 Favorites

Owen’s Craft Mixers Espresso Martini Mix Owen's View On Drizly Espresso martinis are delicious—and time-consuming to make. A much easier alternative? Pop open one of these cans of mix (made with real coffee and dairy-free), mix with vodka or tequila, and you’re good to go. Price at time of publish: $14

Bombchel OG Goddess Hoops Bombchel View On Shopbombchel.com With an extra-large, 3.5 inch size and unique cloth covering, these are anything but your basic hoop earrings. Available in blue, brown, red, and pink colors, there’s an option to fit everyone’s style preferences. Price at time of publish: $28



Ezvalo Music Bedside Lamp Amazon View On Amazon Part nightlight, part wireless speaker, part phone charger, this is a must for any bedside table. It doesn’t hurt that it looks super stylish, too. Price at time of publish: $50



A24films 99 Movie Crosswords A24films View On A24films.com Perfect for any movie buff and/or crossword lover, this book was edited by a crossword puzzle constructor and film editor. Inside, you’ll find puzzles based on all kinds of different movie genres, at a variety of difficulty levels. Price at time of publish: $34

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon View On Amazon There are plenty of (much) more expensive hot air brushes to be found, but this super affordable version constantly and consistently pulls in rave reviews. A great choice for any blowout queen, it imparts tons of volume, bounce, and smoothness. Price at time of publish: $32 The 8 Best Hot Air Brushes of 2022

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On CVS Sunscreen certainly falls under the ‘practical gifts’ category, and this is an awesome pick for anyone with melanated skin. It delivers that oh-so-important protection against UVA and UVB rays, but won’t leave behind any unwanted residue or a white cast. Price at time of publish: $16

Shinery Radiance Wash Amazon View On Amazon Cleaning your rings has never been easier. Just leave them on and then wash your hands; this dual-purpose formula will both cleanse your skin and leave your jewelry looking supremely sparkly. Price at time of publish: $22

Beia Refresh Wipes Amazon View On Amazon These pH-balanced cleansing wipes are effective, yet super gentle. So much so that they can be used on the face, body, or even more intimate areas. Price at time of publish: $20

Burga Golden Taupe iPhone Case Burga View On Burga.com Taylor Swift was recently seen with this phone case, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. The surface is scratch-resistant and it has beveled edges and a silicone interior for shock absorption; the marbled design is gorgeous and totally unique. Price at time of publish: $45

Bombas Gripper Slippers 4.7 Bombas View On Bombas.com These feel just as comfy as your favorite pair of fluffy socks, but have the added benefit of grips on the outside so that you never have to stress about slipping. The come in seven fun colors, and four different sizes. Price at time of publish: $45

JINSoon Effortless Nail Buffer & Shiner Jinsoon View On Jinsoon.com Another choice stocking stuffer, this mani must-have has two different sides. Using the buffing one to shape uneven tips, and the shiny side to buff nails to a high-shine, topcoast-esque finish. Price at time of publish: $8

Glider Gloves Touchscreen Gloves Amazon View On Amazon Gloves are always a practical gift, especially when it’s these. The knit design is warm and comfy, and they’re made with a microfiber, copper yarn that lets you text and use your phone just as efficiently as you would with your bare hands. Price at time of publish: $14

The Hair Edit Large Gold French Hair Pin The Hair Edit View On Thehairedit.com Here’s a great dupe for a designer version of this chignon pin (that costs nearly eight times as much). A modern style and gold hue make it perfect for pulling hair into a sophisticated bun or half-up style. Price at time of publish: $10

Kokada Hat Trick Bundle Kokada View On Kokada.com You’ll never believe that these delicious spreads are totally refined sugar-free. Instead, they’re all coconut-based, relying on organic and natural ingredients only. This comes with all three flavors: original, brownie, and cinnamon toast. Dip or drizzle on fruit, toast, ice cream…the options are endless. Price at time of publish: $45

Raas Black & Gold Clutch Raas View On Raastheglobaldesi.com We can’t get over how expensive this clutch looks. With a black exterior, gold tassel, and optional gold chain strap, it’s sure to fool even the most devoted designer handbag lover. Price at time of publish: $45

Chilewich Kite Gemstone Coasters Chilewich View On Chilewich.com An adorable hostess gift, these are made with multi-colored yarn and boast a fun, geometric design. They can also be used indoors or outdoors. Price at time of publish: $25 for 4

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash Courtesy of Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Aesop.com View On Net-a-Porter Let’s face it, few people are likely to spend $40 on a hand soap for themselves, which is part of what makes this such a great gift. The formula is effective but gentle, the scent luxurious and high-end, and the bottle super sophisticated. Price at time of publish: $40 What Our Testers Say “I love giving (and getting) nice hand soaps as gifts, and this is one of my all-time favorites. I keep the bottle even once the soap is gone, and refill it with the cheap stuff, simply because it looks so nice displayed in my powder room.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Shoutable Billboard Shoutable View On Shoutable.me Looking for a totally unique gift unlike they’ve ever seen before? This brand lets you create a custom message for anyone on your gifting list…that’s then displayed on one of over 1600 digital billboards across 42 U.S. cities. Price at time of publish: $45

Jennifer Fisher Universal Salt Jennifer Fisher View On Jenniferfisherjewelry.com Jewelry designer and foodie Jennifer Fisher created this universal seasoning. A mix of salt, pepper, dill weed, dried cilantro, red chili pepper flakes, and lemon zest, it’s delicious sprinkled on eggs, meat, veggies, and more. Price at time of publish: $12

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top 4.9 Courtesy of L.L. Bean View On Nordstrom View On L.L.Bean Super study, super roomy, and super practical, this classic tote bag is a surefire crowd pleaser. Even more so since you can personalize it with a monogram; we suggest thinking beyond just initials and using your recipient’s favorite nickname or a cute saying. Price at time of publish: $40 (+$8 for monogramming) What Our Testers Say “I was given this as a gift recently and I haven’t stopped using it. It holds a surprising amount of stuff, and feels nice and sturdy, though not too stiff. For groceries, as an overnight bag, to haul around random nonsense—it’s quickly become my go-to tote.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Emilie Heathe Lip Atelier in The New Vamp Emilie Heathe View On Emilieheathe.com Hailey Beiber is a fan of this aptly-named lippie, which is in fact dark and vampy. Still, the plum hue is nice and buildable, so you can easily amp up or tone down the level of drama. Price at time of publish: $42

LBE Designs Round Two-4 Inch Planter LBE Designs View On Lbedesign.com Anyone with a green thumb will appreciate this stoneware planter. The design is minimalistic and streamlined, it comes with a built-in saucer, and there are nine neutral colors to choose from. And at this price, you can easily afford to pop a plant into it, too. Price at time of publish: $37

Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On QVC View On Bed Bath & Beyond No more struggling to open wine bottles. This electric, rechargeable corkscrew quickly and efficiently pops open any bottle, and can open up to 80 corks on one charge. Price at time of publish: $30

First Aid Beauty Fab Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Dermstore Lizzo told TikTok followers that she relies on this skin-saving mask to soothe itch and irritation (and hey, if it’s good enough for Lizzo, it’s good enough for us). Credit a mix of calming ingredients such as calendula and arnica flower that make this leave-on so delightful. Price at time of publish: $32 Estheticians Weigh in: The 14 Best Face Masks for Sensitive Skin

Kusshi On-the-Go Pouch Set Kusshi View On Kusshi.com For lipsticks, chargers, keys, or credit cards, these pouches are the perfect catch-all. The set comes with two, in two different sizes, both made of a machine washable neoprene. Price at time of publish: $39 for 2

Modern Gents The Cora Earrings Modern Gents View On Modgents.com A cool twist on a classic gold huggie, these have a geometric shape and shimmering, diamond-like stones. Not to mention that the price can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $50

Humanrace Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator Humanrace View On Humanrace.com Founder Pharell created this line to make products universally accessible to those with visual impairments; all of the packaging has braille labels, and each product has a unique shape. All of the skincare and body care options are outstanding, but we’re partial to this exfoliant. It combines chemical exfoliators(glycolic acid and other AHAs) along with rice particles for physical buffing to leave skin super smooth and glowing. Price at time of publish: $42

Stanley Quencher Amazon View On Amazon There’s good reason why you’ve seen pretty much every influencer touting these all over social media. They really are a foolproof present, holding a ton of water (or your fave bevie) and keeping it hot or cold for hours on end. Price at time of publish: $45 What Our Testers Say “I was hesitant that this would live up to the Instagram hype, but this water bottle is legit. The straw makes it super easy to drink out of, and I love that even though it’s so huge, it still fits in my car’s cup holders, a must for me.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer





Crate & Barrel Monogrammed Serving Board Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Anything monogrammed is always a nice gift. A serving board is a great gift. Combine the two and you’ve got a real winner. This is made of a unique pairing of mango wood and marble, with a monogrammed initial in a brass inlay that adds a beautiful and special touch. Price at time of publish: $50

Chamberlain Gentle Hummingbird Chai Chamberlain Coffee View On Chamberlaincoffee.com This vegan blend is made with oat milk, vanilla, and warming spices, making for a delicious chai that you can whip up in seconds. Also nice: It can be drunk either hot or iced. Price at time of publish: $14

Lys Beauty Aim High Multi-Use Liquid Highlighter Sephora View On Sephora A winner of our 2022 Byrdie Eco Beauty Awards, this acts as makeup (per the highlighter part), but is also infused with tons of good-for-your skin ingredients that help give your complexion that coveted lit-from-within glow. It’s cruelty-free, too, and comes in sustainable packaging. Price at time of publish: $19

Blossom & Stone Zodiac Crystal Candle Blossom and Stone View On Blossomandstone.com A perfect gift for any astrology and/or crystal lover on your list, there are a dozen crystals housed inside each of these hand-poured soy wax candles. They’re specially chosen to fit the needs of each astrological sign, think aquamarine for healing and strength for Pieces or moonstone for reflection and growth for Cancer. Price at time of publish: $36

RVL Wellness Co. Puzzle RVL Wellness View On Rvlwellnessco.com This Black- and female-owned brand creates puzzles as a way to help promote self-care and mindfulness. Their gorgeous, handmade puzzles come in a variety of sizes, and feature the work of Black female artists. Price at time of publish: $15-$35

Moxy All Skin Face Cleanser Bath and Body View On Bathandbodyworks.com This line recently launched under the Bath & Body Works umbrella, and is full of skincare and haircare staples, all at super affordable prices. This gel cleanser is a must-try, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested, with pineapple extracts for a touch of exfoliation. Price at time of publish: $11

Goodee Ekobo Rectangle Bento Box Goodee View On Goodeeworld.com Anyone who takes their lunch on-the-go will appreciate this updated take on an adult lunch box. There’s a removable divider, the top doubles as a tray, and it’s made from natural and recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $28

V Smiley Preserves Bestsellers Trio V Smiley View On Vsmileypreserves.com Whether spread on toast or added to a cheese board, this trio of jams makes for a great gift for any foodie. It comes with three unique flavors—raspberry redcurrant geranium, cherry rosehip hibiscus, and lavender blackberry rhubarb—and is available in two different sizes. Price at time of publish: $22-$44

Nécessaire The Body Serum 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Nordstrom This body serum is unlike any lotion you’ve ever used. To be fair, that’s probably because it’s a gel serum, one that absorbs lightning fast while still delivering tons of non-sticky hydration. It feels light yet luxurious at the same time, and is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, a boon for those with sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $45 What Our Testers Say “I use this almost every single day. Even though it’s lighter than a lotion, I still find that it delivers enough moisture to combat my dry skin. Plus, it absorbs so fast that I can even use it immediately before getting dressed, even if I’m wearing leggings or tight jeans. And I love that it’s fragrance-free, since I hate when scented body lotions clash with perfume I might be wearing.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

SprinkledWithPink Travel Monogram Jewelry Case Etsy View On Etsy This travel jewelry case is perfect for packing earrings, rings, necklaces. It can also be personalized with any set of initials, in a wide array of different colors. Price at time of publish: $20

Yeti Crossroads Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon These heavy-duty packing cubes make a perfect gift for any frequent traveler. Available in three sizes, they’re great for organizing anything and everything, and have an expansion zipper that over-packers will appreciate. Price at time of publish: $25-$35

Uncommon James Everyday Bracelet Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Simple yet stylish, this bracelet with beaded detailing is perfect for everyday wear. It comes in a gold or silver finish, and the dainty chain looks beautiful on its own, or stacked and layered with other bracelets. Price at time of publish: $48

Bardot Leopard Print Travel Yoga Mat Wolf and Badger View On Wolfandbadger.com Not only is this yoga mat foldable and great for travel, it also has a special technology that gives it an excellent grip. The top has a microfiber surface that wicks away moisture (great for hot yoga fans), and the base is made from 100%, biodegradable rubber. Price at time of publish: $38



Bole Road Textiles Pouches bole road textiles View On Boleroadtextiles.com Handwoven in Ethiopia from 100% cotton, these are great for storing and anything. Plus, the vibrant colors and prints make them easy to spot inside a crowded purse or drawer. Price at time of publish: $48

The Comfortable Kitchen Amazon View On Amazon Food blogger Alex Snodgrass’s second book is filled with delicious, easy recipes that any foodie or wannabe chef will appreciate. Her food is approachable, inviting, and fun. Price at time of publish: $20 What Our Testers Say “My husband and I have been cooking our way through this cookbook for the past year and have yet to try a recipe that isn’t a 10 out of 10. I’ve recommended it to at least ten people, all of whom love it just as much as I do.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Skeem Match Cloche Anthropologie View On Amazon View On Anthropologie We (obviously) love giving candles as gifts, but for the candle lover who has them all, this chic set of matches in a glass cloche is a fun twist. Available in two colors, as well as a clear version, this is pretty enough to be displayed, yet still totally practical. Price at time of publish: $34