We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
While it may always be the big ticket items that steal the show, we strongly believe that stocking stuffers deserve their place at the holiday gifting table, too. Who doesn’t love a few fun extra add-ons that they probably wouldn’t otherwise buy for themselves? When it comes time to find the perfect stocking stuffer (or stuffers, as it were) for all of the women on your shopping list, there’s so many different ways you can go. Beauty goodies—the perfect lip gloss, a sophisticated polish—are always ideal. Or, consider a smaller piece of personalized jewelry or set of stationery, both always appreciated. In short, there are plenty of stocking stuffers for women to choose from (many of which are great for all genders, by the way). That’s why we sorted through the goods to find the cream of the crop.
Here, the 30 best stocking stuffers for women.
Chillhouse Chill Tips
Nail art aficionados will love how these press-ons, the quickest, easiest way to score a ‘Gram-worthy mani that we’ve ever seen. The kit comes with everything you need to pop them on in three easy steps; the salon-worthy tips stayed on perfectly for several days, in our experience, and can also be reused. And with nearly 30 designs to choose from, there’s something for everyone.
What Our Testers Say
“Chillhouse hit it out of the park with these press-ons. As soon as I finished applying the nails, I was thrilled with how my hands looked. The nail art was elevated and artistic—similar to the designs I was bookmarking from all over Instagram.”—Khera Alexander, Product Tester
Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly Gloss
There’s nothing, and we mean nothing, that we don’t like about this lippie. You could call it a gloss, based on how much of a gorgeous, long-lasting sheen it delivers. But it’s not in the least bit sticky and feels completely comfortable lightweight on lips, more akin to a balm. To that point, it also imparts plenty of moisture, as well as the perfect amount of sheer color.
What Our Testers Say
“My lips were left shining with a hint of color. It lasted for hours and withstood the high and low temperatures I was experiencing in my area. For hours, my lips felt moisturized, which is just what a person with dry lips like me needs. After a few weeks of using this lipgloss, I observed that my lips were softer, which was a fantastic bonus.”—Kara Ayala, Product Tester
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
With this tiny bottle you can give anyone the gift of longer lashes. The amino acid-infused serum does take some time to work, but with consistent use, we were amazed at how much longer, thicker, and fuller it made our lashes.
What Our Testers Say
“If you want your lashes to grow long (be prepared—they will be longer than you expect) thick, and full, the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is an absolute must-have to incorporate into your daily skincare routine. My eyelashes grew so long while using this serum that people ask me often if they are real. Use it consistently and you’ll see longer eyelashes in no time.”—Ashley Rebecca, Product Tester
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
For tresses that are in need of a little extra TLC, there’s no better option than this reparative treatment. Packed with natural ingredients (it’s Byrdie clean, by the way) such as natural oils, wheat protein, and algae extract, it leaves hair softer, shinier, and smoother. It comes in several sizes, but this mini guy is perfect for stocking stuffing.
What Our Testers Say
In a word, this stuff is gold. Right from the first application, my hair felt super soft, resilient, and shiny—but not like it was limp or coated in product. I definitely noticed the treatment had smoothed some of my frizz, and my fried ends from months of neglect and tight buns were much sleeker, probably in part due to the argan oil.”—Emily Algar, Product Tester
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Thong 5 Pack
There’s a good reason why these thongs have somewhat of a cult-like following. Super soft and stretchy, they lay flat and never dig into skin, while still offering a sexy lace design. Give this five-pack as a set, or split it up for five individual stocking stuffers.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
In case you missed the memo, you’re technically supposed to reapply sunscreen every two hours. It’s an admittedly lofty goal, which is where sunscreen powders come up huge. This one in particular is one of our faves, a SPF/setting powder hybrid that both imparts oh-so important sun protection while also helping to set your makeup. The convenient twist-up tube comes with a built-in brush and is the perfect size to pop in a stocking.
Stocking stuffers also double as great options when you need a generic gift for a group situation, think the office’s Secret Santa exchange.
Actually Curious Card Game Happy Hour Edition
Unlike any card game you’ve ever played, this one is designed to help spark deep, meaningful conversations—in a fun way. Each of the 52 cards features a thought-provoking question that’s sure to get real convo flowing in any type of social situation.
British M Flex Gentle Brush
This unique wet brush touts a patented, bendable design that works to quickly and gently detangle all hair types and textures. It’s also ventilated, allowing for more airflow as you blow dry to help speed up dry time, always a win in our book.
PureWine Wand
Ideal for anyone who loves their vino—but not the accompanying headaches and skin blotchiness that can often come with it—this truly is a magic little wand. Simply dip it in your glass of wine for three minutes; the filtration system helps pull out all kinds of additives, including histamines and sulfites, that are often responsible for wine sensitives. And no, it doesn’t change the taste of the wine at all.
COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask
Apply a thin coat of this creamy, shea butter and ceramide-infused formula overnight to combat even the driest of lips. Non-greasy, it soaks in beautifully, so much so that you could even use it during the day if you wanted.
Even if you aren’t *actually* going to put it in a stocking, stocking stuffers typically should be on the smaller side.
Equilibria Rapid Calming Melts
CBD brands are everywhere these days, but this female-owned company that uses single-sourced, hand-harvested hemp remains one of our favorites. We’re big fans of all of their products, topical and oral, though these fast-acting tablets take the cake. Pop one under your tongue and they really will help you chill out and relax in minutes—who couldn’t use that?
People of Color Citrus Breeze Cuticle Oil
A good cuticle oil is imperative for keeping nails strong and healthy. Not to mention that it’s the perfect thing to swipe on when there’s no time for a mani, making even bare nails instantly look shiny and well-kept. This one combines argan, apricot, and grapeseed oil for a hydrating, non-greasy end result, and has a light, citrus fragrance, too.
TOCCA Hand Cream Set
Everyone can always use an extra hand cream, but when it’s going to be a gift, you want one that feels extra special. This set fits the bill, with three luxe hand creams in some of the brand’s top fragrances, all in beautiful packaging that makes them that much more giftable.
Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask
We appreciate that the wraparound design of this sleep mask fully and completely blocks out all sleep-interrupting light, and actually stays on your face while you snooze. (It’s also thicker and more cushiony than most others.) Made of 100% mulberry silk, it’s gentle on both the skin around your eyes, and your hair.
MiniLuxe Pure Polish
Pop one, two, or three of these into her stocking. Even though there are a plethora of colors to choose from (over 80, to be exact), they’re all formulated to flatter all skin tones, so you really can’t go wrong. And the gold cap and minimal packaging makes it feel more special than your average bottle of nail polish.
Bolden AWAKE Under Eye Patch
These patches are packed with antioxidants and other ingredients proven to help leave skin looking brighter and more radiant—think vitamin C, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide. We also appreciate that you get 10 in the box, making this a great value, too.
FranabellaBead Rainbow Name Bracelets
These colorful, handmade beaded bracelets make the perfect stocking stuffer. Personalize them with any name or phrase you want, and choose from either bright or pastel rainbow hues. They’re stretchy and comfortable, though hold their shape well, and are incredibly high-quality, especially given the very affordable price.
Burt's Bees Tinted SPF Lip Balm
Nothing against the OG Burt’s Bees lip balm, but this really may give the classic a run for its money. You get the same moisturizing benefits, but with a dose of SPF 30. (No one wants a lip sunburn, trust us.) Plus, it’s tinted too, imparting a gorgeous wash of color on lips.
Nails.INC French Mani Hack
French manis are back in a big way, and this set makes it *actually* possible to DIY the perfect one. It comes with two different shades, a sheer pink for the base and an opaque white for the tip, along with a silicone tip tool. Just dip your nail in to score the perfect French tip.
Wile Burnout Relief
Jennifer Garner is a fan of this brand, which is all about providing hormonal and emotional support for women. (Amen to that.) Case in point: This tincture relies on mushrooms, adaptogens, and other natural ingredients to support your nervous and adrenal systems, improving stress tolerance and physical and mental energy. Yes, please.
Juli Diamond Essentials Cleaning Kit
Diamond’s may be a girl’s best friend, but this brush, the perfect way to keep said diamonds clean and insanely sparkly, is a close second. Almost like an electric toothbrush for your bling, it gently vibrates to thoroughly clean away all kinds of residue. (The bristles are all specially-shaped to get into even the tiniest of crevices around all kinds of stones.) The included cleanser removes shine-duling deposits, and there’s even a built-in safety ring so you never have to worry about—horrors—dropping your jewelry down the drain.
Starface Hydro-Stars
Pimple patches are a great way to ensure you don’t pick at a blemish. These do exactly that—made of hydrocolloid material that helps speed healing—but in the shape of cute stars. In other words, you could easily wear these out and no one would be all the wiser that you’re trying to cover up a pimple.
QALO Women's Classic Silicone Ring
The perfect alternative for times when she doesn’t want to wear a fine jewelry ring, this silicone version is extremely comfortable and supremely durable. It comes in three colors, sizes ranging from 4 to 11, and can even be engraved for an extra special personal touch.
Oui The People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss
This aptly-named product really does do exactly what it promises. Namely, hydrating dry skin with a mix of squalane, rosehip, pomegranate, and avocado oils, all while imparting a gorgeous, gloss-like sheen to skin. But no, it’s not in the least bit greasy or heavy. FYI, this frequently ammases a waitlist, so grab it while you can.
DYST Candle
A super fun and unique way to pay homage to her favorite celeb, each of these candles is named after a top Hollywood star. (Fun fact: It was founded by two entertainment hosts.) Think big names like Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and more, all with unique scents that are inspired by the namesake and made with clean-burning soy wax.
Moodeaux Worthy Supercharged Skinscent Dry Oil Perfume
This citrusy-floral-woodsy fragrance is great in and of itself, but what’s especially unique is that it interacts with your own pheromones, resulting in a final scent that’s a little bit different on everyone. The oil-based formula adds moisture to skin as well, and the travel-friendly, pen-size couldn’t be better for a stocking.
Dear Elouise Pierson Personal Stationary
Personalized notecards are practical and always appreciated, perfect for having on hand to write thank yous or send a quick note to a friend. While this set is pricey, the luxe quality can’t be beat, and we love the simple, monogram style printing.
Habit No41 Mister SPF 41 Mist
This spritz will turn even sunscreen haters into sunscreen lovers. The ultra-fine mist is infused with natural oils to hydrate and freshen up your complexion—it works great both under and over makeup, as well as on its own. You’d never know that there’s also SPF 41 in the mix, but there is.
Mo MI Gua Sha Comb for Combing Therapy
You’ve probably heard of the benefits of gua sha for your face and body, but did you know that it can work wonders for your scalp, too? This specially-designed comb is meant to hug all the contours of your head, simultaneously relieving tension and boosting circulation. And because the fingers of the comb are nice and wide, you don’t have to worry about it getting tangled in your hair. Pair it with the accompanying gua sha comb case (which you can monogram) to make the gift feel extra special.
Shikohin Onsen Bath Tablets
The name of this brand translates to “indulgent” in Japanese; their products are all about partaking in slow, mindful beauty rituals. Take these bath bombs, which are meant to mimic the experience of Japanese hot spring bath. Infused with Epsom salts and CBD, they’re the perfect way to make any bath feel that much more relaxing and, well, indulgent.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has nearly 15 years of journalism experience covering the beauty and lifestyle space for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She’s written countless gift guides across a wide array of topics and categories—and is also genuinely obsessed with giving gifts and always finding the right present for whomever she is shopping for.