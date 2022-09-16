We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

While it may always be the big ticket items that steal the show, we strongly believe that stocking stuffers deserve their place at the holiday gifting table, too. Who doesn’t love a few fun extra add-ons that they probably wouldn’t otherwise buy for themselves? When it comes time to find the perfect stocking stuffer (or stuffers, as it were) for all of the women on your shopping list, there’s so many different ways you can go. Beauty goodies—the perfect lip gloss, a sophisticated polish—are always ideal. Or, consider a smaller piece of personalized jewelry or set of stationery, both always appreciated. In short, there are plenty of stocking stuffers for women to choose from (many of which are great for all genders, by the way). That’s why we sorted through the goods to find the cream of the crop.

Here, the 30 best stocking stuffers for women.