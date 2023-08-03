The kitten heel is back and, arguably, better than ever; though it wasn’t long ago that the style (which is known for its miniature one to two-inch pump) reigned supreme on runways and street style looks alike.
Kitten heels and their history date back to the 19th century, when low heels were a popular style for men. Come the 1950s, the shoe was introduced as a comfortable alternative to high heels (which you can guess became quite popular with women of all ages). Fast forward a few decades to the 1990s and 2000s, we saw the kitten heel soar after the silhouette was seen on celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria Beckham. After years of being swapped out for sky-high platforms in the 2010s, the kitten heel has once again appeared on our style radar.
But how can you get in (or back in) on the trend? We spent hours researching the most popular options on the market and even consulted with a few style experts to present you with the best kitten heels of 2023.
Best Overall
Vagabond Tilly Pumps
To be crowned best overall, a pair of kitten heels needs to encompass elements of comfort and style. Vagabond is renowned for offering all that and more. The shop’s Tilly pumps provide a bold statement without straying from the classic style—think of it as a kitten heel with a modern silhouette. The style comes in a bevy of cute colorways, from versatile neutrals to a bright lime hue. The leather shoe features a pointed-toe shape and has an abstract sculpted kitten heel which stands at about 2.6 inches.
Price at time of publish: $185
Material: Cow leather | Colors: Brown, Black, Light Green, Silver Metallic | Height: 2.6 inches | Size Range: EU36–EU40
Best Budget
Billini Honey Sandals
You can never go wrong with kitten heels in the form of strappy sandals. Allow us to introduce you to Billini’s Honey Sandal—a stiletto mule that lends itself to nights out with friends or a timeless work-to-drinks look. Plus colors like Ivory and Wasabi Green make the style that much more enticing.
Price at time of publish: $70
Material: Synthetic upper, lining, and outsole | Colors: Ivory, Wasabi | Height: 3.3 inches | Size Range: 5–10
Best Splurge
Gucci Demi leather-trimmed crystal-embellished mesh slingback pumps
Luxury brands have been making mini pumps for as long as they’ve been around, so it’s no wonder that Gucci has mastered the delicate craft. Gucci’s Resort 2022 collection during Alessandro Michele’s creative reign pays homage to looks to the house’s 100-year history, and these pumps are a part of its tribute to the '90s Tom Ford era. The slingbacks are made from mesh and trimmed with leather, and they're adorned with iridescent crystals spelling out the “GG” monogram.
Price at time of publish: $1,150
Material: Not listed | Colors: Neutral, Pink | Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: IT34–IT42
Best Leather
Larroude Leandra Sandal
Fan-favorite shoe label Larroude made a peep-toe shoe crafted with an antiqued brown leather exterior. The style comes with an adjustable ankle strap and a 2.5-inch heel. It’s stylish yet fun and can be worn at any time of the year. Plus, we love the memory foam insole that provides the necessary support, durability, and comfort wherever you go.
Price at time of publish: $315
Material: Antiqued kid skin leather | Colors: Brown, Denim, Ivory | Height: 2.5 inches | Size Range: 5–10
Best Suede
Brother Vellies Ronstadt Boot
Kitten heels come in a range of styles beyond the typical pump. Designer and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James reimagines the popular silhouette via an over-the-knee boot made out of suede, acting as a staple shoe to own all year round but especially in the winter.
Price at time of publish: $995
Material: Suede | Colors: Cognac, Flamingo, Tomato, Midnight | Height: Not listed | Size Range: 5–12
Best Ankle Strap
Pelle Moda Alicia Low Heel
The most underrated part of a sandal is a durable ankle strap that doesn’t snap while you’re commuting, and Pelle Moda has sturdy shoes for wherever you’re heading. The shoe is made with a black-white embossed snake print and an adjustable buckle that doesn’t compromise or distract from the overall ‘fit.
Price at time of publish: $75
Material: Synthetic embossed leather | Colors: Black-White Embossed Snake | Height: 2.1 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Best Pointed Toe
Vince Camuto Riveq Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto reimagines the pump silhouette in both smooth or textured Saffiano leather (your choice!) and comes with a sculptural stiletto heel and an elasticized slingback strap that ensures a no-slip fit. These gorgeous slingbacks are best worn with just about everything from leggings to denim skirts.
Price at time of publish: $110
Material: Leather and elastic upper, synthetic, and sole | Colors: Black, Coconut Cream, Passion Red, Dark Blush | Height: 3.25 inches | Size Range: 5–12
Best Mule
Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule
Mules are our favorite style for sure, and Reformation’s shoe game never disappoints. The Wilda silhouette is the cutest black slide-on mule you’ll find on the market, made with a closed pointed toe and a 2-inch heel. Take your pick between seven (yes, seven) different colors, from a classic Black Suede to Purple, Gold Mirror Metallic, and more.
Price at time of publish: $278
Material: Satin-like fine nap kid suede | Colors: Black, Gold Mirror Metallic, Serenade Suede +more | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Best Y2K
Jeffrey Campbell Eclectica Heel
Leave it to Jeffrey Campbell to create a kitten heel that looks as if it came straight off a Y2K runway. The Eclectica heel is a 2000s-inspired shoe with multi-strap buckles up to the ankle and a zipper on the back.
Price at time of publish: $185
Material: Synthetic upper, lining, and sole | Colors: White Silver, Black Silver | Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Best Low Boot
Vicson Jane Boot
Aside from style, we prioritize support, especially when it comes to heels. Rather than giving up comfort for the sake of an outfit, Vicson’s Jane boot is a low-top, flared-out mini pump that’s flattering and beyond comfortable thanks to the neoprene linen insoles.
Price at time of publish: $295
Material: Leather | Colors: Black | Height: 2.56 inches | Size Range: 5–12
Best Day-to-Night
Maile Kitty Heel
Kitten heels don’t have to be so prim and proper (although we love that, too). Maile makes summer’s sexiest sandal that’s reminiscent of the ‘90s-era, and it can be worn seamlessly from day to night.
Price at time of publish: $380
Material: Nappa leather upper | Colors: Red, Black | Height: 3.35 inches | Size Range: IT36–IT42
Best Sandal
Dolce Vita Daizy Heels
Dolce Vita and Love & Lemons recently teamed up for the brightest shoe of the summer. The collaboration springs to life with delicate crisscrossing ankle ties and comes adorned with statement-making florals just in time for summer.
Price at time of publish: $380
Material: Synthetic upper, outsole, and lining | Colors: Black, Lilac, Yellow | Height: 2.9 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Best Bridal
Neous Electra Heel
Bridal footwear doesn’t have to be so standard. Whether you’re walking down the aisle or attending as a beloved guest, Neous offers a range of chic styles. Our favorite is the Electra mule made from a transparent cream mesh and zebra-flocked fabrication that’s elevated on a 2.5-inch plexiglass sculptural heel.
Price at time of publish: $735
Material: Mesh | Colors: Black and Cream | Height: 2.5 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Most Comfortable
Vionic Shoes Brookell Heeled Sandal
Though there are many comfortable selections on the list, Vionic is known for its ultra-supportive styles. The brand’s Brookell sandal has an adjustable, statement buckle, modern square toe, and a rounded stack for hours of walkable wear. You can go anywhere in these bad boys for hours as it has cushion and arch support.
Price at time of publish: $100
Material: Leather or suede, rubber outsole | Colors: Black Suede, Black Leather, Cream Leather +more | Height: 3.25 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Best Knee-High Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Leigh Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman offers budget-friendly footwear for all of us on the go. We’re particularly loving the label’s Leigh boots, designed in a knee-high silhouette that best pairs with mini dresses or itty bitty skirts.
Price at time of publish: $84
Material: Not listed | Colors: Black, Caramel, Goldmine +more | Height: Not listed | Size Range: 5–12
Best for Travel
E’Mar Narya Heels
E’Mar’s two-toned kitten heel is a modern take on the classic closed-toe slingback with a 2-inch heel and an elongated square toe for extra comfort. What makes these shoes best for travel is their multi-layered foam padding throughout and it’s also built on a 45-degree incline that evenly distributes the pressure throughout the foot instead of the ball. “The E'MAR Narya heels are my favorite for sure. Not only because they feel like a flat but are chic as well,” says founder Dr. Najwa Javed.
Price at time of publish: $376
Material: Napa Leather | Colors: Brown and Black | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: IT34–IT41
Most Versatile
Frankie4 Juliett II Heel
If you’re looking to venture out of black or white shoes, any kind of brown is the next best option. We love these Frankie4 Juliett II heels, a pair of timeless slingbacks that are comfy and sleek. The cushioned support offers a practical finish.
Price at time of publish: $285
Material: Leather, Sole Hero™ support footbed | Colors: Tan | Height: 1 inch | Size Range: 6–13
Best for Wide Feet
Easy Street Emerin Slingback Pumps
Options for wide-width feet, unfortunately, run so few, but Easy Street’s Emerin pumps are best suited for just that. This classic, faux leather slingback pump has a dainty coquette bow detailing at the front for a touch of elegance.
Price at time of publish: $60
Material: Faux leather | Colors: White, Navy, Soft Gold Metallic +more | Height: 1.75 inches | Size Range: 6–9
Best Slip On
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel
Other than mules, Everlane introduces its Leather Day heel that’s easy to slip in and out of for the everyday. It’s a ballet-inspired silhouette designed with a rounded toe, a walkable two-inch block heel, and an elasticized back for extra comfort.
Price at time of publish: $175
Material: Nappa leather, suede | Colors: Black, Bone Stacked, Light Taupe +more | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: 5–11
Best Pumps
Stuart Weitzman Kitten Pump
We can’t forget the kitten heel origins as a classic pump. Stuart Weitzman offers the signature leather style in an array of colors from black and white to tan and hot pink. No matter which you choose, these tiny heels are guaranteed to add an instant dose of sophistication to any look.
Price at time of publish: $450
Material: Leather | Colors: Black, Dune, Magenta +more | Height: 2 inches | Size Range: 6–11
Final Verdict
Our best overall pick is the Vagabond Tilly Pumps, which encompasses all the elements of comfort and style. Other options for those on a budget include the Billini Honey Sandals, a perfect go-to strappy kitten heel.
Meet the Expert
- Lauren Bucquet is the founder of Labucq, a contemporary women's footwear brand based in Los Angeles. Prior, she served as the former Director of Footwear and Accessories at Rag & Bone.
- Ieva Juškaitė is the designer behind the sustainable European brand JiiJ, which creates styles based on eco-friendly fashion for all.
- Caroline McCulloch is the founder of Frankie4, a science-backed footwear label. She is also a podiatrist and oversees all things Frankie4 with Gabrielle Thompson, the director of footwear.
- Dr. Najwa Javed is a board-certified podiatrist and founder of E’Mar Italy, a footwear company that designs stylish Italian-made heels intended to prevent injury or pain.
What to Look for in Kitten Heels
Height
What makes kitten heels, well, kitten-like is their tiny heel height—which can vary between one to two inches. Javed points out that the optimal height you want to aim for is about two inches.
Material
Javed also explains that quality is key in footwear. “Price doesn’t always equate to quality,” she says. “It all comes down to the way the shoes are built.” It’s crucial to look into the material of kitten heels before purchasing them. Doing so can help determine just how long they’ll last in your closet and whether or not they’ll cause you pain or discomfort. The best materials for kitten heels are suede, leather, mesh, and breathable fabrics, says Javed.
Comfort
Kitten heels are already significantly more supportive than other sorts of heels out there, but if you’re looking for optimal comfort, she says to make sure there is good flexion in the toe box. “If the toe box is too stiff the shoe will cause arch pain,” she notes. “Additional key points include having a side-to-side control that isn't very flexible in the arch since this helps to keep the arch from collapsing when walking.”
How do you style kitten heels?
There are no set rules or guidelines on how to style kitten heels, as they can be been worn in just about every way imaginable. If you ask us, kitten heels look great with both skirts and pants and varying hem lengths. “Don’t be afraid of longer-length skirts with kitten heels,” says Frankie4’s director of footwear Gabrielle Thompson. “They give a little bit of a lift to elongate your legs and they’re super comfortable.”
How do you find quality kitten heels?
No matter what silhouette or brand you purchase from, the quality of your kitten heels should stand the test of time (as in, going beyond just a few months of wear.) Labucq’s Lauren Bucquet says you should consider leather, as the material will last the longest. “Also, never buy shoes that are too small, you will only regret it later,” she adds.
Are kitten heels hard to walk in?
Podiatrist and Frankie4’s founder Caroline McCulloch believes there’s a sweet spot when it comes to how firm or soft your shoes should be. “If you're on your feet for long hours, you need shoes that feel like supportive cushions under your feet,” she tells Byrdie. “But I don't agree shoes should be super soft and squishy underfoot, nor do I believe the old school 'good shoe prescription' is a shoe that has a stiff heel counter and only bends at the toe joint.”
