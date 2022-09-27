The 15 Best Denim Shirts For Women of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Our best overall pick is the L.L. Bean Heritage Washed Denim Shirt , which is pre-washed for added comfort and tailored with a curved shirttail hem. For a more affordable pick, consider the Universal Thread Long Sleeve Classic Fit Button-Down Shirt , made from a cotton blend that includes spandex for added stretch. We love that this comes in plus sizes as well, providing a tailored look for curvy figures.

Building a stylish wardrobe means outfitting your closet with timeless staples that outlast trends. Enter the denim shirt—a timeless classic that can be worn year round. Denim shirts are versatile and can be worn with jeans, leggings, even joggers depending on the occasion and desired look. Plus, denim is a quality fabric with a reputation for quality and comfort . “Denim shirts are versatile and can be worn almost every season, depending on the cut and fit,” style coach Leena Alsulaiman tells Byrdie. “You need to select the right design and fabric for the aesthetic you're aiming to achieve and keep in mind what will work best for your wardrobe.”

Best Overall: L.L. Bean Heritage Washed Denim Shirt L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean This denim shirt provides a relaxed fit while offering comfort with its pre-washed construction. With a curved shirttail hem, this denim shirt can be worn tucked into a pair of pants or in full depending on the look. The button flap pockets can hold important cards while on the go and its cuffed sleeves can be rolled up for styling purposes whether layered or on its own. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS - 3X

Best Budget: Universal Thread Long Sleeve Classic Fit Button-Down Shirt Target View On Target Denim can be expensive, but this classic button down denim shirt stops right at $25. With a collared neckline and button up design, this denim shirt offers a preppy and polished look for everyday wear and even a trip to the office. The best part? Its cotton blend provides a bit of stretch for additional comfort and movement. Material: 78% Cotton, 21% Lyocell, 1% Spandex | Size Range: XS-4X

Best on Amazon: Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Amazon is a treasure trove for basic fashion selects, and the denim shirt is no exception. We love this classic top-rated and bestselling denim jacket; its stretchy polyester blend makes it form-fitting enough for it to work as a button up. The jacket features a button closure so it can be worn open or closed depending on preference. The hem hits at the hips, and the tailoring is pretty impeccable. Available in 10 colors from cherry red to aqua. Material: 62% Cotton, 24% Polyester, 13% Rayon, 1% Spandex | Size Range: XS - XL



Best Cropped: Zara Cropped Denim Shirt Zara View On Zara.com For the warmer weather, opt for a cropped denim shirt. With a front button closure, this denim crop top is ideal for those trips to the beach or Sunday brunches. This selection features a lapel collar and short sleeves which add a stylistic flare. Material: 76% cotton · 24% linen | Size Range: XS - XXL



Best Short Sleeve: J.Crew Signature Fit Denim Shirt J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Whether you want to show some skin or enjoy a breeze, snag a short sleeve denim shirt. The buttons at the cuffs can be used to roll up the sleeves and be taken down when a long sleeve shirt is desired. Additionally, find a front chest pocket which can hold credit cards or loose change while on the go. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XXS - 3X

Best Shacket: Good American Boyfriend Denim Button-Up Shirt Good American View On Goodamerican.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Can’t decide between a shirt and a jacket? There’s no need to with this versatile shacket. This oversized option features long sleeves, a pointed collar, and a button down closure. Undo the buttons for a fashion-forward yet laid-back look that’s ideal for layering. Also nice: the denim at Good American is made from recyclable materials for a more sustainable choice. Material: 60% Sus Cotton 40% Tencel | Size Range: XS - 5X



Best Dress: Madewell Denim Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Madewell View On Amazon View On Madewell.com A denim dress is an easy wardrobe staple that can be worn styled many ways. With puff sleeves, this denim option offers a princess-style silhouette for a more dressed up look. The seams contour every curve for a flattering fit and the square neckline accentuates the collarbone. There’s even pockets to help keep you organized. Material: 100% cotton denim | Size Range: 00-14

Best for Summer: American Eagle Oversized Denim Button-Up Shirt American Eagle View On Ae.com There’s no better time to wear oversized clothing than during the summer. Not only can they help beat the heat, but also are super comfortable. This button up denim shirt is the perfect loungewear and outerwear when styled accordingly. Wear it with a pair of sweats for a trip to the grocery store or a pair of jeans for a more formal denim on denim look. Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: XXS - XL



Best Size Range: Rebdolls Simply Put Denim Jacket Rebdolls View On Rebdolls.com We love the size options available with this brand. Even better, the spandex and polyester blend is form-fitting for a tailored look and also moves with you for a comfortable fit. Chest and side pockets add function, while a button-up closure allows for versatility. Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex | Size Range: S - 5X

Best Classic: Levi's Essential Western Denim Shirt Levi's View On Amazon View On Levi.com If you need to add one denim shirt to your wardrobe, opt for this classic denim shirt from Levi’s. With pointed pockets and yolk detailing, this denim shirt is great for daily wear and can be dressed up or down depending on your look. While there isn’t much stretch to this shirt, it’s still comfortable with its flowy construction and curved shirttail hem. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS - XXL

Best Sustainable: Warp + Weft ROM Denim Jacket Warp + Weft View On Warpweftworld.com If sustainable practices are important to you, consider this label, which uses planet-friendly materials, energy saving technology, and minimal amounts of water when creating their garments. With a hem that stops right at the hip, this jacket can be worn with a favorite pair of jeans or leggings for a casual day look. Material: 98.5% Cotton, 1.5% Elastane | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Puff Sleeve: Frame Puff Sleeve Denim Shirt Frame View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue For a whimsical and retro look, opt for a denim shirt with puff sleeves. Not only do these add a hint of sophistication, but they also elevate any outfit. With its spread collar and elbow length sleeves, this denim shirt is a wardrobe must. Pros recommend styling it with a pair of dark washed jeans. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS - XL



Best Sleeveless: J.Crew Factory Chambray Button Up Shirt J. Crew View On Jcrew.com Ideal for warmer weather, this button-up is an elevated tank that can be worn on its own or layered. We love the quality stitching and lightweight chambray material that makes this pick an investment piece. Consider styling it with a tennis skirt and flats, or layering on top of a ribbed long-sleeve when the temperatures dip. Material: Cotton | Size Range: XXS - 3X

