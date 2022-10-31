The 14 Best Bucket Bags of 2022

We conducted hours of research on the best bucket bags, evaluating them on their size, structure, and design, and all-around durability of the material used for construction. After consulting with two celebrity wardrobe stylists, we landed on the following best in show.

Roomy and durable, bucket bags are as functional as they are chic—and yes, they are back in fashion again, big time. The style owes its popularity to the cult favorite from Mansur Gavriel, a swoon-worthy pick that sells out all the time. We love a multitasker, and a bucket bag can easily transform from day to night; it can be used as a mini-weekender, and depending on the style can also fit a laptop, making them perfect for work. Many styles come with both a hand strap and crossbody strap, making them work just like crossbody bags.

Best Overall: Calvin Klein Women's Gabrianna Novelty Bucket Shoulder Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's A good bucket bag needs to have enough room for your essentials without feeling cumbersome. This leather option from Calvin Klein strikes that perfect balance when it comes to size. It features a drawstring closure with gold detailing. We love that it’s available in 39 colors and patterns, so you can find one to best match your outfit and mood. Price at time of publish: $138 Dimensions: 6.75 x 10.5 x 10 inches | Materials: Leather | Colors: 39 colors

Best Value: Portland Leather Almost Perfect Bucket Bag Portland Leather View On Portlandleathergoods.com The ideal everyday purse, this bucket bag from Portland Leather comes in two different sizes—small and large—and is made from high-quality and durable leather in four classic hues. In addition to the sizes, color options, and construction, the drawstring bag is made from “almost perfect” leather, which means it is made from a hide that has some natural markings or color variation. The brand then sells these at a steep discount, which makes this leather bucket bag under $100. Price at time of publish: $64 for small Dimensions: 11.5 x 4.5 x 9 inches (small), 14 x 5.5 x 10.5 inches (large) | Materials: Leather | Colors: Sedona, nutmeg, cold brew, pebbled black

Best Designer: Staud Anges Drawstring Leather Bucket Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus View On Shopbop.com The structured leather bucket bag has tons of incredible detailing including sticking along the base. It comes with an attachable crossbody strap for a more casual look, but we also love the wrapped handle. A drawstring closure keeps all your belongings together and the hammered metal medallion is another detail that adds a touch of luxe styling. Price at time of publish: $375 Dimensions: 7.7 x 7.3 x 7.9 inches | Materials: Leather | Colors: Black, red, brown, cream

Matt and Nat make incredible vegan leather bags, and their bucket bag doesn't disappoint. The bag is made from recycled plastic water bottles yet still looks and feels like soft, buttery leather. It's also a nice, medium size and features a double closure with the drawstring and a magnetic snap button. If you're worried about your belongings getting lost in the depths of your bags, this vegan leather bucket bag also features a zippered interior pocket for valuables. Price at time of publish: $140 Dimensions: 9 x 9.25 x 4.5 inches | Materials: Recycled plastic | Colors: Black, chili matte nickel, pastel

Best Sustainable : Kokolu Daily Eight Tote Bag Kokolu View On Kokolu.eco We can’t get over this bucket bag from Kokolu, which is made from eight post-consumer plastic water bottles, comes in a bunch of fun colors—we love the luminous green and Barbie pink—and has a versatile design. If you’re known to carry all of your belongings in a canvas tote bag but want something that feels a little more elevated, this is an excellent alternative. In addition to being a good everyday bucket bag, the Daily Eight Tote Bag moonlights as a small market bag, beach bag, or pool bag. Price at time of publish: $49 Dimensions: 15.4 x 8.5 inches | Materials: Recycled plastic | Colors: Blue, purple, green, neon orange, yellow, silver, black, Barbie pink, lavender, luminous silver, luminous green

For a bag that boasts whimsical design, we love this printed bucket from Dauphinette. The bag is cut from a classic bucket bag design, but with a longer strap so it sits comfortably on your shoulder. It's also oversized, which gives it enough space to fit your essentials and some whether you're on vacation or exploring your own city. We love the pattern because it has a hand-drawn illustration feel with tons of beautiful and unique details, like the music notes, butterflies, and bugs playing instruments. It's cheery, playful, and a ton of fun. Price at time of publish: $650 Dimensions: Not listed | Materials: Leather | Colors: Blue

Best Splurge: Peryton Skyrah Peryton View On Peryton.com We love the square bucket design of this bag, which is a cross between the bucket and hobo bag silhouettes. The closure strap and loop detailing are stunning, and the adjustable shoulder straps allow you to wear it across the shoulder or as a handbag as desired, so you can switch it up for everyday use. But what sets it apart is the sculptural design; this bag is like wearable art. Several components are hand-sewn, and the bag itself is bespoke and custom made to order by leather-good artisans. If you're going to splurge on a bag, we believe it should be extraordinary Price at time of publish: $3,950 Dimensions: 16.5 x 14.5 x 6 inches | Materials: Calfskin | Colors: Red, camel, brown, black

Best Raffia : Eileen Fisher Mar Y Sol Raffia Bucket Bag Eileen Fisher View On Eileenfisher.com For a summer bucket bag, you can’t go wrong with a design made from raffia, which is both natural and lightweight. This selection from Eileen Fisher boasts a minimalistic design in neutral colors, including black, natural straw, and brown. The bag is also made from sustainably sourced materials by artisans in Madagascar, making it another excellent eco-friendly option on the list. Price at time of publish: $128 Dimensions: 12 x 15 x 8 ½ inches | Materials: Raffia | Colors: Natural, black, cinnamon

This bucket bag might be mini, but it packs a ton of style with its cow print calf fur material, gold hardware, and buttery leather drawstring and strap. The bag is designed to be worn as either a crossbody for a casual look or as a handbag for dressier occasions. What makes this bag so unique is the chain handbag strap, which you can remove or keep attached as an added metallic detail when wearing as a crossbody. Price a time of publish: $320 Dimensions: 5.5 x 6.5 x 3.75 inches | Materials: Calf fur | Colors: Cow print

Best Oversized : Parker Clay Topanga Bucket Bag Parker Clay View On Parkerclay.com This oversized bucket bag is made from rich, terra-cotta-colored leather with tan leather trim detailing. We love it because apart from its size, it has a fantastic closure that keeps things secure and doubles as a design detail, boasts spacious slip pockets for your phone, keys, and other items you might need easy access to, and it has a soft, worn-in feel that still looks structured and keeps its shape. Price at time of publish: $288 Dimensions: 12.5 x 14 inches | Materials: Leather | Colors: Terra-cotta

We love this wooden beaded bag from Etsy designer Sarah Yarn Atelier because it feels like a more neutral nod to the eye-catching trend. The handmade bag comes with a canvas pouch to keep your belongings safe, but can also be worn without the pouch if you wish. We love it as a more casual handbag that still feels dressy enough for a summer night out due to the elevated nature of a beaded bag. Price at time of publish: $69 Dimensions: N/A | Materials: Wooden beads | Colors: White, apricot, dark brown, light brown

Best Crossbody: Want Les Essentiels Breuer Mini Bucket Bag Want Les Essentials View On Wantlesessentiels.com Crossbody bucket bags are great because you can go hands-free and still have the option to carry it by hand for more formal occasions. This bucket bag features a detachable crossbody strap that allows you to adjust the bag to the perfect height. Plus, it has a beautiful built-in curved hand strap that keeps its shape for added detail. The bag is made from high-quality leather and has a zipper closure, so it’s also a good choice for those concerned about the safety of their belongings. Price at time of publish: $495 Dimensions: 7 x 6 x 4 inches | Materials: Leather | Colors: Black

Best Crochet: Suryo Bumi Rose Embellished Bucket Bag Bumi Rose Embellished Bucket Bag Suryo View On Suryo.design For a bag that feels timeless yet trendy, we love this crochet embellished bucket bag from Suryo. Albeit new, the bag has a vintage feel with its metallic fiber crochet detail, satin lining, and beautiful rose flower print throughout. Each bag is handmade with a drawstring closure that keeps items secure and a hand strap length that feels sophisticated and chic. Price at time of publish: $273 Dimensions: 7 x 11.8 inches | Materials: Metallic fiber and satin | Colors: Silver