These Are the 13 Best Firming Face Creams for Sagging Skin

When Coco Chanel spoke about skincare, it was about one prominent area: the face. "Nature gives you the face you have at twenty," she said. "It is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty." While we all seem to have gotten on board with skincare recently as a means of self-care, it’s safe to say that while skin covers our body, our routines focus on our faces. While taking care of your face is nothing to be ashamed of, there’s another area just underneath it that we tend to ignore, and it tends to show age more quickly: the neck.

Compared to the face, the neck is covered in skin that is thinner and more delicate, making it more susceptible to sagging. But just like the visage, there are a number of skin products available to keep your skin looking fresh. However, finding the face and neck firming creams also require time-intensive research into which ingredients will offer the most bang for our buck, which is why we reached out to DermaDoctor founder Audrey Kunin, MD.

Meet the Expert Dr. Audrey Kunin is a board-certified dermatologist, author, clinician, educator, television personality, as well as the founder and Chief Creative Officer of DERMAdoctor.

"When it comes to firming, high-potency vitamin C and peptides are ideal ingredients," the certified dermatologist explains. "Look for a product containing 15% to 20% vitamin C, ferulic acid, and vitamin E."

So which firming products should you add to your rotation? Kunin recommends the best firming creams for sagging skin, so your face and décolletage will look years younger.