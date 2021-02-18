These Are the 13 Best Firming Face Creams for Sagging Skin

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
When Coco Chanel spoke about skincare, it was about one prominent area: the face. "Nature gives you the face you have at twenty," she said. "It is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty." While we all seem to have gotten on board with skincare recently as a means of self-care, it’s safe to say that while skin covers our body, our routines focus on our faces. While taking care of your face is nothing to be ashamed of, there’s another area just underneath it that we tend to ignore, and it tends to show age more quickly: the neck.
Compared to the face, the neck is covered in skin that is thinner and more delicate, making it more susceptible to sagging. But just like the visage, there are a number of skin products available to keep your skin looking fresh. However, finding the face and neck firming creams also require time-intensive research into which ingredients will offer the most bang for our buck, which is why we reached out to DermaDoctor founder Audrey Kunin, MD.
Meet the Expert
Dr. Audrey Kunin is a board-certified dermatologist, author, clinician, educator, television personality, as well as the founder and Chief Creative Officer of DERMAdoctor.
"When it comes to firming, high-potency vitamin C and peptides are ideal ingredients," the certified dermatologist explains. "Look for a product containing 15% to 20% vitamin C, ferulic acid, and vitamin E."
So which firming products should you add to your rotation? Kunin recommends the best firming creams for sagging skin, so your face and décolletage will look years younger.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS
"Strivectin TL Advanced Neck Tightening Cream contains multiple peptides," which are ideal for firming, Kunin says. But those with more sensitive skin should beware—the cream "also contains niacinamide, which can be irritating and cause redness in some people."
DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Face Crème
"DermaDoctor Kakadu C Face Crème contains both vitamin C and peptides but is well-tolerated on both the face and neck since the vitamin C level is less concentrated than a serum," DermaDoctor founder Kunin explains.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Sub-D
This cream "features antioxidants alpha-lipoic acid and dimethylethanolamine (DMAE) to help define the appearance of the chin and neck," says Kunin.
Dr. Brandt Skincare Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream
"Glycolic acid helps hydrate and smooth dry rough skin," says the dermatologist.
Murad Rejuvenating Lift for Neck and Decollete
The Murad Rejuvenating Lift "takes aim at age spots with hydroquinone-free brightening agents," according to Kunin.
Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment
"This mega hydration helps to temporarily lift crepey, sagging skin to appear lifted and firmer," she says.
Exuviance Age Reverse Toning Neck Cream
Kunin explains that this toning neck cream "contains the plumping agent NeoGlucosamine to help improve the appearance of lines on neck and décolletage."
Clarins Super Restorative Décolleté and Neck Concentrate
She also recommends this dual-action cream since it "helps with evening skin tone affected by sunspots while organic oat sugar visibly lifts sagging skin."
StriVectin Tightening Neck Serum Roller
"Nia-114 helps smooth, crepey skin on the neck while peptides firm," says Kunin.
Algenist ELEVATE Advanced Lift Contouring Cream
"Peptides and alguronic acid are helpful ingredients, with a gold delivery system to help firm the delicate neck and chest," she says.
Tarte Marajuca Neck Treatment
"Mega-hydrators [like] hyaluronic acid and Maracuja oil help plump mature skin," explains Kunin. It also "helps improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging."
Shiseido Benefiance Concentrated Neck Contour Treatment
The Shiseido Benefiance Concentrated Neck Contour Treatment "features amino acid hydroxyproline to help retexturize skin and leave a feeling of fullness," she says.
Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream
"Goji berries [are] rich in vitamin C [while] black tea extracts fight free-radical damage to help skin feel youthful," says the dermatologist.