The 11 Best Capri Pants of 2022

Of course, it’s most important to shop for pairs that reflect your personal style and make you feel good, says Thomas. After consulting with style experts and conducting hours of research, we rounded up the best capri pants, from chic pairs to rock out at drinks to athletic options great for working out at the gym.

“Capri pants are a great option for spring and summer, and they are ideal for those warmer climates,” says Eliana Thomas, a stylist at Stitch Fix. She adds that the styles for capris can vary wildly, from casual and distressed denim pairs to polished, work-appropriate cargo styles.

On those days when it’s too hot for jeans but not quite warm enough for shorts, capri pants are a chic wardrobe choice. They’re cropped at the ankle (or above) and convey a resort-wear vibe. After all, they're named after the Isle of Capri. Their range of styles and materials make them the kind of versatile pieces that are must-haves for any closet.

What to Look for in Capri Pants

Best Overall: J.Crew Cameron Slim Crop Pant in Four-Season Stretch J.Crew View On Jcrew.com The best capris are pants that you can wear to any and all events, and have a streamlined design that never goes out of style. Enter: J. Crew’s slim cropped pants, which come in four neutral colors and are available in three fits (classic, petite, and tall) to accommodate many body types. They’re comfortable, stylish, and truly timeless, making them the best all-around pair of capri pants. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Polyester, viscose, elastane | Size Range: 00-24 classic, petite, and tall

Best Budget: RBX Lightweight Stretch Drawstring Pant Amazon View On Amazon These stretchy and lightweight capris from RBX are the perfect under $20 pick.. The fabric is as soft and flexible as it gets, making them great for workouts and yoga, and the two side pockets allow you to store tiny essentials like your phone and keys when needed. Wear them to the gym and also to the beach, brunch, or just around the house to lounge comfortably. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-XL

Best Designer: St. John Collection Emma Crop Crepe Marocain Pants St. John View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue These elegant capris have earned dozens of positive reviews from customers who love how they hug the body with light and stretchy fabric. They come in a classic black color, which is perfect for wear at the office, after-work events, and even dinners in the city. Although these are expensive, we feel that the tailored fit with darting at the back waist justify the spend—after all if you’re paying for designer, perfect fit is critical. Price at time of publish: $395 Material: Triacetate, polyester | Size Range: 0-18

Best Mid-Rise: Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Fit Capris Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers love these cuffed denim capris for their comfortable mid-rise fit, stretchy material, and clean-cut look, and say that they mold to the body so well that you’ll feel as if you’re wearing leggings, not jeans. Choose from five colors and patterns, including a summery white and a cool light blue. Price at time of publish: $22 to $27 Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane | Size Range: 2-28 The 10 Best Skorts of 2022

Best High-Rise: Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom These skinny-fit, high-rise capri pants are designed to smooth your thighs and lift your bum. Hundreds of shoppers wrote glowing reviews for these pants and cited their versatile, comfortable, and durable qualities. All of that said, you’ll likely want to wear them all day, every day—and you certainly can. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: Cotton, polyester, rayon, spandex | Size Range: 00P-18

Best Cargo: Paige Mayslie Jogger Pants Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Shopbop.com Embrace the cargo pants trend with a capri version. These come in a classic green color that goes with all of your casual T-shirts and tank tops. Complete the look by throwing on a button-down shirt (to be worn open) or a simple blazer for your errands and meet-ups. Price at time of publish: $225 Material: Lyocell, cotton, modal, elastane, rayon | Size Range: 23-32 15 Summer Workout Outfits For Actual Fitness or Just Comfortable Lounging

Best for Hiking: Kuhl Freeflex Roll-Up Pants Kuhl View On Backcountry.com View On Kuhl.com View On REI Technically, these pants aren’t capris; they’re roll-ups. This means that they begin as full-length pants but can be easily converted to capris by buttoning up the bottoms. This versatile quality, combined with the pants’ stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric and pocketed construction, make them great for hiking. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: Polyester | Size Range: 0-16 15 Activewear Brands to Sweat In This Summer

Best Flared: Aerie High Waisted Cropped Kick Flare Pant Aerie View On Ae.com For a pair of cute flare capris that you can rock at laid-back parties or dinners on the beach, look to American Eagle. Team them with a cropped top and flats Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL 21 Summer Skirts to Show Off Those Legs, Hips, and Body

Best Yoga: Afitne Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon View On Amazon When practicing yoga, you want pants that will support you and move with you. These bootcut capris do just that, with a super stretchy material that hugs the body from waist to thigh. They come in many colors, so you can pick your favorite or load up on them to rotate through during your next upcoming workout sessions. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-3XL

Best Size Range: Good American The Icon Capri Leggings Good American View On Goodamerican.com Good American isn’t just known for its highly compressive fabrics but for its extensive size range, too. This pair is meant to smooth and sculpt wearers sized XS to 4XL. They’re particularly good for workouts and outdoor activity, given how quickly the material dries from sweat and that it contains UV protection against the sun. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Not specified | Size Range: XS-4XL