25 Thanksgiving Makeup Looks You'll Want to Memorialize on the 'Gram

If you celebrate Thanksgiving and look forward to getting together with family, friends, or both for the occasion, chances are you like to dress the part. Whether your Thanksgiving celebration is casual or more dressed up, knowing how to do your makeup for the event can instantly elevate any ensemble.

With that in mind, we scoured Instagram for makeup looks worthy of the Thanksgiving dinner table. Whether you prefer subtler applications or ultra-precise statement lids and lips, you'll find more than two dozen Thanksgiving dinner makeup looks. And if you don't see one that fits your preference, remember that you can always mix and match aspects from different looks.