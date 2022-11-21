25 Thanksgiving Makeup Looks You'll Want to Memorialize on the 'Gram

If you celebrate Thanksgiving and look forward to getting together with family, friends, or both for the occasion, chances are you like to dress the part. Whether your Thanksgiving celebration is casual or more dressed up, knowing how to do your makeup for the event can instantly elevate any ensemble.
With that in mind, we scoured Instagram for makeup looks worthy of the Thanksgiving dinner table. Whether you prefer subtler applications or ultra-precise statement lids and lips, you'll find more than two dozen Thanksgiving dinner makeup looks. And if you don't see one that fits your preference, remember that you can always mix and match aspects from different looks.
Soft Metallic Pout
ICYMI: Metallic lipstick is making a comeback in 2022. Here, Sephora beauty director David Razzano used Jouer Cosmetics' Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Metallic Lipstick ($19). While the exact shade he used is no longer available, there are two others to choose from.
Peachy Hues
When it comes to the perfect Thanksgiving makeup color palette, it's all about warm earthen tones. For a brighter take on the traditional scheme, opt for a pale peach shadow. The ColourPop For Target Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette ($14) in Muse Moment has the perfect shades to work with.
Champagne Shimmer
Not looking to go wild with color? Sticking to a shimmering champagne color palette can look very festive. When recreating this look, focus on your lids and cheeks while leaving your lips neutral with a touch of gloss. We love the Kylie Cosmetics Match My Energy Gloss Drip ($16).
Neutral Glam
Remember: When creating any makeup look you want your lids or your lips to stand out, not both. With that in mind, pairing a glam smoky eye with a neutral lip can look picture-perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. To really take it up a notch, consider adding falsies to your lid look.
Duo Chrome Lids
Warm peachy tones aren't the only colors available for your Thanksgiving dinner makeup look. Consider pairing peachy-tan hues with other popular autumn tones, like sage and gold. Top it off with gloss for even more shimmer.
Clean Lines
How stunning is this neutral makeup by celebrity makeup artist Nikki Wolff? Here, the key is to keep the look sculpted with clean lines. A bottle of Garnier's SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water For Waterproof Makeup ($8) will certainly come in handy.
Gloss Galore
Glossy lids, glossy lips, and a flush of blush—all in a monochrome color palette—makes for one simple-yet-stunning Thanksgiving dinner makeup look.
Mauve Moment
Here, you can see how hints of mauve can look beautifully seasonal. For a similar pout, try Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34) in the shade Super Model.
Glowing Skin
Here you can once again see how stunning peach tones look for the season. Rather than opting for a matte complexion, though, consider a radiant, healthy-looking glow. To recreate the look, start with skincare to ensure your complexion is as hydrated as possible before applying any makeup.
Burgundy Cut Crease
Looking for a bit more drama? Consider a burgundy cut crease. The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eyeliner ($29) will help you recreate the look.
Draped Blush
As popular as sunburn blush is, you may not want to wear the color on your nose this time of year. If that's the case, you can never go wrong with draping your blush from your cheekbones up to your temples for a more sculpted look.
Warm Smoky Eye
With the right seasonal eyeshadow, you won't need a ton of eyeliner or mascara to make your eyes pop. Here, Razzano used the Melt Cosmetics Rust Eyeshadow Palette ($58).
Plum Smoky Eye
Skip the traditional smoky eye and opt for a pop of plum for a rich Thanksgiving dinner makeup look. To ensure it looks ethereal instead of garish, use a fluffy eyeshadow brush, like the Sigma Beauty E40 Tapered Blending Brush ($17), to blend out the edges.
Berry Lip
Prefer to keep your lids neutral? Play up your Thanksgiving dinner makeup look with a statement lip. We love the look of a glossy berry pout this time of year.
Sheer Glossy Cat Eye
Rather than a stark black wing tip, consider going sheer. To recreate this look, use eyeshadow or a crayon eyeliner blended out. Touch up the edges with micellar water et voila.
Rich Brown Tones
You can combine textures, too. With a matte lid and glossy lip, you get the best of both worlds.
Statement Sage
Remember: Warm orangish-brown tones aren't the only colors in your Thanksgiving palette. Here, you can see how stunning sage and gold pair together.
Gilded Gold
Gold shimmer shadow and long lashes? We're all for it. To ensure your lids really pop, don't forget to tightline with black liner.
Classic Red Pout
Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day—whatever the holiday, a red pout is welcome. We love how it looks paired with warm peach hues for a Thanksgiving-friendly beat.
Subtle Smoky Eye
For a stunning statement eye that's still rather subtle, use shadow and clean lines to your advantage. While celebrity makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill didn't use ultra-dark shadow shades, she still managed to create a gorgeous smoky allure.
Brushed Brows
An easy way to look perfectly put together for Thanksgiving dinner? Simply brush up your brows—the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax ($23) works wonders—and add a flutter of faux freckles for an elevated no-makeup makeup look.
Sheer Copper Wing
Hill isn't the only makeup artist that uses sharp lines to transform her light shadows—Wolff does, too. Here she used a monochrome color palette across the lids and cheeks for a natural-but-better end look.
Red Wings
Of course, if you want a bit more drama, you can swap out the light shadows for a richer reddish hue to achieve the same design. Since the shadow is darker, though, it's best to move forward with natural lashes and light liner to avoid weighing down the lids.
Matte Mocha
Two words: Khloé Kardashian. This whole mocha aesthetic is what we like to call Thanksgiving dinner makeup goals.
Pop of Color
If you simply adore bright colors and want to show it this Thanksgiving, by all means, do. A seasonal way to do so is with an orange lid look juxtaposed against pink cheeks and lips.