Teyana Taylor on the $8 Body Wash That Makes Her Skin Feel Baby Soft

Like wine, Teyana Taylor keeps getting better with time. Many of us came to know the multi-hyphenate creative nearly 15 years ago when she appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. In the years since then, we've been able to watch the Harlem-born artist evolve into one of the most captivating entertainers of the decade. Not only has she made a lasting impact on music with her sonically beautiful albums (like K.T.S.E and The Album), she's also begun to forge a legacy in other industries. In this last year alone, Taylor signed on to become PrettyLittleThing's creative director, released a namesake collaboration with M.A.C Cosmetics, and appeared in the film Coming 2 America. She also gave birth to her second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, in the midst of it all. Bottom line: She is a force to be reckoned with.

But despite her jam-packed work schedule and busy home life, self-care is something the mother of two always finds time for. Taylor recently partnered with Olay Body, and we had the chance to catch up with her to discuss how the brand's products help her unwind and nourish her skin. She also told us about the skincare conversations she's had with her daughter Junie, what it was like being on the set of Coming 2 America, and the biggest lesson she's learned over the last year. Keep scrolling to read everything Teyana Taylor had to say.

The One Thing She Loves About The Olay Body Collection

I love how Olay makes me feel. Honestly, it's so amazing. I don't rave about things that I don't love. I rave about Olay all day, every day. First of all, the Olay Cleansing and Renewing Bodywash is so amazing. Then, they have the Nighttime Rinse off Body Condition, which is also amazing. I'm sure you know that feeling when you wash and condition your hair and the level of body and softness your hair has afterward. That's what this Olay collection does for the body. It just feels and smells so good. It's my new favorite collection right now.

The One Thing She Does For Self-Care

Honestly, I shower. My showers are like an hour-long when I'm able to have those self-care days. My shorter shower is probably like 30 minutes. As a mom, the only little bit of time to yourself you'll get is in the shower. And honestly, I can't even fully say that because Junie is usually right behind me, saying, "Mommy, can I get in?" But, when I get in the shower, I do everything in there. I think that's the best time anyway because you're sitting in that steam. Everything is dewy, and your pores are open. You get to make sure you shave, do your scrubs, and wash your hair. It's just that feeling of doing all of that in the shower and being able to step out and feel beautiful, feel clean, and smell good. It's super refreshing. Because you know, once you get out of the shower, you're back to reality.

The One Beauty Lesson She Wants To Teach Her Daughters

Junie is such a mini-me. Even when she jumps in the shower with me, she follows everything that I do. She's so curious. I love the fact that she questions everything. She'll say, "Mommy, why do you use this?" And I'll tell her it's because it's good for the body. I'm able to school her on everything, but she's already on top of it. And honestly, I'm happy I do school her because I can tell her what's appropriate for her age and skin. Because if you don't tell Junie, you'll walk into your bathroom, and you will see that your Olay Body bottle is empty. Junie is always open ears. She's always wondering and questioning things, so I'm just naturally teaching her as I go.

The One Beauty Product She Always Carries On-The-Go

I love a good lip gloss, for sure. I hate my lips being dry. I also love a good eyebrow pencil. If you have your lip gloss and brows, you're good. On my face, I use coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil. That's going to last you all day. When I put that on, I don't need to take a moisturizer with me.

The One Thing She Enjoyed About Being On The Coming 2 America Set

I loved the fact that I could be around so many legends and collect wisdom. It was an amazing opportunity. I learned so much. I had many conversations on set, but I also sat back and watched how everybody works. It felt unreal. I had to pinch myself a few times to remind myself this is real. In the moments or scenes about me, knowing that there were legends in the room looking at me was unreal. Even if I never see them again, the fact that they saw me, acknowledged me and gave me this opportunity is incredible. I was like a kid in the candy store.

The One Beauty Tip Picked Up On The Set of Coming 2 America

Overall, I took amazing stuff away. But I've always been big on making sure my hair and makeup, especially if I'm going to be around all these legends. I took away some on-camera makeup tricks because I always asked about that when I was in the hair and makeup room. I'd ask something like, "Well, why is this color is under my eye?" It would look completely different on TV. It was like some sort of magic they were doing. So, I'm always collecting little things like that from any and every set I go on. I'm always watching and learning about new hacks.

The One Lesson She Learned Over The Last Year

The biggest lesson I've learned is never to stop being you. I've always felt that way. Be you unapologetically. Stop worrying about everything else. Stop letting trivial things get to you. It was a lot that I learned even while being on set. I would get into my head and forget my line because I was standing in front of Wesley Snipes. I had to remind myself to stay focused. I had to realize what is for you is for you. Once you remind yourself of that, nothing can get in the way.

No matter how far you make it in life, never get too comfortable and just continue to let your goal be blessed and highly favored. When you're blessed and highly-favored, never get too comfortable with that. Keep growing your relationship with god. I think that is very important.

I had to realize what is for you is for you. Once you remind yourself of that, nothing can get in the way.

Honestly, it's been a crazy year for me. I just stay true to myself. I chose happiness in everything that I do. I try to see the positive in everything. It's important not to get down when you feel like something is not for you or you don't get a particular job. Understand that maybe that just was not for you. Some things are just really a blessing in disguise. It just literally was not meant for you. And though we say it a lot, sometimes we don't necessarily always understand that. But the biggest lesson I've learned is to know that what is for you is always going to be for you. Your story was pre-written before you even got there.